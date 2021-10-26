Games: Spiritfarer, Total War: ROME REMASTERED, Experimental Vulkan Support in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO)
-
Spiritfarer hits a million sales, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition out now | GamingOnLinux
Spiritfarer has not only hit over a million sales, it's been upgraded to the Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition free for everyone with new content. A "cozy management game about dying", it's easily one of the sweetest games released in 2020.
The Farewell Edition brings together the base game and all the additional content released to date, including the new Jackie and Daria Update, which has been added to the game today. Going off with a bang as the last update to the game it adds in a new island to explore, two new Spirits to befriend, a new event and more.
-
Total War: ROME REMASTERED gets one final content update | GamingOnLinux
Feral Interactive has announced the final content update for Total War: ROME REMASTERED is out ending their main support of it for all platforms, although it may still get stability and compatibility updates "when required".
This final content upgrade version 2.0.4 focused on modders by expanding what they can do with it, so it feels like a fitting send off for the revamp that made a popular classic newly accessible to modern audiences. Feral said it includes the removal of limits to the number of possible cultures, building types and factions and that they worked directly with a number of modding teams during the update.
-
HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed dev answer a few questions for their Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux
"Supporting Linux was easy. We already had a sizeable chunk of the game working and tested on Linux for our dedicated servers, so development was mostly focused on the visual and input side of things..."
-
Experimental Vulkan support is here for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive | GamingOnLinux
As we suggested it would be, Valve has announced that experimental Vulkan support for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) has landed and can be tried out right now. This is available only for Linux too.
Coming in a small update on December 14, the only other change was a fix for "input delay after closing radial menu".
You don't need to opt into any Beta, as it's in the main game client. All you need to do is add -vulkan as a Steam launch option for the game. Do so by right click -> properties and then enter it in the text box.
-
Top 10 Best Online Board Games To Play With FnF
We all know that no other game can be more interesting than the classic board games when we enjoy it in person. But we can only cherish our nostalgia of enjoying the board games with our childhood friends but never get the opportunity to do so. It’s because of our busy schedule and not being near our friends. However, if you are very much fond of those classical multiplayer online board games, you can still enjoy them in different ways. Different online board game launchers have their own websites to enjoy these games, just like you did years back.
-
Intel Graphics and Pushing More DRM (HDCP) Into Linux Kernel
The 6 Best Command Line Tools to Monitor Linux Performance in the Terminal
Linux is an open-source, UNIX-like operating system that drives a large portion of the internet. The Linux kernel sits underneath many new technologies and platforms such as Android, SDN controllers, containers, and its services as a network OS and server. These high demands require the proper management, reliability, and availability of the hosted applications, websites, and underlying Linux OS. The guide covers the best command-line Linux performance monitoring tools. Learn how these CLI tools can help resolve system, network, CPU, and disk bottlenecks.
UCS 5.0-1: First Point Release
The first point release of UCS 5.0 brings further important features and tops off the major release from May. The announced Light Theme is now available as an alternative for the user interface. There were improvements in the UCS Portal and App Center, and a number of other apps are now also available for UCS 5.0. [...] With the release of UCS 5.0, we already announced a Light Theme as an alternative to the Dark Theme configured by default and released it as an errata update in mid-September. Administrators can enable the Light Theme globally for all users on a UCS system via UCR variable. Details and help for switching the theme for the UCS web interface can be found in the UCS manual.
