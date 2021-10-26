today's howtos
-
Deploy Mycroft AI voice assistant on Raspberry Pi using Ansible | Opensource.com
Mycroft AI is a virtual assistant application that can respond to verbal requests and complete tasks such as searching the Internet for some information you need, or downloading your favorite podcast, and so on. It's a fine piece of open source software that, unlike similar software from companies in the business of harvesting personal data, provides privacy and platform flexibility.
Mycroft AI, written in Python, can install on many different hardware platforms. The famous Raspberry Pi board is a popular choice (but not the only one) to run the voice assistant. Conveniently, Mycroft provides an image for Raspberry Pi, which is called Picroft. Picroft is an excellent solution, but it does have some limitations, such as the lack of 64-bit support.
-
4 ways you can edit a PDF with the pdftk-java command | Opensource.com
Between technology whitepapers, manuscripts, and RPG books, I deal with lots of PDFs every day. The PDF format is popular because it contains processed PostScript code. PostScript is the native language of modern printers, so publishers often release a digital version of a book as a PDF because they've invested in the time and effort to produce a file for print anyway. But a PDF isn't intended to be an editable format, and while some reverse processing is possible, it's meant to be the last stop for digital data before it's sent to the printer. Even so, sometimes you need to make adjustments to a PDF, and one of my favorite tools for that job is the pdftk-java command.
-
Ansible and automation: The best of 2021 | Red Hat Developer
In the cloud-native era, your applications need to react to event-driven systems in scalable, flexible ways. Developers have increasingly turned to automated development and deployment processes to meet that need, using tools like Ansible and Helm to make it all possible.
-
What is Kubectl Proxy?
A user outside of a Kubernetes cluster can utilize the Kubernetes API server proxy to connect to cluster IPs that would otherwise be unavailable. This, for example, enables access to a service that is only available within the cluster’s network. Between the user and the in-cluster endpoint, the apiserver works as a proxy and a bastion.
We installed Ubuntu 20.04 on our Linux operating system to run the instructions in Kubernetes. You can follow it. You must additionally install the Minikube cluster on your computer to run Kubernetes on Linux. Minikube makes testing commands and programs easy by allowing you to do so in a methodical manner. As a result, it provides the finest Kubernetes learning experience for newcomers. Initially, the minikube cluster must be started. Then, in Ubuntu 20.04, go to the newly installed command line terminal. You can do so by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut key or typing “Terminal” into the Ubuntu 20.04 system’s search box. Either of the aforementioned techniques will start the terminal. The minikube will be started after that. Type “minikube start” into the terminal to start the minikube. The Kubernetes cluster will be launched after a virtual machine capable of operating a single node cluster has been built. It’s also compatible with the kubectl environment. This will be used to communicate with the cluster at first.
-
Piezo Buzzer with Arduino Uno and Arduino IDE - peppe8o
Many projects (like melody) need to get audio notification which includes music and sound alert. In this logic, the most commonly used Arduino Uno device is the Piezo Buzzer
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to use a piezo buzzer with Arduino Uno by using Arduino IDE software.
-
How To Install IntelliJ IDEA on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install IntelliJ IDEA on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, IntelliJ IDEA is a programming environment or IDE. It is widely used for the development of Java programs. It is developed by JetBrains. IntelliJ IDEA supports Java, Groovy, Kotlin, Scala, Android, JavaScript, SQL, and lots of other languages and frameworks. It offers instant and clever code completion, on-the-fly code analysis, and reliable refactoring tools.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the IntelliJ IDEA on a Fedora 35.
-
How to dual-boot Arch Linux and Windows 11
Do you have Windows 11 installed on your PC but also want to dual-boot Arch Linux? This guide will show you how you can run Arch Linux alongside Windows 11.
This guide assumes you’ve already installed Windows 11 on your computer’s hard drive. Consider installing Windows 11 on one hard drive and dedicating a second hard drive for Arch Linux for best results.
-
How to install the latest FireFox (Non-ESR) on Debian
Are you looking to get the latest release of Firefox on your Debian Linux system? Can’t figure out how to do it? We can help! Follow along as we go over how to install the latest Firefox on Debian.
-
How to Enable a Firey Window Closing Effect on GNOME Shell - OMG! Ubuntu!
First came a GNOME extension reimplementing wobbly windows, then we saw the return of the (very cool) 3D desktop cube effect — now comes the final part of the holy Compiz trinity: window fire.
For Linux users of a certain vintage over-the-top desktop effects were a staple part of the Linux desktop landscape, thanks in large part to Compiz. This boundary-pushing window manager made it easy for developers to create complicated composited desktop effects as ‘plugins’ leveraging 3D capable hardware.
While most Compiz effects were giddy, gaudy, and garish, they looked totally unlike anything Windows or macOS has to offer, making them not only a distinct visual differentiator but also a metaphor for how Linux ‘does things different’.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 405 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Intel Graphics and Pushing More DRM (HDCP) Into Linux Kernel
The 6 Best Command Line Tools to Monitor Linux Performance in the Terminal
Linux is an open-source, UNIX-like operating system that drives a large portion of the internet. The Linux kernel sits underneath many new technologies and platforms such as Android, SDN controllers, containers, and its services as a network OS and server. These high demands require the proper management, reliability, and availability of the hosted applications, websites, and underlying Linux OS. The guide covers the best command-line Linux performance monitoring tools. Learn how these CLI tools can help resolve system, network, CPU, and disk bottlenecks.
Games: Spiritfarer, Total War: ROME REMASTERED, Experimental Vulkan Support in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO)
UCS 5.0-1: First Point Release
The first point release of UCS 5.0 brings further important features and tops off the major release from May. The announced Light Theme is now available as an alternative for the user interface. There were improvements in the UCS Portal and App Center, and a number of other apps are now also available for UCS 5.0. [...] With the release of UCS 5.0, we already announced a Light Theme as an alternative to the Dark Theme configured by default and released it as an errata update in mid-September. Administrators can enable the Light Theme globally for all users on a UCS system via UCR variable. Details and help for switching the theme for the UCS web interface can be found in the UCS manual.
Recent comments
15 min 50 sec ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
17 hours 22 min ago
18 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 16 min ago