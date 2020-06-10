Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of December 2021 03:53:58 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Hop on Pop | LINUX Unplugged 436

    We each try out the new Pop_OS! and Carl Richell from System76 joins us to get into the details.

    Plus why we feel Pop might be the new Ubuntu.

  • The StarLabs kingdom has a new king! [Ed: A bit spammy, but this comes with GNU/Linux]
  • Senate Inches Closer To Providing Free Access To PACER

    Might a free PACER finally be on the horizon? For years, activists and a handful of Congressional reps have attempted to strip the fees from PACER, the federal court system's antiquated database that provides online access to court documents.

  • ARMv8.8-A Support With New MOPS Instructions Ready For GCC 12 - Phoronix

    The latest GCC Git activity for next year's GCC 12 compiler is adding of ARMv8.8-A support.

    The last patch has reached GCC 12 for enabling "armv8.8-a" targeting support for this leading open-source code compiler. It goes along with Armv9-A support and other Arm additions already present in the GCC 12 code-base.

  • Kiwi TCMS - New versions of automation frameworks plugins

    Kiwi TCMS is pleased to announce new versions of our plugins for different test automation frameworks...

  • New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 11.5a1 (Windows, macOS, Linux)

    Tor Browser 11.5a1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This is the first alpha version in the 11.5 series. This version updates Firefox to 91.4.0esr, which includes important security updates.

  • Data@Mozilla: This Week in Glean: How Long Must I Wait Before I Can See My Data?

    (“This Week in Glean” is a series of blog posts that the Glean Team at Mozilla is using to try to communicate better about our work. They could be release notes, documentation, hopes, dreams, or whatever: so long as it is inspired by Glean.) All “This Week in Glean” blog posts are listed in the TWiG index).

    You’ve heard about this cool Firefox on Glean thing and wish to instrument a part of Firefox Desktop. So you add a metrics.yaml definition for a new Glean metric, commit a piece of instrumentation to mozilla-central, and then Lando lands it for you.

    When can you expect the data collected when users’ Firefoxes trigger that instrumentation to show up in a queryable place like BigQuery?

  • Best apps to records phone calls on Android

    Some applications allow you to record a phone call made or received by your cell phone. Since Android does not allow to record calls natively, third party apps can be a useful solution to record important conversations. The audio recordings are stored and can be played as many times as you user want making it therefore possible to hear the conversations again.

  • Digital transformation: How agile leaders and scrum masters can catalyze change | The Enterprisers Project

    Wouldn’t it be nice if you could install a digital transformation the same way you upgrade your laptop’s operating system? Click a few buttons and people receive their upgrades!

    Engineers suddenly put customers at the forefront of their work. They stop over-engineering and start building MVPs. Business folks suddenly know how to work with engineering teams, and a cloud-first, microservices-based mindset is the new normal for building software. Easy.

    But true change is more difficult because humans resist change. We need to understand why the change matters and how it impacts us personally. We need to practice new behaviors, make some mistakes, and take the personal journey required to build new capabilities within ourselves.

  • IT training: How a dual-track program helped NASCAR IT evolve

    Our job as leaders is not just to succeed in our own careers and deliver results for our organization. It’s to nurture and grow our talent – both personally and professionally. It’s to prepare our people for the next stage of their career, whether that’s with our company or not.

    When I joined NASCAR in March of 2020, I held one-on-one meetings with each of my 70 employees to learn more about them, their skill sets, their areas of expertise, and what they wanted to do. I discovered that many of them had been doing the same job for years, and they really wanted an opportunity to evolve.

    I knew we needed to put in place training – after all, it had been years since many of them had participated in any leadership development. But rather than reserve leadership training only for managers and directors, I decided that we would include and elevate everyone on our team.

    
    There were a few reasons for this – first, you just never know where your next leader is going to come from. Second, leadership training was critical to evolving our organization into a servant organization for the rest of the company. I needed our team to embrace a different culture and know that I look at each one of them as a leader – to set the tone in meetings, be empathetic, and listen. What I didn’t realize, however, was the profound impact this training philosophy would have on our IT organization.

Servers: AWS, Equinix, and Canonical

  • The inconsistencies of AWS EKS IAM permissions [Ed Amazon AWS is vendor lockin]

    AWS EKS is a remarkable product: it manages Kubernetes for you, letting you focussing on creating and deploying applications. However, if you want to manage permissions accordingly to the shared responsibility model, you are in for some wild rides.

  • Equinix expands adds more processors to its bare-metal service

    In addition to on-demand hardware, Equinix Metal offers DevOps tools and a Kubernetes ecosystem. Certified operating systems include Ubuntu, Debian, FreeBSD, NixOS, Talos, Alpine Linux, Alma Linux, Rocky Linux, and VyOS. 

