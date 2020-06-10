Servers: AWS, Equinix, and Canonical
AWS EKS is a remarkable product: it manages Kubernetes for you, letting you focussing on creating and deploying applications. However, if you want to manage permissions accordingly to the shared responsibility model, you are in for some wild rides.
In addition to on-demand hardware, Equinix Metal offers DevOps tools and a Kubernetes ecosystem. Certified operating systems include Ubuntu, Debian, FreeBSD, NixOS, Talos, Alpine Linux, Alma Linux, Rocky Linux, and VyOS.
2022 is right around the corner, and it’s not just time to prepare for christmas, play video games, buy presents, or share anti-christmas memes. It’s time to start making some predictions for bare metal Kubernetes!
Take a minute and let’s think about it. Developers have advent of code so they’re busy right now. Sysadmins and devops can play games like predicting what’s going to happen next year for bare metal Kubernetes. And with that, here are our 6 predictions for 2022.
A Data Pipeline is a series of processes that collect raw data from various sources, filter the disqualified data, transform them into the appropriate format, move them to the places you want to store them, analyze them and finally present them to your audience.
[...]
After you cleaned your data, you need to put them in somewhere your analyst can easily access them. You can choose Google Cloud Storage, which is an object file system, or some serverless solutions like BigQuery, or your PostgreSQL server on Ubuntu Pro Virtual Machine.
Install and Configure Mutt Command-Line Email ClientAre you DevOps engineer working on cloud infrastructure connected with your remote Linux server. Mostly you were using command-line to operate with your remote system. In this case, if you want to send any mail to someone or read recieved mails. Then what will you do? For that purpose Mutt Email Client developed to solve this critical issues among them.
Programming Leftovers
A Python comment is an explanation in the source code of a Python program. It doesn’t do anything besides being informative and is ignored by the Python interpreter.
The following below is a not entirely trivial algorithm for students that creates a Python dictionary when scanning text according to the conditions of the problem, which is then processed as Pandas Dataframe to provide the output required
The original problem itself
The text file alpha-wide.txt contains only capital letters of the Latin alphabet (ABC… Z). Identify the character that most often occurs in the file immediately after the letter X. In the answer first write down this character, and then separate by blank how many times it occurred after letters X. If there are several such characters, you need to display the one that appears earlier in the alphabet.
This year was yet another productive year for Comma, the Raku programming language IDE. Our small team has worked on numerous small improvements and bug fixes, as well as bigger features. In this article we’ll take a look at some bigger things that has landed this year.
Santa just heard that Rakoons using best practices are being urged to start putting their modules into the Raku-only module repository called Zef. He wanted to do that soon, since his philosophy is to be a good example of always trying to do the right thing, and helping guide his IT department in the direction of Zef is certainly the right thing to do according to the experts on IRC #raku.
One problem he found, though, was that how to do that with an existing module created by App::Mi6 in its default mode (to generate the new module for CPAN) is not clearly found in one place yet. So, he directed the IT folks to (1) create such a checklist and (2) follow it to put the new SantaClaus::Utils module on Zef.
RcppCCTZ uses Rcpp to bring CCTZ to R. CCTZ is a C++ library for translating between absolute and civil times using the rules of a time zone. In fact, it is two libraries. One for dealing with civil time: human-readable dates and times, and one for converting between between absolute and civil times via time zones. And while CCTZ is made by Google(rs), it is not an official Google product. The RcppCCTZ page has a few usage examples and details. This package was the first CRAN package to use CCTZ; by now four others packages include its sources too. Not ideal, but beyond our control.
An new version 0.2.3 of the random-number generator tester RDieHarder (based on the DieHarder suite developed / maintained by Robert Brown with contributions by David Bauer and myself) is now on CRAN.
This release comes only about one and half months after the previous release 0.2.2 and is once again related to R and CRAN changes. The upcoming (and very useful) ‘UCRT’ changes for Windows involve small build changes for the updated Windows toolchain so this release includes a patch kindly prepared by Tomas Kalibera. And because compilers get cleverer and cleverer over time, I also address a warning and error found by the newest gcc in what is otherwise unchanged and years old C code … In addition, two other warnings were fixed right after the previous release.
We all agree that our daily digital experiences should be as easy and beautiful as using an iPhone or a Nest thermostat. Whether it’s the elevator, the car, or the home automation system, we enjoy a modern and intuitive user experience. We also expect that these products give us peace of mind. We hope they still work somehow, even when things go sideways.
Kotlin 1.6 is out with new features, an improved experimental memory manager, and an enhanced standard library. The additions help mature JetBrains’ increasingly popular cross-platform and cross-discipline language.
I occasionally find truncated strings in a data audit. These usually appear when a data item has been entered in a free-text field with a character limit.
Proprietary Software and Security Flaws
Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
The US Army is facing pressure from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) after recruiters were caught using TikTok to find leads on young Americans to enlist, despite orders banning the app’s use on government devices.
Issued on Monday to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Rubio’s letter comes in response to a recent report from Nextgov describing how recruiters struggle to reach young adults online. The report detailed how many Army recruiters are ignoring the military’s TikTok ban, often using their own personal devices to create videos and reach out to young users to find enlistment leads. Some recruiters, like @njrecruiter, tout nearly 500,000 followers on the platform.
In his letter, Rubio pressures Wormuth to take additional enforcement actions, citing possible threats posed by the app’s use due to its alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), a human resources management provider, was hit by a ransomware attack earlier this week, the company confirmed.
Kronos Executive Vice President Bob Hughes confirmed the incident in a blog post published Monday. Hughes noted that the company became aware of the breach on Dec. 11 and that it had impacted the Kronos Private Cloud, which includes UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions and Banking Scheduling Solutions.
Hughes warned that while the company was working to address the incident, it could result in Kronos Private Cloud systems being impacted for “several weeks.”
The information technology unit for Virginia’s General Assembly has been hit by a ransomware attack, which barred legislators and staff from accessing the system that handles bills.
Toyota is charging drivers for the convenience of using their key fobs to remotely start their cars. According to a report from The Drive, Toyota models 2018 or newer will need a subscription in order for the key fob to support remote start functionality.
As The Drive notes, buyers are given the option to choose from an array of Connected Services when purchasing a new Toyota, and one of those services — called Remote Connect — just so happens to include the ability to remotely start your car with your key fob.
Yes, it appears the pay-to-play ethos that's spreading around the industry has reached the world's largest automaker. A Toyota spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that if a 2018 or later Toyota is equipped with Toyota's Remote Connect functions, the vehicle must be enrolled in a valid subscription in order for the key fob to start the car remotely. To be clear, what we're talking about is the proximity-based RF remote start system, where you press a button on the fob to start the car while outside of it within a certain distance—say, from your front door to warm up your vehicle in the driveway on a cold morning before you get in. Your fob uses radio waves to communicate with the car, and no connection back to Toyota's servers is needed. But the function will not work without a larger Remote Connect subscription.
Amazon has announced that it will permanently shut down Alexa.com, the company’s global traffic and ranking Resource that has been in operation for over 25 years. This move will end long-term access to valuable statistics on website performance and reach.
Created by HL7, FHIR is a global standard framework for healthcare data that is being widely adopted to address fragmentation and foster more patient-centered care.
The collaboration aims to empower Android developers, including in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), as they build digital health tools for healthcare workers everywhere.
The SDK provides developers with a common set of application components like on-device storage, data-access and search APIs, thereby reducing the time and effort it takes to build FHIR-based, interoperable digital health applications on Android which powers 3 billion active devices worldwide.
Publicly traded development tooling company GitLab Inc. today announced that it has bought Opstrace Inc., a startup with an observability platform for detecting technical issues in cloud environments.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first to be announced by GitLab since its initial public offering in October, which raised about $650 million.
While it's certainly possible to sometimes do biometrics well, a long line of companies frequently... don't. Voice print authentication is particularly shaky, especially given the rise of inexpensive voice deepfake technology. But, much like the continued use of text-message two-factor authentication (which is increasingly shown to not be secure), it apparently doesn't matter to a long list of companies.
Adobe has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Adobe products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
Microsoft, Adobe, and Google all issued security updates to their products today. The Microsoft patches include six previously disclosed security flaws, and one that is already being actively exploited. But this month’s Patch Tuesday is overshadowed by the “Log4Shell” 0-day exploit in a popular Java library that web server administrators are now racing to find and patch amid widespread exploitation of the flaw.
