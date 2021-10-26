Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Find your free software footing with the FSF Licensing and Compliance Lab

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of December 2021 03:16:13 AM Filed under
GNU
Legal

Like proud parents witnessing their child's effort to join the ranks of bipedals, the Licensing and Compliance Lab welcomes many newcomers to the free software community when they participate in our weekly hosted Free Software Directory meetings. Here, newcomers get to understand free software better through the examination of programs for entry into the Free Software Directory, they evaluate programs and determine if a program is free software or not. This evaluation turns into a skill, and much like walking, it is an expertise that can last a lifetime.

The Directory, which provides access to over 16,000 vetted free software programs, is one of the best tools that we have for introducing people to free software, and working on it is a great way to start contributing. Not only is it used as a teaching utility in determining a program's licensing but the process often brings forth possible improvements which are submitted to upstream projects to improve their licensing metadata -- we've helped identify proprietary bits that were inadvertently included that could then be removed by the maintainers, and we've suggested improvements to the formatting and placement of licensing information to make it clear that the program is free and under which license it's actually distributed.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Gaming on Wayland

A considerable amount of people assume Wayland isn’t particularly suitable for gaming, usually because you can’t turn off the compositor. This post will challenge that assumption and see how the current state of gaming on Wayland is, with a focus on KWin, KDEs compositor. Read more

Graphics: Mesa and Wayland's Weston 10 Alpha

  • Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming - Phoronix

    Amazon has passed along word that they are hiring for Linux gaming engineers that are experienced in the likes of Valve's DXVK and Proton efforts as well as being experienced with the Mesa open-source graphics drivers, Vulkan, and more. As part of the work on Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service, the company has put out job openings of great match to our audience... An Amazon engineer did confirm that this indeed is for genuine Linux gaming engineers.

  • [ANNOUNCE] weston 9.0.91
    This is the alpha release for Weston 10.0.0. It's been a while since the
previous release, so Weston 10.0.0 will contain a whole bunch of new features
and improvements. Here are some highlights:

- Add building blocks for color management: color transformations, gamma
  correct blending, color profiles.
- Add feedback to linux-dmabuf-unstable-v1, enabling zero-copy scanout in more
  situations.
- libseat support has been added. It will supersede all launchers in a future
  release.
- The test suite has been expanded.
- All example clients have been converted to xdg-shell.
- Weston can now automatically launch a client after startup.

Notes for packagers:

- libdrm 2.4.95, libwayland 1.18.0 and wayland-protocols 1.24 are now required.
- libpipewire 0.3 is required for the PipeWire remoting plugin.
- Support for the deprecated wl_shell interface is now disabled by default (it
  will be removed in a future release, re-enable it with the Meson option
  -Ddeprecated-wl-shell=true).
- A KMS driver supporting universal planes is now required for the DRM backend.

Thanks to all contributors!
  • Wayland's Weston 10 Alpha Brings Early Color Management Work, More Zero-Copy Scanout - Phoronix

    The first alpha release of Weston 10.0 is now available as the next feature update to Wayland's reference compositor. It was over one year ago that Weston 9.0 shipped while now Weston 10.0 will see its stable debut in the coming weeks. For now an alpha release is available that also marks the end of feature development on this next compositor release. One of the major additions with Weston 10.0 is early stage work around supporting proper color management on Weston. This Weston color management work is still in-the-works but has preparations around color transformations, gamma correct blending, and color profiles.

Raspberry Pi CM4 gateway offers multiple wireless options

TechDesign has launched an “Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4” built by KSH and Artisantech with 2x LAN, 4x USB, 2x COM, micro-HDMI, mini-PCIe, and an M.2 slot with optional 5G or NVMe. TechDesign is taking orders for a wireless-oriented, 170 x 110 x 30mm gateway that runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4, also referred to as the WPC-632-Pi, has a 9-32VDC input and -20 to 75℃ operating range. Read more

WordPress 5.9 Beta 3

WordPress 5.9 Beta 3 is now available for testing! This software version is still under development. Please do not run this software on a production site; install it on a test site, where you can try out the newest features and get a feel for how they will work on your site. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6