  • Bare metal Kubernetes: The 6 things you wish you knew before 2022 | Ubuntu

    2022 is right around the corner, and it’s not just time to prepare for christmas, play video games, buy presents, or share anti-christmas memes. It’s time to start making some predictions for bare metal Kubernetes! Take a minute and let’s think about it. Developers have advent of code so they’re busy right now. Sysadmins and devops can play games like predicting what’s going to happen next year for bare metal Kubernetes. And with that, here are our 6 predictions for 2022.

  • Data Pipelines Overview | Ubuntu

    A Data Pipeline is a series of processes that collect raw data from various sources, filter the disqualified data, transform them into the appropriate format, move them to the places you want to store them, analyze them and finally present them to your audience. [...] After you cleaned your data, you need to put them in somewhere your analyst can easily access them. You can choose Google Cloud Storage, which is an object file system, or some serverless solutions like BigQuery, or your PostgreSQL server on Ubuntu Pro Virtual Machine.

Install and Configure Mutt Command-Line Email Client

Are you DevOps engineer working on cloud infrastructure connected with your remote Linux server. Mostly you were using command-line to operate with your remote system. In this case, if you want to send any mail to someone or read recieved mails. Then what will you do? For that purpose Mutt Email Client developed to solve this critical issues among them.

Programming Leftovers

  • How Not To Write Python Comments

    A Python comment is an explanation in the source code of a Python program. It doesn’t do anything besides being informative and is ignored by the Python interpreter.

  • Openstack RDO && KVM Hypervisor: Exersing Python 3.10 on Fedora 25 via sorting Pandas DataFrame

    The following below is a not entirely trivial algorithm for students that creates a Python dictionary when scanning text according to the conditions of the problem, which is then processed as Pandas Dataframe to provide the output required The original problem itself The text file alpha-wide.txt contains only capital letters of the Latin alphabet (ABC… Z). Identify the character that most often occurs in the file immediately after the letter X. In the answer first write down this character, and then separate by blank how many times it occurred after letters X. If there are several such characters, you need to display the one that appears earlier in the alphabet.

  • Day 15: 1 year of Comma – Raku Advent Calendar

    This year was yet another productive year for Comma, the Raku programming language IDE. Our small team has worked on numerous small improvements and bug fixes, as well as bigger features. In this article we’ll take a look at some bigger things that has landed this year.

  • Raku Advent Calendar: Day 14 – Santa Claus is Rakuing Along

    Santa just heard that Rakoons using best practices are being urged to start putting their modules into the Raku-only module repository called Zef. He wanted to do that soon, since his philosophy is to be a good example of always trying to do the right thing, and helping guide his IT department in the direction of Zef is certainly the right thing to do according to the experts on IRC #raku. One problem he found, though, was that how to do that with an existing module created by App::Mi6 in its default mode (to generate the new module for CPAN) is not clearly found in one place yet. So, he directed the IT folks to (1) create such a checklist and (2) follow it to put the new SantaClaus::Utils module on Zef.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppCCTZ 0.2.10: Updates

    RcppCCTZ uses Rcpp to bring CCTZ to R. CCTZ is a C++ library for translating between absolute and civil times using the rules of a time zone. In fact, it is two libraries. One for dealing with civil time: human-readable dates and times, and one for converting between between absolute and civil times via time zones. And while CCTZ is made by Google(rs), it is not an official Google product. The RcppCCTZ page has a few usage examples and details. This package was the first CRAN package to use CCTZ; by now four others packages include its sources too. Not ideal, but beyond our control.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RDieHarder 0.2.3 on CRAN: Packaging Updates

    An new version 0.2.3 of the random-number generator tester RDieHarder (based on the DieHarder suite developed / maintained by Robert Brown with contributions by David Bauer and myself) is now on CRAN. This release comes only about one and half months after the previous release 0.2.2 and is once again related to R and CRAN changes. The upcoming (and very useful) ‘UCRT’ changes for Windows involve small build changes for the updated Windows toolchain so this release includes a patch kindly prepared by Tomas Kalibera. And because compilers get cleverer and cleverer over time, I also address a warning and error found by the newest gcc in what is otherwise unchanged and years old C code … In addition, two other warnings were fixed right after the previous release.

  • Beautiful Digital Experiences and Functional Safety – Can You Have One Without The Other?

    We all agree that our daily digital experiences should be as easy and beautiful as using an iPhone or a Nest thermostat. Whether it’s the elevator, the car, or the home automation system, we enjoy a modern and intuitive user experience. We also expect that these products give us peace of mind. We hope they still work somehow, even when things go sideways.

  • What’s New In Kotlin 1.6?

    Kotlin 1.6 is out with new features, an improved experimental memory manager, and an enhanced standard library. The additions help mature JetBrains’ increasingly popular cross-platform and cross-discipline language.

