  • What Are Kubernetes Controllers and Operators? – CloudSavvy IT

    The Kubernetes terms “controller” and “operator” refer to two different patterns that transition a cluster into a desired state. Controllers are an established concept whereas Operators have emerged more recently to describe application-specific controllers.

  • How to test your connection speed using the terminal with Speedtest

    Hello, friends. Today, I will show you a small utility that will allow us to measure our bandwidth. This little trick is very useful for both desktop users and more advanced users. So, in this post, I will show you how to test your connection speed using the terminal with Speedtest.

  • How to install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish

    If you are unable to locate package Woeusb to install via the base repository of Ubuntu because it is not there. Then what to do? Here is the way to get it. Learn the steps and commands to install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy jellyfish. It will also work for Focal Fossa and the Bionic versions of Ubuntu.

    Creating a bootable USB drive is always an easy task on Windows using various kinds of free tools. However, when it comes to creating a bootable Windows 11, 10, or other versions on Linux OS then choices get narrowed down. However, Ubuntu has a built-in USB Image writer if you are using a Full Desktop installation. Otherwise use the WoeUSB, which is quite popular among Linux users to use for creating Windows bootable USB drive using its ISO file.

    WoeUSB is an open-source project and source code is available on GitHub to download. It comes with a command-line utility including the graphical version based on WxWidgets, a GUI wrapper for WoeUSB.

  • How to Improve Sound on Your Android Phone - Make Tech Easier

    Most of us now use our smartphones to listen to music, even though the vast majority of Android phones still lack powerful speakers capable of delivering quality audio. Of course, many us know better than to listen to music through our tinny phone speakers and use headphones instead, but even then there are things you can do to increase the volume, boost the sound quality or tweak it depending on what you’re listening to.

  • How to Host a Website Using Apache with SSL in Rocky Linux

    The crusade on how awesome, ideal, and convenient the Apache web server is can never get old. It continues to be a lifesaver for most individuals working on web application projects.

    Its popularity as a web server application is due to its open-source attribute. Moreover, the module-rich nature of Apache makes it flexibly configurable to its users. Also, when you decide to expand the footprints of your web application projects, Apache makes it possible to accommodate such growing projects.

  • How to Check and Repair XFS Filesystem in RHEL

    xfs_repair command repairs corrupt or damaged XFS filesystems.

    It’s highly scalable, high-performance and is designed to effectively repair even very large file systems with many inodes. Unlike other Linux file systems, xfs_repair does not run at boot time, even if the XFS file system was not cleanly unmounted.

  • How to build a container lab in five minutes | Enable Sysadmin

    Home labs are an excellent way to learn and test new technologies. Enable Sysadmin has published several articles on deploying home labs using virtual machines by way of scripting and Ansible, including Build a lab in five minutes with three simple commands by Alex Callejas and Build a lab in 36 seconds with Ansible by Ricardo Girardi. You can do something similar with containers.

  • How to Run a Local Network DHCP Server with Dnsmasq – CloudSavvy IT

    Dnsmasq is a lightweight network server providing DNS, DHCP, TFTP, and PXE functions. In this guide, we’ll look at configuring a fresh Dnsmasq installation as a standalone DHCP server.

    DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) is the process by which network devices acquire IP addresses. Your network’s DHCP server is responsible for assigning each new device a unique address. Addresses can be static or dynamic, the latter meaning they’re issued on a short lease basis so each device’s IP may change over time.

    The router acts as the DHCP server in most small networks. Setting up Dnsmasq on a Linux box gives you control over the process, as well as improved visibility into any errors that occur.

  • How to Install Samba Server in RHEL, CentOS and Fedora

    Samba is an open-source and most popular widely used program that enables end-users to access Linux shared directory from any Windows machine on the same network.

    Samba is also named as a network file system and can be installed on Linux/Unix operating systems. Samba itself is a client/server protocol of SMB (Server Message Block) and CIFS (Common Internet File System).

