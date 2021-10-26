Ubuntu: Security, Bare metal Kubernetes, and Data Pipelines Overview
-
Security vulnerabilities on the Data Distribution Service (DDS) | Ubuntu
If you are currently running the Robot Operating System 2 (ROS 2), this piece is especially relevant to the security of your robots. A few weeks ago, a group of security researchers reported 13 security vulnerabilities affecting some of the most used implementations of DDS, the default middleware used by ROS 2.
-
Bare metal Kubernetes: The 6 things you wish you knew before 2022 | Ubuntu
2022 is right around the corner, and it’s not just time to prepare for christmas, play video games, buy presents, or share anti-christmas memes. It’s time to start making some predictions for bare metal Kubernetes!
Take a minute and let’s think about it. Developers have advent of code so they’re busy right now. Sysadmins and devops can play games like predicting what’s going to happen next year for bare metal Kubernetes. And with that, here are our 6 predictions for 2022.
-
Data Pipelines Overview | Ubuntu
A Data Pipeline is a series of processes that collect raw data from various sources, filter the disqualified data, transform them into the appropriate format, move them to the places you want to store them, analyze them and finally present them to your audience.
[...]
After you cleaned your data, you need to put them in somewhere your analyst can easily access them. You can choose Google Cloud Storage, which is an object file system, or some serverless solutions like BigQuery, or your PostgreSQL server on Ubuntu Pro Virtual Machine.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 574 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Gaming on Wayland
A considerable amount of people assume Wayland isn’t particularly suitable for gaming, usually because you can’t turn off the compositor. This post will challenge that assumption and see how the current state of gaming on Wayland is, with a focus on KWin, KDEs compositor.
Graphics: Mesa and Wayland's Weston 10 Alpha
Raspberry Pi CM4 gateway offers multiple wireless options
TechDesign has launched an “Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4” built by KSH and Artisantech with 2x LAN, 4x USB, 2x COM, micro-HDMI, mini-PCIe, and an M.2 slot with optional 5G or NVMe. TechDesign is taking orders for a wireless-oriented, 170 x 110 x 30mm gateway that runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4, also referred to as the WPC-632-Pi, has a 9-32VDC input and -20 to 75℃ operating range.
WordPress 5.9 Beta 3
WordPress 5.9 Beta 3 is now available for testing! This software version is still under development. Please do not run this software on a production site; install it on a test site, where you can try out the newest features and get a feel for how they will work on your site.
Recent comments
15 min 54 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 38 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago