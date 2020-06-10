Proprietary Software and Security Flaws
-
Update Chrome now, because [crackers] are attacking it
Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
-
The Army is in hot water over TikTok recruiting activity
The US Army is facing pressure from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) after recruiters were caught using TikTok to find leads on young Americans to enlist, despite orders banning the app’s use on government devices.
Issued on Monday to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Rubio’s letter comes in response to a recent report from Nextgov describing how recruiters struggle to reach young adults online. The report detailed how many Army recruiters are ignoring the military’s TikTok ban, often using their own personal devices to create videos and reach out to young users to find enlistment leads. Some recruiters, like @njrecruiter, tout nearly 500,000 followers on the platform.
In his letter, Rubio pressures Wormuth to take additional enforcement actions, citing possible threats posed by the app’s use due to its alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
-
Human resource management group hit by ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), a human resources management provider, was hit by a ransomware attack earlier this week, the company confirmed.
Kronos Executive Vice President Bob Hughes confirmed the incident in a blog post published Monday. Hughes noted that the company became aware of the breach on Dec. 11 and that it had impacted the Kronos Private Cloud, which includes UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions and Banking Scheduling Solutions.
Hughes warned that while the company was working to address the incident, it could result in Kronos Private Cloud systems being impacted for “several weeks.”
-
Virginia General Assembly's IT unit hit by ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
The information technology unit for Virginia’s General Assembly has been hit by a ransomware attack, which barred legislators and staff from accessing the system that handles bills.
-
Toyota is going to make you pay to start your car with your key fob
Toyota is charging drivers for the convenience of using their key fobs to remotely start their cars. According to a report from The Drive, Toyota models 2018 or newer will need a subscription in order for the key fob to support remote start functionality.
As The Drive notes, buyers are given the option to choose from an array of Connected Services when purchasing a new Toyota, and one of those services — called Remote Connect — just so happens to include the ability to remotely start your car with your key fob.
-
Toyota Made Its Key Fob Remote Start Into a Subscription Service
Yes, it appears the pay-to-play ethos that's spreading around the industry has reached the world's largest automaker. A Toyota spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that if a 2018 or later Toyota is equipped with Toyota's Remote Connect functions, the vehicle must be enrolled in a valid subscription in order for the key fob to start the car remotely. To be clear, what we're talking about is the proximity-based RF remote start system, where you press a button on the fob to start the car while outside of it within a certain distance—say, from your front door to warm up your vehicle in the driveway on a cold morning before you get in. Your fob uses radio waves to communicate with the car, and no connection back to Toyota's servers is needed. But the function will not work without a larger Remote Connect subscription.
-
Amazon Will Shut Down Alexa.com Ranking Site in 2022
Amazon has announced that it will permanently shut down Alexa.com, the company’s global traffic and ranking Resource that has been in operation for over 25 years. This move will end long-term access to valuable statistics on website performance and reach.
-
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions
Created by HL7, FHIR is a global standard framework for healthcare data that is being widely adopted to address fragmentation and foster more patient-centered care.
The collaboration aims to empower Android developers, including in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), as they build digital health tools for healthcare workers everywhere.
The SDK provides developers with a common set of application components like on-device storage, data-access and search APIs, thereby reducing the time and effort it takes to build FHIR-based, interoperable digital health applications on Android which powers 3 billion active devices worldwide.
-
GitLab acquires open-source observability startup Opstrace
Publicly traded development tooling company GitLab Inc. today announced that it has bought Opstrace Inc., a startup with an observability platform for detecting technical issues in cloud environments.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first to be announced by GitLab since its initial public offering in October, which raised about $650 million.
-
Banks, ISPs Increasingly Embrace 'Voice Print' Authentication Despite Growing Security Risk
While it's certainly possible to sometimes do biometrics well, a long line of companies frequently... don't. Voice print authentication is particularly shaky, especially given the rise of inexpensive voice deepfake technology. But, much like the continued use of text-message two-factor authentication (which is increasingly shown to not be secure), it apparently doesn't matter to a long list of companies.
-
Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
Adobe has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Adobe products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
-
Microsoft December 2021 Patch Tuesday: Zero-day exploited to spread Emotet malware
-
Microsoft Patch Tuesday, December 2021 Edition
Microsoft, Adobe, and Google all issued security updates to their products today. The Microsoft patches include six previously disclosed security flaws, and one that is already being actively exploited. But this month’s Patch Tuesday is overshadowed by the “Log4Shell” 0-day exploit in a popular Java library that web server administrators are now racing to find and patch amid widespread exploitation of the flaw.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 459 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Servers: AWS, Equinix, and Canonical
Install and Configure Mutt Command-Line Email ClientAre you DevOps engineer working on cloud infrastructure connected with your remote Linux server. Mostly you were using command-line to operate with your remote system. In this case, if you want to send any mail to someone or read recieved mails. Then what will you do? For that purpose Mutt Email Client developed to solve this critical issues among them.
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security Flaws
Recent comments
24 min 35 sec ago
3 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
13 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago