today's leftovers
Hop on Pop | LINUX Unplugged 436
We each try out the new Pop_OS! and Carl Richell from System76 joins us to get into the details.
Plus why we feel Pop might be the new Ubuntu.
The StarLabs kingdom has a new king! [Ed: A bit spammy, but this comes with GNU/Linux]
Senate Inches Closer To Providing Free Access To PACER
Might a free PACER finally be on the horizon? For years, activists and a handful of Congressional reps have attempted to strip the fees from PACER, the federal court system's antiquated database that provides online access to court documents.
ARMv8.8-A Support With New MOPS Instructions Ready For GCC 12 - Phoronix
The latest GCC Git activity for next year's GCC 12 compiler is adding of ARMv8.8-A support.
The last patch has reached GCC 12 for enabling "armv8.8-a" targeting support for this leading open-source code compiler. It goes along with Armv9-A support and other Arm additions already present in the GCC 12 code-base.
Kiwi TCMS - New versions of automation frameworks plugins
Kiwi TCMS is pleased to announce new versions of our plugins for different test automation frameworks...
New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 11.5a1 (Windows, macOS, Linux)
Tor Browser 11.5a1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This is the first alpha version in the 11.5 series. This version updates Firefox to 91.4.0esr, which includes important security updates.
Data@Mozilla: This Week in Glean: How Long Must I Wait Before I Can See My Data?
(“This Week in Glean” is a series of blog posts that the Glean Team at Mozilla is using to try to communicate better about our work. They could be release notes, documentation, hopes, dreams, or whatever: so long as it is inspired by Glean.) All “This Week in Glean” blog posts are listed in the TWiG index).
You’ve heard about this cool Firefox on Glean thing and wish to instrument a part of Firefox Desktop. So you add a metrics.yaml definition for a new Glean metric, commit a piece of instrumentation to mozilla-central, and then Lando lands it for you.
When can you expect the data collected when users’ Firefoxes trigger that instrumentation to show up in a queryable place like BigQuery?
Best apps to records phone calls on Android
Some applications allow you to record a phone call made or received by your cell phone. Since Android does not allow to record calls natively, third party apps can be a useful solution to record important conversations. The audio recordings are stored and can be played as many times as you user want making it therefore possible to hear the conversations again.
Digital transformation: How agile leaders and scrum masters can catalyze change | The Enterprisers Project
Wouldn’t it be nice if you could install a digital transformation the same way you upgrade your laptop’s operating system? Click a few buttons and people receive their upgrades!
Engineers suddenly put customers at the forefront of their work. They stop over-engineering and start building MVPs. Business folks suddenly know how to work with engineering teams, and a cloud-first, microservices-based mindset is the new normal for building software. Easy.
But true change is more difficult because humans resist change. We need to understand why the change matters and how it impacts us personally. We need to practice new behaviors, make some mistakes, and take the personal journey required to build new capabilities within ourselves.
IT training: How a dual-track program helped NASCAR IT evolve
Our job as leaders is not just to succeed in our own careers and deliver results for our organization. It’s to nurture and grow our talent – both personally and professionally. It’s to prepare our people for the next stage of their career, whether that’s with our company or not.
When I joined NASCAR in March of 2020, I held one-on-one meetings with each of my 70 employees to learn more about them, their skill sets, their areas of expertise, and what they wanted to do. I discovered that many of them had been doing the same job for years, and they really wanted an opportunity to evolve.
I knew we needed to put in place training – after all, it had been years since many of them had participated in any leadership development. But rather than reserve leadership training only for managers and directors, I decided that we would include and elevate everyone on our team.
Rather than reserve leadership training only for managers and directors, I decided that we would include and elevate everyone on our team.
There were a few reasons for this – first, you just never know where your next leader is going to come from. Second, leadership training was critical to evolving our organization into a servant organization for the rest of the company. I needed our team to embrace a different culture and know that I look at each one of them as a leader – to set the tone in meetings, be empathetic, and listen. What I didn’t realize, however, was the profound impact this training philosophy would have on our IT organization.
Servers: AWS, Equinix, and Canonical
Install and Configure Mutt Command-Line Email ClientAre you DevOps engineer working on cloud infrastructure connected with your remote Linux server. Mostly you were using command-line to operate with your remote system. In this case, if you want to send any mail to someone or read recieved mails. Then what will you do? For that purpose Mutt Email Client developed to solve this critical issues among them.
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security Flaws
