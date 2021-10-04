today's howtos
Generate a minimal GStreamer build, tailored to your needs
GStreamer is a powerful multimedia framework with over 30 libraries and more than 1600 elements in 230 plugins providing a wide variety of functionality. This makes it possible to build a huge variety of applications, however it also makes it tricky to ship in a constrained device. Luckily, most applications only use a subset of this functionality, and up until now there wasn’t an easy way to generate a build with just enough GStreamer for a specific application.
Thanks to a partnership with Huawei, you can now use gst-build to generate a minimal GStreamer build, tailored to a specific application, or set of applications. In this blog post, we’ll look at the major changes that have been introduced in GStreamer to make this possible, and provide a small example of what can be achieved with minimal, custom builds.
How to Install Odoo 14 on Debian 11 With Apache as a Reverse Proxy
Odoo (formerly known as OpenERP) is a suite of open-source business applications. The most used modules for Odoo include Point of Sale (POS), Inventory, CRM, Website, Live Chat, e-Commerce, Billing, Accounting, Warehouse, and others. The range of the modules that can be installed in one application makes Odoo very popular nowadays.
Let’s learn how to install and start using Odoo 14 on a Debian OS. Remember, if you want to skip this part and let others automate it for you, you can do so by subscribing to any Debian hosting plan and acquiring all the assistance you’ll ever need. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo 14 on Debian 11 with Apache as a reverse proxy.
How to Search Files on the Linux Terminal | LinuxHostSupport
Finding files and directories in Linux is a very difficult task compared to Windows operating system. Especially if you are working on the server operating system without a Desktop interface. There are several ways to search files and directories in Linux. The simple and easiest way is to use the Linux terminal to search or locate files.
The find and locate are the most popular command-line tool used to search files and directories in Linux. The find command allows you to search for files and directories based on an expression. This way you can search files and directories based on their size, date, type, and ownership.
In this post, we will show you how to search files on the Linux terminal using the find and locate commands.
How Wickr is Best Secure Video Calling utility? -
How to Install Plex Media Server on Centos - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
This article explains how to install Plex Media Server on Centos (version 7 and above). This is a self-hosted solution for watching and storing your own media.
Plex is a streaming media server that lets you organize your video, music, and photo collections and stream your media to your computer, phone, tablet, or TV at any time and from anywhere. Plex media server can be installed on all major operating systems and devices.
New tool: Mess with DNS!
Hello! I’ve been thinking about how to explain DNS a bunch in the last year.
I like to learn in a very hands-on way. And so when I write a zine, I often close the zine by saying something like “… and the best way to learn more about this is to play around and experiment!“.
So I built a site where you can do experiments with DNS called Mess With DNS. It has examples of experiments you can try, and you’ve very encouraged to come up with your own experiments.
In this post I’ll talk about why I made this, how it works, and give you probably more details than you want to know about how I built it (design, testing, security, writing an authoritative nameserver, live streaming updates, etc)
How to Verify an ISO on Linux and Check if It’s Corrupted
Most of the time, you can just download an ISO and install a Linux distribution. On the server-side, the ISO file might become corrupted, resulting in errors when trying to install. Why would this happen?
The file on the remote server or torrent might get corrupted somehow. A man-in-the-middle-attack might have even replaced the ISO with a fake version that will compromise your computer when you install it, and you wouldn't even know until it was too late.
For these reasons, Linux distro makers and other open-source downloads will display a checksum in a text file that you can use to verify the integrity of your downloads and make sure they're exactly what you want. Other times, they'll just display the checksums on their website next to the downloads.
How to manage a remote host via Cockpit - TechRepublic
Cockpit is a powerful web-based GUI that makes managing your Linux servers considerably easier. With this tool, you can run upgrades, check logs, start/stop services, manage container deployments and more.
Integrate Osquery Manager with ELK Stack - kifarunix.com
This guide will take you through how to integrate Osquery manager with ELK Stack. According to their Github page, osquery is a SQL powered operating system instrumentation, monitoring, and analytics framework. It is available for Linux, macOS, Windows, and FreeBSD.
It allows you to query the operating system just like you would query any records from the usual relational databases thus providing you with visibility into your infrastructure and operating systems.
How to install HAProxy 2.5 Load Balancer on Debian 11 – NextGenTips
HAProxy is a free, very fast, and reliable reverse proxy offering high availability, load balancing, and proxying for TCP and HTTP-based applications. It is suited for very high-traffic websites and runs the most visited sites.
What is load balancing?
Load balancing ensures the availability, uptime, and performance of your servers, websites, and applications during traffic spikes.
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install the latest HAProxy on our Debian 11.
How Attackers Can Gain Root Access On Ubuntu System - IT World Canada
It is now very possible for hackers to gain root access to Ubuntu systems by exploiting a double-free memory corruption bug in GNOME’s AccountsService component.
The bug, which was tracked as CVE-2021-3939, was discovered accidentally by security researcher Kevin Backhouse, who stated that the bug only affects Ubuntu’s fork of AccountsService. Affected versions include Ubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu 21.04, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
xorg-server 21.1.2
This release fixes 4 recently reported security vulnerabilities and several regressions. In particular, the real physical dimensions are no longer reported by the X server anymore as it was deemed to be a too disruptive change. X server will continue to report DPI as 96. Below is a list of changes since 21.1.1: Dave Airlie (1): dri2: add crocus to the list of va_gl users Jocelyn Falempe (2): xf86/logind: fix call systemd_logind_vtenter after receiving drm device resume xf86/logind: Fix drm_drop_master before vt_reldisp Jonathan Gray (1): glamor: fix free of uninitialised pointers Matt Turner (1): test: #undef NDEBUG so assert is not compiled away Matthieu Herrb (1): remove the PRE_RELEASE message. Peter Hutterer (1): xkb: fix XkbSetMap check for the keytypes count Povilas Kanapickas (7): Revert "hw/xfree86: Propagate physical dimensions from DRM connector" meson: Correctly set DDXOSVERRORF and DDXBEFORERESET on xwin record: Fix out of bounds access in SwapCreateRegister() xfixes: Fix out of bounds access in *ProcXFixesCreatePointerBarrier() Xext: Fix out of bounds access in SProcScreenSaverSuspend() render: Fix out of bounds access in SProcRenderCompositeGlyphs() xserver 21.1.2 Sam James (1): hw/xfree86: fix sbus build for SPARC nerdopolis (1): xfree86: On Linux, while only seat0 can have TTYs, don't assmume all seat0s have TTYs git tag: xorg-server-21.1.2Also: X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Kodachi is the operating system for those who value privacy but don't want to learn Linux
Do you veer toward the over-cautious when it comes to your privacy? Do you loathe the idea that you're being tracked by third-party cookies, and standard browsers and operating systems aren't capable of doing enough to keep you safe? At the same time, are you too busy to learn a new operating system? If that sounds like you, there's an operating system, created by a single developer (although it's based on Ubuntu), that goes out of its way to be the exact OS for such a use case. The platform in question is Kodachi Linux, and it has your back. [...] A quick test (using whatsmyip.com) and the Dashboard information was spot on. What's even better is that I didn't notice the slightest slowdown in network traffic. So, if you're concerned the cost of this level of privacy is speed, fret not. And because Kodachi leaves absolutely no trace, you can be certain nothing will be able to track you (even on a command-line level). The desktop in use is Xfce and is configured such that it includes a left edge panel and a bottom centered dock. With this setup, anyone should be right at home with the interface. The only trick might be how the dock launchers are arranged in folders. However, all one has to do is hover the cursor over one of the folders to reveal what it contains (Figure C).
$399 PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition Linux Smartphone will go on sale within weeks
The PinePhone Pro began shipping to developers earlier this month. And soon it’ll be available for anyone to purchase. Pine64 has announced that it will begin taking orders for the $399 Linux-friendly smartphone in late December or early January. First announced in October, the PinePhone Pro is a smartphone with a 6 inch HD+ display, a Rockchip RK3399S hexa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage. While those specs put the phone in mid-range territory, they aren’t the things that make the PinePhone Pro stand out. Pine64’s new smartphone has a few features that seem like throwbacks in 2021… but in a good way. It has a removable 3,000 mAh battery, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader. The phone also has physical switches that allow you to disable hardware including the cameras, mic, headphones, and wireless features if you want privacy.
