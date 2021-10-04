Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu Cheat Codes
Ubuntu Cheat Codes, Boot Options and kernel parameters to help you boot Ubuntu from a USB flash drive on different machines. To append cheat codes, during bootup simply press the ESC key. Then proceed to add one or more of the following Boot options to your existing boot string, and press ENTER to boot.
Diátaxis, a new foundation for Canonical documentation | Ubuntu
Our on-going documentation transformation project aims to make our documentation the best it can possibly be – an exemplar of excellence for the industry. We’re working on four distinct pillars of documentation to achieve this. The first of these pillars is direction. It defines what is quality in documentation, and answers the question: what makes documentation good?
The EPC-U3233 by Advantech gets Ubuntu certified to accelerate AIoT Applications | Ubuntu
Canonical and Advantech have collaborated to help enterprises accelerate Edge AIoT Applications with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS certified on the EPC-U3233, powered by an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i series processor. This compact fanless embedded PC facilitates data-intensive computing in IoT edge applications. By certifying the Advantech’s EPC-U3233 for Ubuntu 20.04, Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, guarantees 5-years of maintenance updates and 5-years of extended security maintenance (ESM) to give enterprises a stable and secure IoT platform for AI application and edge computing.
Ubuntu MATE 21.10 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
A Quick overview of Ubuntu MATE 21.10
today's howtos
xorg-server 21.1.2
This release fixes 4 recently reported security vulnerabilities and several regressions. In particular, the real physical dimensions are no longer reported by the X server anymore as it was deemed to be a too disruptive change. X server will continue to report DPI as 96. Below is a list of changes since 21.1.1: Dave Airlie (1): dri2: add crocus to the list of va_gl users Jocelyn Falempe (2): xf86/logind: fix call systemd_logind_vtenter after receiving drm device resume xf86/logind: Fix drm_drop_master before vt_reldisp Jonathan Gray (1): glamor: fix free of uninitialised pointers Matt Turner (1): test: #undef NDEBUG so assert is not compiled away Matthieu Herrb (1): remove the PRE_RELEASE message. Peter Hutterer (1): xkb: fix XkbSetMap check for the keytypes count Povilas Kanapickas (7): Revert "hw/xfree86: Propagate physical dimensions from DRM connector" meson: Correctly set DDXOSVERRORF and DDXBEFORERESET on xwin record: Fix out of bounds access in SwapCreateRegister() xfixes: Fix out of bounds access in *ProcXFixesCreatePointerBarrier() Xext: Fix out of bounds access in SProcScreenSaverSuspend() render: Fix out of bounds access in SProcRenderCompositeGlyphs() xserver 21.1.2 Sam James (1): hw/xfree86: fix sbus build for SPARC nerdopolis (1): xfree86: On Linux, while only seat0 can have TTYs, don't assmume all seat0s have TTYs git tag: xorg-server-21.1.2Also: X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Kodachi is the operating system for those who value privacy but don't want to learn Linux
Do you veer toward the over-cautious when it comes to your privacy? Do you loathe the idea that you're being tracked by third-party cookies, and standard browsers and operating systems aren't capable of doing enough to keep you safe? At the same time, are you too busy to learn a new operating system? If that sounds like you, there's an operating system, created by a single developer (although it's based on Ubuntu), that goes out of its way to be the exact OS for such a use case. The platform in question is Kodachi Linux, and it has your back. [...] A quick test (using whatsmyip.com) and the Dashboard information was spot on. What's even better is that I didn't notice the slightest slowdown in network traffic. So, if you're concerned the cost of this level of privacy is speed, fret not. And because Kodachi leaves absolutely no trace, you can be certain nothing will be able to track you (even on a command-line level). The desktop in use is Xfce and is configured such that it includes a left edge panel and a bottom centered dock. With this setup, anyone should be right at home with the interface. The only trick might be how the dock launchers are arranged in folders. However, all one has to do is hover the cursor over one of the folders to reveal what it contains (Figure C).
$399 PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition Linux Smartphone will go on sale within weeks
The PinePhone Pro began shipping to developers earlier this month. And soon it’ll be available for anyone to purchase. Pine64 has announced that it will begin taking orders for the $399 Linux-friendly smartphone in late December or early January. First announced in October, the PinePhone Pro is a smartphone with a 6 inch HD+ display, a Rockchip RK3399S hexa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage. While those specs put the phone in mid-range territory, they aren’t the things that make the PinePhone Pro stand out. Pine64’s new smartphone has a few features that seem like throwbacks in 2021… but in a good way. It has a removable 3,000 mAh battery, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader. The phone also has physical switches that allow you to disable hardware including the cameras, mic, headphones, and wireless features if you want privacy.
