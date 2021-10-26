Gaming on Wayland A considerable amount of people assume Wayland isn’t particularly suitable for gaming, usually because you can’t turn off the compositor. This post will challenge that assumption and see how the current state of gaming on Wayland is, with a focus on KWin, KDEs compositor.

Graphics: Mesa and Wayland's Weston 10 Alpha Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming - Phoronix Amazon has passed along word that they are hiring for Linux gaming engineers that are experienced in the likes of Valve's DXVK and Proton efforts as well as being experienced with the Mesa open-source graphics drivers, Vulkan, and more. As part of the work on Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service, the company has put out job openings of great match to our audience... An Amazon engineer did confirm that this indeed is for genuine Linux gaming engineers.

[ANNOUNCE] weston 9.0.91 This is the alpha release for Weston 10.0.0. It's been a while since the previous release, so Weston 10.0.0 will contain a whole bunch of new features and improvements. Here are some highlights: - Add building blocks for color management: color transformations, gamma correct blending, color profiles. - Add feedback to linux-dmabuf-unstable-v1, enabling zero-copy scanout in more situations. - libseat support has been added. It will supersede all launchers in a future release. - The test suite has been expanded. - All example clients have been converted to xdg-shell. - Weston can now automatically launch a client after startup. Notes for packagers: - libdrm 2.4.95, libwayland 1.18.0 and wayland-protocols 1.24 are now required. - libpipewire 0.3 is required for the PipeWire remoting plugin. - Support for the deprecated wl_shell interface is now disabled by default (it will be removed in a future release, re-enable it with the Meson option -Ddeprecated-wl-shell=true). - A KMS driver supporting universal planes is now required for the DRM backend. Thanks to all contributors!

Wayland's Weston 10 Alpha Brings Early Color Management Work, More Zero-Copy Scanout - Phoronix The first alpha release of Weston 10.0 is now available as the next feature update to Wayland's reference compositor. It was over one year ago that Weston 9.0 shipped while now Weston 10.0 will see its stable debut in the coming weeks. For now an alpha release is available that also marks the end of feature development on this next compositor release. One of the major additions with Weston 10.0 is early stage work around supporting proper color management on Weston. This Weston color management work is still in-the-works but has preparations around color transformations, gamma correct blending, and color profiles.