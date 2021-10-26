today's leftovers Flamerobin 0.9.3.11 Snapshot released with new firebird 4 features and fixes Flamerobin 0.9.3.11 Snapshot released with new firebird 4 features and fixes...

Be part of LibrePlanet 2022: submit today! The call for LibrePlanet sessions and Awards nominations will close this Wednesday. With holiday preparations taking up its share of energy, we thought a last reminder just might be the last push you needed to bring pen to paper (or finger to keyboard!) and submit your ideas for a presentation, workshop, panel, or instructional video at LibrePlanet 2022: Living Liberation. The event will be held on March 19 and 20, 2022. Registration for the conference will open in a few weeks. Keep an eye on our communications as well, because we'll be announcing our first keynote soon!

Fixing a Tiny Corner of the Supply Chain « bunnie's blog No product gets built without at least one good supply chain war story – especially true in these strange times. Before we get into the details of the story, I feel it’s worth understanding a bit more about the part that caused me so much trouble: what it does, and why it’s so special. [...] It’s clearly a great part for a low-power mobile device like Precursor, which is why I designed it into the device. Unfortunately, there’s also no real substitute for it. Nobody else makes a MEMS oscillator of comparable quality, and as outlined above, this device is smaller and orders of magnitude lower power than an equivalent quartz crystal. It’s so power-efficient that in many chips it is less power to use this off-chip oscillator, than to use the built-in crystal oscillator to drive a passive crystal. For example, the STM32H7 HSE burns 450uA, whereas the SiT8021 runs at 160uA. To be fair, one also has to drive the pad input capacitance of the STM32, but even with that considered you’re probably around 250uA. To put it in customer-facing terms, if I were forced to substitute commonly available quartz oscillators for this part, the instant-on standby time of a Precursor device would be cut from a bit over 50 hours down to about 40 hours (standby current would go from 11mA up to 13mA). If this doesn’t make the part special enough, the fact that it’s an oscillator puts it in a special class with respect to electromagnetic compliance (EMC) regulations. These are the regulations that make sure that radios don’t interfere with each other, and like them or not, countries take them very seriously as trade barriers – by requiring expensive certifications, you’re able to eliminate the competition of small upstarts and cheap import equipment on “radio safety” grounds. Because the quality of radio signals depend directly upon the quality of the oscillator used to derive them, the regulations (quite reasonably) disallow substitutions of oscillators without re-certification. Thus, even if I wanted to take the hit on standby time and substitute the part, I’d have to go through the entire certification process again, at a cost of several thousand dollars and some weeks of additional delay.