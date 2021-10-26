Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of December 2021 05:08:31 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Change Airplane Mode Disable Behavior in Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook

    For those running Ubuntu on laptop or notebook, there’s an ‘Airplane Mode’ option available in Wi-Fi settings page. When it enabled, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and mobile broadband are turned off to disable wireless signal transmissions.

    It’s usually good when to turn on the airplane mode. But, when disable this mode, Bluetooth gets turned on while user may only need Wi-Fi. So, a Gnome Extension ‘Sane Airplane Mode’ is created and allows to choose which devices to re-enable when disable the airplane mode.

  • How to Install / Enable RPM Fusion On CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable

    RPM Fusion is a repository of add-on packages for Rhel-type distributions and EL+EPEL that a group of community volunteers maintains. RPM Fusion is not a standalone repository but an extension of CentOS’s default packages that could not be included due to CentOS being bound by the same legal restrictions as Red Hat.

    The RPM Fusion repository comes in two flavors, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install RPM Fusion on your CentOS 8 distribution.

  • How to Install Latest Nginx Mainline on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable

    For those using CentOS 8 Stream, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from its Appresteam does not install the latest stable or mainline version. It is pretty far behind where Nginx is stable, and Mainline is at the current time of its development.

    For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with the CentOS App stream will be preferred. Still, the following tutorial will cover the steps needed to use newer versions for the latest features.

  • How to Install or Upgrade Nvidia Drivers on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable

    Most modern Linux Desktop systems come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.

    Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, along with lacking the newest features, software technology, and support for the latest graphics card hardware. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.

    In the following guide, you will know how to install Nvidia drivers on your CentOS 8 Stream desktop.

  • How to Use Docker to Safely Try Out Software – CloudSavvy IT

    Docker lets you package up software as self-sufficient containers that share their host’s kernel but look and feel like independent VMs. The software within runs with near-native performance. This makes Docker containers a great way to safely try out new packages without installing them “bare metal” on your machine. Here’s some of the techniques you can use.

  • How to Use an NVIDIA GPU with Docker Containers – CloudSavvy IT

    Docker containers don’t see your system’s GPU automatically. This causes reduced performance in GPU-dependent workloads such as machine learning frameworks. Here’s how to expose your host’s NVIDIA GPU to your containers.

  • How to Use lsmod in Linux (With a Practical Example) – CloudSavvy IT

  • How to find and install software on Linux with Ubuntu - TechRepublic

    Jack Wallen shows you how to install software with the help of Ubuntu Linux and a well-designed app store.

  • How to install HAProxy 2.5 on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips

    HAProxy is a free, very fast, and reliable reverse proxy offering high availability, load balancing, and proxying for TCP and HTTP-based applications. It is suited for very high-traffic websites and runs the most visited sites.

    What is load balancing?

    Load balancing ensures the availability, uptime, and performance of your servers, websites, and applications during traffic spikes.

    In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install the latest HAProxy on our Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to use MirrorMaker 2 with OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka | Red Hat Developer

    Configure MirrorMaker 2 and Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka to synchronize messages between Kafka clusters deployed on Red Hat OpenShift.

  • 10 lsof Command Examples in Linux [Ed: Older, but updated]

    This is our ongoing series of Linux commands and in this article, we are going to review lsof command with practical examples. lsof meaning ‘LiSt Open Files’ is used to find out which files are open by which process.

    As we all know Linux/Unix considers everything as a file (pipes, sockets, directories, devices, etc). One of the reasons to use the lsof command is when a disk cannot be unmounted as it says the files are being used. With the help of this command, we can easily identify the files which are in use.

Intel Graphics and Pushing More DRM (HDCP) Into Linux Kernel

  • QEMU 6.2 Released With Intel SGX VM Support, Apple Silicon Compatible For macOS Hosts - Phoronix

    QEMU 6.2 is now officially available as the newest feature release for this widely used key open-source component to the Linux virtualization stack.

  • Intel Raptor Lake S Graphics Ready For Linux 5.17, Alder Lake P Now Considered Stable - Phoronix

    Intel's stellar open-source graphics driver team sent in their latest batch of feature updates to DRM-Next for staging ahead of next month's Linux 5.17 cycle kicking off. Notable with this pull among other changes is initial support for next-generation Raptor Lake S graphics while Alder Lake P graphics are considered stable / promoted from being behind the experimental flag. Intel 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" is the successor of Alder Lake and expected in 2022. Details are still light on Raptor Lake while the Intel open-source driver engineers have already been working on enabling the integrated graphics as well as other areas of the RPL platform.

  • Intel Posts "GSC" Linux Driver To Enable HDCP Media Protection For Discrete GPUs - Phoronix

    Intel Linux engineers have posted a new set of patches enabling the Graphics Security Controller "GSC" support under Linux as a chassis controller for discrete graphics cards. The Intel GSC is a Management Engine (MEI) device for their upcoming ARC discrete graphics cards. There is a firmware management interface exposed while the principal function of the GSC (references both to "Graphics System Controller" and "Graphics Security Controller" in different areas of the code) appears to be around media protection with exposing High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP 2.2).

The 6 Best Command Line Tools to Monitor Linux Performance in the Terminal

Linux is an open-source, UNIX-like operating system that drives a large portion of the internet. The Linux kernel sits underneath many new technologies and platforms such as Android, SDN controllers, containers, and its services as a network OS and server. These high demands require the proper management, reliability, and availability of the hosted applications, websites, and underlying Linux OS. The guide covers the best command-line Linux performance monitoring tools. Learn how these CLI tools can help resolve system, network, CPU, and disk bottlenecks. Read more

Games: Spiritfarer, Total War: ROME REMASTERED, Experimental Vulkan Support in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO)

  • Spiritfarer hits a million sales, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition out now | GamingOnLinux

    Spiritfarer has not only hit over a million sales, it's been upgraded to the Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition free for everyone with new content. A "cozy management game about dying", it's easily one of the sweetest games released in 2020. The Farewell Edition brings together the base game and all the additional content released to date, including the new Jackie and Daria Update, which has been added to the game today. Going off with a bang as the last update to the game it adds in a new island to explore, two new Spirits to befriend, a new event and more.

  • Total War: ROME REMASTERED gets one final content update | GamingOnLinux

    Feral Interactive has announced the final content update for Total War: ROME REMASTERED is out ending their main support of it for all platforms, although it may still get stability and compatibility updates "when required". This final content upgrade version 2.0.4 focused on modders by expanding what they can do with it, so it feels like a fitting send off for the revamp that made a popular classic newly accessible to modern audiences. Feral said it includes the removal of limits to the number of possible cultures, building types and factions and that they worked directly with a number of modding teams during the update.

  • HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed dev answer a few questions for their Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux

    "Supporting Linux was easy. We already had a sizeable chunk of the game working and tested on Linux for our dedicated servers, so development was mostly focused on the visual and input side of things..."

  • Experimental Vulkan support is here for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive | GamingOnLinux

    As we suggested it would be, Valve has announced that experimental Vulkan support for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) has landed and can be tried out right now. This is available only for Linux too. Coming in a small update on December 14, the only other change was a fix for "input delay after closing radial menu". You don't need to opt into any Beta, as it's in the main game client. All you need to do is add -vulkan as a Steam launch option for the game. Do so by right click -> properties and then enter it in the text box.

  • Top 10 Best Online Board Games To Play With FnF

    We all know that no other game can be more interesting than the classic board games when we enjoy it in person. But we can only cherish our nostalgia of enjoying the board games with our childhood friends but never get the opportunity to do so. It’s because of our busy schedule and not being near our friends. However, if you are very much fond of those classical multiplayer online board games, you can still enjoy them in different ways. Different online board game launchers have their own websites to enjoy these games, just like you did years back.

UCS 5.0-1: First Point Release

The first point release of UCS 5.0 brings further important features and tops off the major release from May. The announced Light Theme is now available as an alternative for the user interface. There were improvements in the UCS Portal and App Center, and a number of other apps are now also available for UCS 5.0. [...] With the release of UCS 5.0, we already announced a Light Theme as an alternative to the Dark Theme configured by default and released it as an errata update in mid-September. Administrators can enable the Light Theme globally for all users on a UCS system via UCR variable. Details and help for switching the theme for the UCS web interface can be found in the UCS manual. Read more