    Using Windows smbclient (GUI) or file explorer, end users can connect to the Samba server from any Windows workstations to access shared files and printers.

  • How to using Ansible to install and configure Redis 6 on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install and configure Redis 6 on Ubuntu 20.04 using Ansible.

    Redis is an in-memory data structure store, used as a distributed, in-memory key–value database, cache and message broker, with optional durability. Redis supports different kinds of abstract data structures, such as strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indices.

    Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.

  • How to install and configure NextCloud on Ubuntu 20.04 and LEMP

    In this guide, we are going to set up NextCloud on a Ubuntu 20.04 server hosted with Nginx, Mariadb and PHP (LEMP stack). We will be using Mariadb 10 and PHP 7.4 for this guide.

    Nextcloud is an Open Source suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services. It is a a free self-hosted cloud storage solution similar to Dropbox, Google Drive, etc. With Nextcloud, you don’t have to worry about the pricey alternatives and since you will host your own files, you don’t have to worry about privacy or someone collecting your data.

    NextCloud can be installed on a private home server or a virtual private server in the cloud. Files can then be uploaded and then synced to a local desktop, laptop or even a smartphone. This way you have full control of your data.

  • How to install Webmin in Ubuntu 20.04 – Citizix

    In this guide we will install and set up Webmin on an Ubuntu 20.04 server.

    Webmin is a web-based system configuration tool for Unix-like systems, although recent versions can also be installed and run on Microsoft Windows. It s a free and open-source control panel for administering Unix/Linux servers.

    Webmin provides users with a graphical web-based user interface to configure common system tasks and settings. If you don’t like the idea of using the command line to manage your server, then Webmin is a good graphical alternative to you. The following is a list of functionalities provided by Webmin.

Servers: AWS, Equinix, and Canonical

  • The inconsistencies of AWS EKS IAM permissions [Ed Amazon AWS is vendor lockin]

    AWS EKS is a remarkable product: it manages Kubernetes for you, letting you focussing on creating and deploying applications. However, if you want to manage permissions accordingly to the shared responsibility model, you are in for some wild rides.

  • Equinix expands adds more processors to its bare-metal service

    In addition to on-demand hardware, Equinix Metal offers DevOps tools and a Kubernetes ecosystem. Certified operating systems include Ubuntu, Debian, FreeBSD, NixOS, Talos, Alpine Linux, Alma Linux, Rocky Linux, and VyOS. 

  • Bare metal Kubernetes: The 6 things you wish you knew before 2022 | Ubuntu

    2022 is right around the corner, and it’s not just time to prepare for christmas, play video games, buy presents, or share anti-christmas memes. It’s time to start making some predictions for bare metal Kubernetes! Take a minute and let’s think about it. Developers have advent of code so they’re busy right now. Sysadmins and devops can play games like predicting what’s going to happen next year for bare metal Kubernetes. And with that, here are our 6 predictions for 2022.

  • Data Pipelines Overview | Ubuntu

    A Data Pipeline is a series of processes that collect raw data from various sources, filter the disqualified data, transform them into the appropriate format, move them to the places you want to store them, analyze them and finally present them to your audience. [...] After you cleaned your data, you need to put them in somewhere your analyst can easily access them. You can choose Google Cloud Storage, which is an object file system, or some serverless solutions like BigQuery, or your PostgreSQL server on Ubuntu Pro Virtual Machine.

Install and Configure Mutt Command-Line Email Client

Are you DevOps engineer working on cloud infrastructure connected with your remote Linux server. Mostly you were using command-line to operate with your remote system. In this case, if you want to send any mail to someone or read recieved mails. Then what will you do? For that purpose Mutt Email Client developed to solve this critical issues among them.

Programming Leftovers

  • How Not To Write Python Comments

    A Python comment is an explanation in the source code of a Python program. It doesn’t do anything besides being informative and is ignored by the Python interpreter.

  • Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Exersing Python 3.10 on Fedora 25 via sorting Pandas DataFrame

    The following below is a not entirely trivial algorithm for students that creates a Python dictionary when scanning text according to the conditions of the problem, which is then processed as Pandas Dataframe to provide the output required The original problem itself The text file alpha-wide.txt contains only capital letters of the Latin alphabet (ABC… Z). Identify the character that most often occurs in the file immediately after the letter X. In the answer first write down this character, and then separate by blank how many times it occurred after letters X. If there are several such characters, you need to display the one that appears earlier in the alphabet.

  • Day 15: 1 year of Comma – Raku Advent Calendar

    This year was yet another productive year for Comma, the Raku programming language IDE. Our small team has worked on numerous small improvements and bug fixes, as well as bigger features. In this article we’ll take a look at some bigger things that has landed this year.

  • Raku Advent Calendar: Day 14 – Santa Claus is Rakuing Along

    Santa just heard that Rakoons using best practices are being urged to start putting their modules into the Raku-only module repository called Zef. He wanted to do that soon, since his philosophy is to be a good example of always trying to do the right thing, and helping guide his IT department in the direction of Zef is certainly the right thing to do according to the experts on IRC #raku. One problem he found, though, was that how to do that with an existing module created by App::Mi6 in its default mode (to generate the new module for CPAN) is not clearly found in one place yet. So, he directed the IT folks to (1) create such a checklist and (2) follow it to put the new SantaClaus::Utils module on Zef.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppCCTZ 0.2.10: Updates

    RcppCCTZ uses Rcpp to bring CCTZ to R. CCTZ is a C++ library for translating between absolute and civil times using the rules of a time zone. In fact, it is two libraries. One for dealing with civil time: human-readable dates and times, and one for converting between between absolute and civil times via time zones. And while CCTZ is made by Google(rs), it is not an official Google product. The RcppCCTZ page has a few usage examples and details. This package was the first CRAN package to use CCTZ; by now four others packages include its sources too. Not ideal, but beyond our control.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RDieHarder 0.2.3 on CRAN: Packaging Updates

    An new version 0.2.3 of the random-number generator tester RDieHarder (based on the DieHarder suite developed / maintained by Robert Brown with contributions by David Bauer and myself) is now on CRAN. This release comes only about one and half months after the previous release 0.2.2 and is once again related to R and CRAN changes. The upcoming (and very useful) ‘UCRT’ changes for Windows involve small build changes for the updated Windows toolchain so this release includes a patch kindly prepared by Tomas Kalibera. And because compilers get cleverer and cleverer over time, I also address a warning and error found by the newest gcc in what is otherwise unchanged and years old C code … In addition, two other warnings were fixed right after the previous release.

  • Beautiful Digital Experiences and Functional Safety – Can You Have One Without The Other?

    We all agree that our daily digital experiences should be as easy and beautiful as using an iPhone or a Nest thermostat. Whether it’s the elevator, the car, or the home automation system, we enjoy a modern and intuitive user experience. We also expect that these products give us peace of mind. We hope they still work somehow, even when things go sideways.

  • What’s New In Kotlin 1.6?

    Kotlin 1.6 is out with new features, an improved experimental memory manager, and an enhanced standard library. The additions help mature JetBrains’ increasingly popular cross-platform and cross-discipline language.

  • Detecting truncations: another sometimes successful method

    I occasionally find truncated strings in a data audit. These usually appear when a data item has been entered in a free-text field with a character limit.

Proprietary Software and Security Flaws

  • Update Chrome now, because [crackers] are attacking it

    Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.

  • The Army is in hot water over TikTok recruiting activity

    The US Army is facing pressure from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) after recruiters were caught using TikTok to find leads on young Americans to enlist, despite orders banning the app’s use on government devices.

    Issued on Monday to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Rubio’s letter comes in response to a recent report from Nextgov describing how recruiters struggle to reach young adults online. The report detailed how many Army recruiters are ignoring the military’s TikTok ban, often using their own personal devices to create videos and reach out to young users to find enlistment leads. Some recruiters, like @njrecruiter, tout nearly 500,000 followers on the platform.

