today's howtos
-
How to Change Airplane Mode Disable Behavior in Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
For those running Ubuntu on laptop or notebook, there’s an ‘Airplane Mode’ option available in Wi-Fi settings page. When it enabled, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and mobile broadband are turned off to disable wireless signal transmissions.
It’s usually good when to turn on the airplane mode. But, when disable this mode, Bluetooth gets turned on while user may only need Wi-Fi. So, a Gnome Extension ‘Sane Airplane Mode’ is created and allows to choose which devices to re-enable when disable the airplane mode.
-
How to Install / Enable RPM Fusion On CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
RPM Fusion is a repository of add-on packages for Rhel-type distributions and EL+EPEL that a group of community volunteers maintains. RPM Fusion is not a standalone repository but an extension of CentOS’s default packages that could not be included due to CentOS being bound by the same legal restrictions as Red Hat.
The RPM Fusion repository comes in two flavors, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install RPM Fusion on your CentOS 8 distribution.
-
How to Install Latest Nginx Mainline on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
For those using CentOS 8 Stream, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from its Appresteam does not install the latest stable or mainline version. It is pretty far behind where Nginx is stable, and Mainline is at the current time of its development.
For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with the CentOS App stream will be preferred. Still, the following tutorial will cover the steps needed to use newer versions for the latest features.
-
How to Install or Upgrade Nvidia Drivers on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
Most modern Linux Desktop systems come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers, along with lacking the newest features, software technology, and support for the latest graphics card hardware. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.
In the following guide, you will know how to install Nvidia drivers on your CentOS 8 Stream desktop.
-
How to Use Docker to Safely Try Out Software – CloudSavvy IT
Docker lets you package up software as self-sufficient containers that share their host’s kernel but look and feel like independent VMs. The software within runs with near-native performance. This makes Docker containers a great way to safely try out new packages without installing them “bare metal” on your machine. Here’s some of the techniques you can use.
-
How to Use an NVIDIA GPU with Docker Containers – CloudSavvy IT
Docker containers don’t see your system’s GPU automatically. This causes reduced performance in GPU-dependent workloads such as machine learning frameworks. Here’s how to expose your host’s NVIDIA GPU to your containers.
-
How to Use lsmod in Linux (With a Practical Example) – CloudSavvy IT
Docker containers don’t see your system’s GPU automatically. This causes reduced performance in GPU-dependent workloads such as machine learning frameworks. Here’s how to expose your host’s NVIDIA GPU to your containers.
-
How to find and install software on Linux with Ubuntu - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen shows you how to install software with the help of Ubuntu Linux and a well-designed app store.
-
How to install HAProxy 2.5 on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips
HAProxy is a free, very fast, and reliable reverse proxy offering high availability, load balancing, and proxying for TCP and HTTP-based applications. It is suited for very high-traffic websites and runs the most visited sites.
What is load balancing?
Load balancing ensures the availability, uptime, and performance of your servers, websites, and applications during traffic spikes.
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install the latest HAProxy on our Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to use MirrorMaker 2 with OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka | Red Hat Developer
Configure MirrorMaker 2 and Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka to synchronize messages between Kafka clusters deployed on Red Hat OpenShift.
-
10 lsof Command Examples in Linux [Ed: Older, but updated]
This is our ongoing series of Linux commands and in this article, we are going to review lsof command with practical examples. lsof meaning ‘LiSt Open Files’ is used to find out which files are open by which process.
As we all know Linux/Unix considers everything as a file (pipes, sockets, directories, devices, etc). One of the reasons to use the lsof command is when a disk cannot be unmounted as it says the files are being used. With the help of this command, we can easily identify the files which are in use.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 770 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Intel Graphics and Pushing More DRM (HDCP) Into Linux Kernel
The 6 Best Command Line Tools to Monitor Linux Performance in the Terminal
Linux is an open-source, UNIX-like operating system that drives a large portion of the internet. The Linux kernel sits underneath many new technologies and platforms such as Android, SDN controllers, containers, and its services as a network OS and server. These high demands require the proper management, reliability, and availability of the hosted applications, websites, and underlying Linux OS. The guide covers the best command-line Linux performance monitoring tools. Learn how these CLI tools can help resolve system, network, CPU, and disk bottlenecks.
Games: Spiritfarer, Total War: ROME REMASTERED, Experimental Vulkan Support in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO)
UCS 5.0-1: First Point Release
The first point release of UCS 5.0 brings further important features and tops off the major release from May. The announced Light Theme is now available as an alternative for the user interface. There were improvements in the UCS Portal and App Center, and a number of other apps are now also available for UCS 5.0. [...] With the release of UCS 5.0, we already announced a Light Theme as an alternative to the Dark Theme configured by default and released it as an errata update in mid-September. Administrators can enable the Light Theme globally for all users on a UCS system via UCR variable. Details and help for switching the theme for the UCS web interface can be found in the UCS manual.
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 57 min ago
18 hours 2 min ago