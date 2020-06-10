today's howtos
-
What Are Kubernetes Controllers and Operators? – CloudSavvy IT
The Kubernetes terms “controller” and “operator” refer to two different patterns that transition a cluster into a desired state. Controllers are an established concept whereas Operators have emerged more recently to describe application-specific controllers.
-
How to test your connection speed using the terminal with Speedtest
Hello, friends. Today, I will show you a small utility that will allow us to measure our bandwidth. This little trick is very useful for both desktop users and more advanced users. So, in this post, I will show you how to test your connection speed using the terminal with Speedtest.
-
How to install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish
If you are unable to locate package Woeusb to install via the base repository of Ubuntu because it is not there. Then what to do? Here is the way to get it. Learn the steps and commands to install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy jellyfish. It will also work for Focal Fossa and the Bionic versions of Ubuntu.
Creating a bootable USB drive is always an easy task on Windows using various kinds of free tools. However, when it comes to creating a bootable Windows 11, 10, or other versions on Linux OS then choices get narrowed down. However, Ubuntu has a built-in USB Image writer if you are using a Full Desktop installation. Otherwise use the WoeUSB, which is quite popular among Linux users to use for creating Windows bootable USB drive using its ISO file.
WoeUSB is an open-source project and source code is available on GitHub to download. It comes with a command-line utility including the graphical version based on WxWidgets, a GUI wrapper for WoeUSB.
-
How to Improve Sound on Your Android Phone - Make Tech Easier
Most of us now use our smartphones to listen to music, even though the vast majority of Android phones still lack powerful speakers capable of delivering quality audio. Of course, many us know better than to listen to music through our tinny phone speakers and use headphones instead, but even then there are things you can do to increase the volume, boost the sound quality or tweak it depending on what you’re listening to.
-
How to Host a Website Using Apache with SSL in Rocky Linux
The crusade on how awesome, ideal, and convenient the Apache web server is can never get old. It continues to be a lifesaver for most individuals working on web application projects.
Its popularity as a web server application is due to its open-source attribute. Moreover, the module-rich nature of Apache makes it flexibly configurable to its users. Also, when you decide to expand the footprints of your web application projects, Apache makes it possible to accommodate such growing projects.
-
How to Check and Repair XFS Filesystem in RHEL
xfs_repair command repairs corrupt or damaged XFS filesystems.
It’s highly scalable, high-performance and is designed to effectively repair even very large file systems with many inodes. Unlike other Linux file systems, xfs_repair does not run at boot time, even if the XFS file system was not cleanly unmounted.
-
How to build a container lab in five minutes | Enable Sysadmin
Home labs are an excellent way to learn and test new technologies. Enable Sysadmin has published several articles on deploying home labs using virtual machines by way of scripting and Ansible, including Build a lab in five minutes with three simple commands by Alex Callejas and Build a lab in 36 seconds with Ansible by Ricardo Girardi. You can do something similar with containers.
-
How to Run a Local Network DHCP Server with Dnsmasq – CloudSavvy IT
Dnsmasq is a lightweight network server providing DNS, DHCP, TFTP, and PXE functions. In this guide, we’ll look at configuring a fresh Dnsmasq installation as a standalone DHCP server.
DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) is the process by which network devices acquire IP addresses. Your network’s DHCP server is responsible for assigning each new device a unique address. Addresses can be static or dynamic, the latter meaning they’re issued on a short lease basis so each device’s IP may change over time.
The router acts as the DHCP server in most small networks. Setting up Dnsmasq on a Linux box gives you control over the process, as well as improved visibility into any errors that occur.
-
How to Install Samba Server in RHEL, CentOS and Fedora
Samba is an open-source and most popular widely used program that enables end-users to access Linux shared directory from any Windows machine on the same network.
Samba is also named as a network file system and can be installed on Linux/Unix operating systems. Samba itself is a client/server protocol of SMB (Server Message Block) and CIFS (Common Internet File System).
Using Windows smbclient (GUI) or file explorer, end users can connect to the Samba server from any Windows workstations to access shared files and printers.
-
How to using Ansible to install and configure Redis 6 on Ubuntu 20.04
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install and configure Redis 6 on Ubuntu 20.04 using Ansible.
Redis is an in-memory data structure store, used as a distributed, in-memory key–value database, cache and message broker, with optional durability. Redis supports different kinds of abstract data structures, such as strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indices.
Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.
-
How to install and configure NextCloud on Ubuntu 20.04 and LEMP
In this guide, we are going to set up NextCloud on a Ubuntu 20.04 server hosted with Nginx, Mariadb and PHP (LEMP stack). We will be using Mariadb 10 and PHP 7.4 for this guide.
Nextcloud is an Open Source suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services. It is a a free self-hosted cloud storage solution similar to Dropbox, Google Drive, etc. With Nextcloud, you don’t have to worry about the pricey alternatives and since you will host your own files, you don’t have to worry about privacy or someone collecting your data.
NextCloud can be installed on a private home server or a virtual private server in the cloud. Files can then be uploaded and then synced to a local desktop, laptop or even a smartphone. This way you have full control of your data.
-
How to install Webmin in Ubuntu 20.04 – Citizix
In this guide we will install and set up Webmin on an Ubuntu 20.04 server.
Webmin is a web-based system configuration tool for Unix-like systems, although recent versions can also be installed and run on Microsoft Windows. It s a free and open-source control panel for administering Unix/Linux servers.
Webmin provides users with a graphical web-based user interface to configure common system tasks and settings. If you don’t like the idea of using the command line to manage your server, then Webmin is a good graphical alternative to you. The following is a list of functionalities provided by Webmin.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 630 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Servers: AWS, Equinix, and Canonical
Install and Configure Mutt Command-Line Email ClientAre you DevOps engineer working on cloud infrastructure connected with your remote Linux server. Mostly you were using command-line to operate with your remote system. In this case, if you want to send any mail to someone or read recieved mails. Then what will you do? For that purpose Mutt Email Client developed to solve this critical issues among them.
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security Flaws
Recent comments
24 min 35 sec ago
3 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
13 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago