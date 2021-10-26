Find your free software footing with the FSF Licensing and Compliance Lab
Like proud parents witnessing their child's effort to join the ranks of bipedals, the Licensing and Compliance Lab welcomes many newcomers to the free software community when they participate in our weekly hosted Free Software Directory meetings. Here, newcomers get to understand free software better through the examination of programs for entry into the Free Software Directory, they evaluate programs and determine if a program is free software or not. This evaluation turns into a skill, and much like walking, it is an expertise that can last a lifetime.
The Directory, which provides access to over 16,000 vetted free software programs, is one of the best tools that we have for introducing people to free software, and working on it is a great way to start contributing. Not only is it used as a teaching utility in determining a program's licensing but the process often brings forth possible improvements which are submitted to upstream projects to improve their licensing metadata -- we've helped identify proprietary bits that were inadvertently included that could then be removed by the maintainers, and we've suggested improvements to the formatting and placement of licensing information to make it clear that the program is free and under which license it's actually distributed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 549 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Gaming on Wayland
A considerable amount of people assume Wayland isn’t particularly suitable for gaming, usually because you can’t turn off the compositor. This post will challenge that assumption and see how the current state of gaming on Wayland is, with a focus on KWin, KDEs compositor.
Graphics: Mesa and Wayland's Weston 10 Alpha
Raspberry Pi CM4 gateway offers multiple wireless options
TechDesign has launched an “Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4” built by KSH and Artisantech with 2x LAN, 4x USB, 2x COM, micro-HDMI, mini-PCIe, and an M.2 slot with optional 5G or NVMe. TechDesign is taking orders for a wireless-oriented, 170 x 110 x 30mm gateway that runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The Industrial IoT Gateway with Raspberry Pi CM4, also referred to as the WPC-632-Pi, has a 9-32VDC input and -20 to 75℃ operating range.
WordPress 5.9 Beta 3
WordPress 5.9 Beta 3 is now available for testing! This software version is still under development. Please do not run this software on a production site; install it on a test site, where you can try out the newest features and get a feel for how they will work on your site.
Recent comments
15 min 54 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 38 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago