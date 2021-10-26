OpenStack has long been the foundation for open-source Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) clouds. Linux, of course, is the leading operating system for all clouds. And Kubernetes is the open-source software everyone uses to manage containers. Put them together, as the OpenInfra Foundation has, and you get LOKI: Linux OpenStack Kubernetes Infrastructure. OpenInfra executive director Jonathan Bryce says that just as the "LAMP [Linux, Apache, MySQL, Python/Perl/PHP] stack became the standard for deploying web applications, LOKI helps operators identify successful patterns and combinations of technologies to build production infrastructure."

Even for experienced Windows admins, the wide world of Linux can seem confusing and overwhelming when it comes to new and lateral entry. the iX-Workshop “Linux administration for Windows admins” teaches you the basics of the open source operating system in detail over five days. From the installation and the boot process to working on the command line to setting up the file system, user, software and network management and logging, the workshop covers everything that Linux admins can and need to know.

PersistentVolume (or PVs for short) are associated with Reclaim Policy. The Reclaim Policy is used to determine the actions that need to be taken by the storage backend on deletion of the PV. Where the reclaim policy is Delete, the expectation is that the storage backend releases the storage resource that was allocated for the PV. In essence, the reclaim policy needs to honored on PV deletion. With the recent Kubernetes v1.23 release, an alpha feature lets you configure your cluster to behave that way and honor the configured reclaim policy.

Azul, a provider of OpenJDK (Java runtime) builds, has introduced a "Cloud Native Compiler" which offers remote compilation of Java to native code, claiming it can reduce compute resources by up to 50 per cent. When a Java application runs, a JIT (Just-in-time) compiler, usually the OpenJDK JIT called HotSpot, compiles the Java bytecode to native machine code to optimise performance. It is a highly optimised process – but Azul reckons it can improve it further by removing that responsibility from the VM or container where the application is running. "The problem with [local compilation] is that you're constrained by local machine resources," Azul CEO and co-founder Scott Sellers tells The Register. "There is no sharing of information between one instance of the Java runtime and the next. So everything is very siloed and rigid. The Cloud Native Compiler is about offloading the compilation process, taking it out of the JVM [Java Virtual Machine] and instead putting that into a cloud service." Is it really efficient to have a Java application send its bytecode over the network to another service that compiles and sends back the results to be executed?

This is a perfect case where we could showcase the use of grammars in Raku. However, we have a much simpler solution: the EVAL routine will evaluate (i.e. compile and execute) an input string as a piece of Raku code and return the result. So we will use here this simpler solution (but will provide below an example of implementation with a grammar).

Santa didn’t know if he should be worried or angry, and that made him angry. Unbeknown to the world he had been outsourcing a lot of the production of Christmas gifts to low cost countries like China. The elves had not liked it. They had threatened to unionize and bring the whole operation to a halt. At a non-specified future date. December 24th was explicitly not mentioned, but one of the senior elves had said «ho, ho ho» in a menacing tone of voice. The memory made Santa shudder. But the elves were not the problem. He had bought them off with fancy titles. CTO (Chief Transportation Officer) was easy. The next hundred or so, not so bad. But the rest of them had been a struggle. He was not particularly proud of D1C (Dispatch team 1 Coffee maker). But as they say, somebody has to make the coffee. The problem was shipping. The pandemic had caused problems for everybody, and the shipping companies answered “Force Majeure” when asked what they intended to do about the inevitable delays. The problem was the sheer amount of goods. Whereas normal companies measured the goods in terms of containers, he measured them in terms of whole ships.

Glibc 2.35 is introducing the new tunable glibc.malloc.hugetlb that can help with improving system performance for some workloads making use of this tunable, depending upon your kernel's hugepages configuration. The GNU C Library has landed huge pages support on Linux for mmap and arenas code that can be enabled with a new glibc tunable. That same tunable also allows enabling madvise support for transparent huge pages (THP).

Greetings! It has been a cold and wet month here in Amsterdam, much like the rest of them, as another period of FOSS progress rolls on by. I have been taking it a little bit easier this month, and may continue to take some time off in the coming weeks, so I can have a bit of a rest for the holidays. However, I do have some progress to report, so let’s get to it. In programming language progress, we’ve continued to see improvement in cryptography, with more AES cipher modes and initial work on AES-NI support for Intel processors, as well as support for HMAC and blake2b.

Developers, cybersecurity specialists and other skilled tech professionals are proving particularly elusive for hiring managers, largely as a result of the ramped-up demand for software and IT solutions prompted by the pandemic. The latest Tech Jobs Report by recruitment agency Dice sheds light on exactly where this demand lies in the latter part of 2021. In Q3, job listings in the tech industry suggest that organizations are on the lookout for technology professionals "who understand the core concepts of software development and project management" and possess technical skills in Linux, as well as programming languages Java, Python and SQL.

Another (minor) nanotime release, now at version 0.3.5, just arrived at CRAN. It follows the updates RDieHarder 0.2.3 and RcppCCTZ 0.2.10 earlier today in bringing a patch kindly prepared by Tomas Kalibera for the upcoming (and very useful) ‘UCRT’ changes for Windows involving small build changes for the updated Windows toolchain. nanotime relies on the RcppCCTZ package for (efficient) high(er) resolution time parsing and formatting up to nanosecond resolution, and the bit64 package for the actual integer64 arithmetic. Initially implemented using the S3 system, it has benefitted greatly from a rigorous refactoring by Leonardo who not only rejigged nanotime internals in S4 but also added new S4 types for periods, intervals and durations.

Programming can be a frustrating endeavor. Certainly we’ve all had moments, such as forgetting punctuation in C or messing up whitespace in Python. Even worse, an altogether familiar experience is making a single change to a program that should have resulted in a small improvement but instead breaks the program. Now, though, there’s a programming language that can put these frustrations directly into the code itself into a cathartic, frustration-relieving syntax. The language is called AHHH and it’s quite a scream. While it may not look like it on the surface, the language is Turing complete and can be used just like any other programming language. The only difference is that there are only 16 commands in this language which are all variants of strings of four capital- or lower-case-H characters. The character “A” in the command “AHHH” starts the program, and from there virtually anything can be coded as a long, seemingly unending scream. The programming language is loosely related to COW which uses various “moos” to create programs instead of screams, and of course is also distantly related to brainfuck which was an esoteric programming language created in order to have the smallest possible compiler.

Intel's CM Compiler for their "C for Metal" programming language has been updated for various new GPU targets, including not only Xe HPC "Ponte Vecchio" but also a Ponte Vecchio XT variant. Intel on Tuesday released CM Compiler 1.0.119 as their LLVM-based open-source compiler implementing their C for Metal programming language. The CM Compiler goes back to their HD graphics days for offering a new GPU kernel programming language. If the C For Metal compiler doesn't ring a bell for you among all the different GPU computing efforts these days even within Intel alone, the former 01.org project page describes it as "a programming language that allows for creation of high-performance compute and media kernels for Intel® GPUs using explicit SIMD programming model. CM is based on restricted C++ specification, with extensions to support new SIMD constructs and data types, inline assembly, and access to architecture-specific hardware features."

Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Old School Runescape, Wii Hacking Vulkan vs. OpenGL Performance For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Phoronix Valve yesterday introduced experimental Vulkan support for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as an alternative to the long-standing OpenGL path for running CS:GO on Linux. Curious about the performance implications of CS:GO with Vulkan, here are some benchmarks on Ubuntu Linux with a variety of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards.

How to install Runelite on a Chromebook It is a legal client for Old School Runescape, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), it is a fantasy game with good and evil characters. If you wonder if the game is for you, please search for reviews online and decide for yourself.

Wii Meets Its End In Breadcrumb Jail | Hackaday One of often encountered traits of a hacker is an ability to build devices into places where they don’t belong. Perhaps, [sonictimm]’s self-descriptive WiiinToaster was somewhat of an inevitability. Inspired by the legendary Nintoaster project which used a NES, this is a modern take on the concept, putting a Wii inside what used to be an ordinary bread-making kitchen appliance. [Sonictimm] has taken care to make it as functional while reusing the user interface options commonly found in a toaster, with some of the Wii’s connections routed to the original buttons and the lever. It’s compatible with everything that the Wii supports in its standard, non-toaster form – the only function that had to be sacrificed was the “making toast” part of it, but some would argue it’d be a bit counterproductive to leave in.