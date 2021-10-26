The Seductive Pull Of An Obsolete Home Movie Format
It’s dangerous for a hardware hacker to go into a second-hand store. I was looking for a bed frame for my new apartment, but of course I spent an age browsing all the other rubbish treasures on offer. I have a rough rule of thumb: if it’s not under a tenner and fits in one hand, then it has to be exceptional for me to buy it, so I passed up on a nice Grundig reel-to-reel from the 1960s and instead came away with a folding Palm Pilot keyboard and a Fuji 8mm home movie camera after I’d arranged delivery for the bed. On those two I’d spent little more than a fiver, so I’m good. The keyboard is a serial device that’s a project for a rainy day, but the camera is something else. I’ve been keeping an eye out for one to use for a Raspberry Pi camera conversion, and this one seemed ideal. But once I examined it more closely, I was drawn into an unexpected train of research that shed some light on what must of been real objects of desire for my parents generation.
[...]
So do I have any guilt in tearing apart an 8 mm camera for a Pi conversion? If it were a rare or high performance camera then perhaps to do so would be a minor crime, but for a plentiful and mass-produced consumer grade item, and particularly one whose film hasn’t been made for years, there’s little chance of it being anything but a paperweight otherwise.
So with this one I’ll need to stop the shutter in its open position and remove enough of the film gate and pressure plate assembly to fit one of the smaller Pi cameras with its lens removed. There’s plenty of space for a modern battery in the handle, and I’m considering whether I can 3D print a facsimile of a Single 8 cartridge to house both Pi and sensor, thus minimising the dismantling required. These lenses give the same vintage home movie quality to digital images as they did to the 8 mm film when they were new, so I hope any videos I make will be suitably distinctive.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 516 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Intel Graphics and Pushing More DRM (HDCP) Into Linux Kernel
The 6 Best Command Line Tools to Monitor Linux Performance in the Terminal
Linux is an open-source, UNIX-like operating system that drives a large portion of the internet. The Linux kernel sits underneath many new technologies and platforms such as Android, SDN controllers, containers, and its services as a network OS and server. These high demands require the proper management, reliability, and availability of the hosted applications, websites, and underlying Linux OS. The guide covers the best command-line Linux performance monitoring tools. Learn how these CLI tools can help resolve system, network, CPU, and disk bottlenecks.
Games: Spiritfarer, Total War: ROME REMASTERED, Experimental Vulkan Support in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO)
UCS 5.0-1: First Point Release
The first point release of UCS 5.0 brings further important features and tops off the major release from May. The announced Light Theme is now available as an alternative for the user interface. There were improvements in the UCS Portal and App Center, and a number of other apps are now also available for UCS 5.0. [...] With the release of UCS 5.0, we already announced a Light Theme as an alternative to the Dark Theme configured by default and released it as an errata update in mid-September. Administrators can enable the Light Theme globally for all users on a UCS system via UCR variable. Details and help for switching the theme for the UCS web interface can be found in the UCS manual.
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 57 min ago
18 hours 2 min ago