  • Detecting truncations: another sometimes successful method

    I occasionally find truncated strings in a data audit. These usually appear when a data item has been entered in a free-text field with a character limit.

Proprietary Software and Security Flaws

  • Update Chrome now, because [crackers] are attacking it

    Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.

  • The Army is in hot water over TikTok recruiting activity

    The US Army is facing pressure from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) after recruiters were caught using TikTok to find leads on young Americans to enlist, despite orders banning the app’s use on government devices.

    Issued on Monday to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Rubio’s letter comes in response to a recent report from Nextgov describing how recruiters struggle to reach young adults online. The report detailed how many Army recruiters are ignoring the military’s TikTok ban, often using their own personal devices to create videos and reach out to young users to find enlistment leads. Some recruiters, like @njrecruiter, tout nearly 500,000 followers on the platform.

    In his letter, Rubio pressures Wormuth to take additional enforcement actions, citing possible threats posed by the app’s use due to its alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

  • Human resource management group hit by ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), a human resources management provider, was hit by a ransomware attack earlier this week, the company confirmed.

    Kronos Executive Vice President Bob Hughes confirmed the incident in a blog post published Monday. Hughes noted that the company became aware of the breach on Dec. 11 and that it had impacted the Kronos Private Cloud, which includes UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions and Banking Scheduling Solutions.

    Hughes warned that while the company was working to address the incident, it could result in Kronos Private Cloud systems being impacted for “several weeks.”

  • Virginia General Assembly's IT unit hit by ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The information technology unit for Virginia’s General Assembly has been hit by a ransomware attack, which barred legislators and staff from accessing the system that handles bills.

  • Toyota is going to make you pay to start your car with your key fob

    Toyota is charging drivers for the convenience of using their key fobs to remotely start their cars. According to a report from The Drive, Toyota models 2018 or newer will need a subscription in order for the key fob to support remote start functionality.

    As The Drive notes, buyers are given the option to choose from an array of Connected Services when purchasing a new Toyota, and one of those services — called Remote Connect — just so happens to include the ability to remotely start your car with your key fob.

  • Toyota Made Its Key Fob Remote Start Into a Subscription Service

    Yes, it appears the pay-to-play ethos that's spreading around the industry has reached the world's largest automaker. A Toyota spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that if a 2018 or later Toyota is equipped with Toyota's Remote Connect functions, the vehicle must be enrolled in a valid subscription in order for the key fob to start the car remotely. To be clear, what we're talking about is the proximity-based RF remote start system, where you press a button on the fob to start the car while outside of it within a certain distance—say, from your front door to warm up your vehicle in the driveway on a cold morning before you get in. Your fob uses radio waves to communicate with the car, and no connection back to Toyota's servers is needed. But the function will not work without a larger Remote Connect subscription.

  • Amazon Will Shut Down Alexa.com Ranking Site in 2022

    Amazon has announced that it will permanently shut down Alexa.com, the company’s global traffic and ranking Resource that has been in operation for over 25 years. This move will end long-term access to valuable statistics on website performance and reach.

  • Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

    Created by HL7, FHIR is a global standard framework for healthcare data that is being widely adopted to address fragmentation and foster more patient-centered care.

    The collaboration aims to empower Android developers, including in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), as they build digital health tools for healthcare workers everywhere.

    The SDK provides developers with a common set of application components like on-device storage, data-access and search APIs, thereby reducing the time and effort it takes to build FHIR-based, interoperable digital health applications on Android which powers 3 billion active devices worldwide.

  • GitLab acquires open-source observability startup Opstrace

    Publicly traded development tooling company GitLab Inc. today announced that it has bought Opstrace Inc., a startup with an observability platform for detecting technical issues in cloud environments.

    Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is the first to be announced by GitLab since its initial public offering in October, which raised about $650 million.

  • Banks, ISPs Increasingly Embrace 'Voice Print' Authentication Despite Growing Security Risk

    While it's certainly possible to sometimes do biometrics well, a long line of companies frequently... don't. Voice print authentication is particularly shaky, especially given the rise of inexpensive voice deepfake technology. But, much like the continued use of text-message two-factor authentication (which is increasingly shown to not be secure), it apparently doesn't matter to a long list of companies.

  • Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products

    Adobe has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Adobe products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

  • Microsoft December 2021 Patch Tuesday: Zero-day exploited to spread Emotet malware
  • Microsoft Patch Tuesday, December 2021 Edition

    Microsoft, Adobe, and Google all issued security updates to their products today. The Microsoft patches include six previously disclosed security flaws, and one that is already being actively exploited. But this month’s Patch Tuesday is overshadowed by the “Log4Shell” 0-day exploit in a popular Java library that web server administrators are now racing to find and patch amid widespread exploitation of the flaw.