    In his letter, Rubio pressures Wormuth to take additional enforcement actions, citing possible threats posed by the app’s use due to its alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

  • Human resource management group hit by ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), a human resources management provider, was hit by a ransomware attack earlier this week, the company confirmed.

    Kronos Executive Vice President Bob Hughes confirmed the incident in a blog post published Monday. Hughes noted that the company became aware of the breach on Dec. 11 and that it had impacted the Kronos Private Cloud, which includes UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions and Banking Scheduling Solutions.

    Hughes warned that while the company was working to address the incident, it could result in Kronos Private Cloud systems being impacted for “several weeks.”

  • Virginia General Assembly's IT unit hit by ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The information technology unit for Virginia’s General Assembly has been hit by a ransomware attack, which barred legislators and staff from accessing the system that handles bills.

  • Toyota is going to make you pay to start your car with your key fob

    Toyota is charging drivers for the convenience of using their key fobs to remotely start their cars. According to a report from The Drive, Toyota models 2018 or newer will need a subscription in order for the key fob to support remote start functionality.

    As The Drive notes, buyers are given the option to choose from an array of Connected Services when purchasing a new Toyota, and one of those services — called Remote Connect — just so happens to include the ability to remotely start your car with your key fob.

  • Toyota Made Its Key Fob Remote Start Into a Subscription Service

    Yes, it appears the pay-to-play ethos that's spreading around the industry has reached the world's largest automaker. A Toyota spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that if a 2018 or later Toyota is equipped with Toyota's Remote Connect functions, the vehicle must be enrolled in a valid subscription in order for the key fob to start the car remotely. To be clear, what we're talking about is the proximity-based RF remote start system, where you press a button on the fob to start the car while outside of it within a certain distance—say, from your front door to warm up your vehicle in the driveway on a cold morning before you get in. Your fob uses radio waves to communicate with the car, and no connection back to Toyota's servers is needed. But the function will not work without a larger Remote Connect subscription.

  • Amazon Will Shut Down Alexa.com Ranking Site in 2022

    Amazon has announced that it will permanently shut down Alexa.com, the company’s global traffic and ranking Resource that has been in operation for over 25 years. This move will end long-term access to valuable statistics on website performance and reach.

  • Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

    Created by HL7, FHIR is a global standard framework for healthcare data that is being widely adopted to address fragmentation and foster more patient-centered care.

    The collaboration aims to empower Android developers, including in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), as they build digital health tools for healthcare workers everywhere.

    The SDK provides developers with a common set of application components like on-device storage, data-access and search APIs, thereby reducing the time and effort it takes to build FHIR-based, interoperable digital health applications on Android which powers 3 billion active devices worldwide.

  • GitLab acquires open-source observability startup Opstrace

    Publicly traded development tooling company GitLab Inc. today announced that it has bought Opstrace Inc., a startup with an observability platform for detecting technical issues in cloud environments.

    Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first to be announced by GitLab since its initial public offering in October, which raised about $650 million.

  • Banks, ISPs Increasingly Embrace 'Voice Print' Authentication Despite Growing Security Risk

    While it's certainly possible to sometimes do biometrics well, a long line of companies frequently... don't. Voice print authentication is particularly shaky, especially given the rise of inexpensive voice deepfake technology. But, much like the continued use of text-message two-factor authentication (which is increasingly shown to not be secure), it apparently doesn't matter to a long list of companies.

  • Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products

    Adobe has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Adobe products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

  • Microsoft December 2021 Patch Tuesday: Zero-day exploited to spread Emotet malware
  • Microsoft Patch Tuesday, December 2021 Edition

    Microsoft, Adobe, and Google all issued security updates to their products today. The Microsoft patches include six previously disclosed security flaws, and one that is already being actively exploited. But this month’s Patch Tuesday is overshadowed by the “Log4Shell” 0-day exploit in a popular Java library that web server administrators are now racing to find and patch amid widespread exploitation of the flaw.

