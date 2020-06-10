Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of December 2021 02:52:13 PM

There has been a lot of news about the European Commission (EC) deciding to encourage open source software.

Some people have been confused and associated the announcement with the Public Money, Public Code campaign from FSFE. This confusion is dangerous as it allows FSFE to profit from work done by other people. If people don't understand the real reasons for the EC's decision then it will be harder to sustain the open source strategy or repeat this outcome in other public bodies.

The EC previously published an open source strategy for the period 2014-2017. The city of Munich had adopted Linux back in 2004. FSFE only launched the PMPC campaign in late 2017.

The PMPC campaign is an example of ambush marketing.

FSFE bosses were aware that from time to time public bodies would make announcements about open source and they could associate themselves with these announcements and hopefully experience a surge of donations each time a public body makes a big announcement like this. This is why they decided to set up a dedicated microsite using a different domain name, publiccode.eu.

