today's leftovers
-
Slackware: Another Chromium 96 update to patch a 0-day exploit
I have uploaded a set of new packages for Chromium 96.0.4664.110. The package updates for chromium-ungoogled will follow shortly, they are still compiling.
-
EU Digital Markets Act makes it easier for people to pick the software of their choice - Open Policy & Advocacy
“With today’s vote, the European Parliament sends the clear signal that gatekeepers must not undermine merit-based competition. The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) gives consumers and businesses more freedom to deploy and use a variety of non big-tech software that can shape our lives in pivotal ways. We stand ready to support EU lawmakers in getting this ambitious new regulatory standard over the line.
People deserve a variety of products that are personalised to their preferences and localised to their communities. When it comes to software products, people should have the ability to simply and easily try new apps, delete unwanted apps, switch between apps, change app defaults, and expect similar functionality and use. The same is true of operating systems and online marketplaces—developers and merchants should be empowered to offer their products to consumers on an even footing with gatekeepers. This means gatekeepers must respect consumer choice and make space for competitors. A software war is still taking place and tech giants control the space. We look forward to European authorities enforcing these rules – with strength.” – Mozilla
-
Writer embedded objects: reliably update object previews
Embedded objects in Writer consist of a native data part and a preview part. Until now, there was no way to force the update of the preview part in case it was empty.
Now the Tools → Update → Update all menu item updates such previews as well. This is especially useful if you manipulate the ZIP/XML document directly to insert native data, then load it into Writer to generate a preview.
-
PRELIMINARY results of the elections for the next Board of Directors at The Document Foundation
TDF Membership Committee announces the PRELIMINARY results of the elections for the next Board of Directors at The Document Foundation.
The number of TDF Members who voted is 120, from a total amount of 211 eligible voters. This means that 91 TDF Members did not vote. The Membership Committee would like to thanks all the voters, as the elections are the most significant time of the year for TDF Members, because they can decide about the project’s governance.
-
December 2021 Newsletter
A couple of weeks ago, the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) filed suit against television maker Vizio, alleging that Vizio took advantage of open source software without playing by open source rules. It’s a shame that SFC had to take this step, but I think it’s a milestone moment that underscores the value of open source software to our society and how we must vigilantly and proactively protect the rights of the both the user/consumer and those who have contributed code in good faith. Please read my blog that explains the lawsuit and its constructive benefits, and let me know your thoughts.
-
Flexera Achieves the FinOps Foundation Certified Platform Badge
Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announces that it has achieved the status of FinOps Certified Platform by the FinOps Foundation. FinOps Certified Platform (FCP) is a pre-qualified tier of vetted technology providers that offer software solutions which enable their customers to successfully adopt cloud financial management practices.
“The FinOps practice has experienced rapid growth within the industry,” said Brian Adler, Senior Director, Cloud Market Strategy. “Earning this certification from the FinOps Foundation increases Flexera’s leadership position in helping companies save money through providing insights into optimizing their cloud spend. Ultimately, this helps us better serve our customers.”
-
An Introduction to REUSE for Free Software License Compliance
Copyright and licensing can be difficult, especially when reusing software from different projects that are released under various, different licenses. REUSE was started by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) to provide a set of recommendations to make licensing your Free Software projects easier. Not only do these recommendations make it easier for you to declare the licenses under which your works are released, but they also make it easier for a computer to understand how your project is licensed.
-
Digital Markets Act: Device Neutrality finally becomes a reality
After many iterations and amendments, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Markets Act by 642 votes in favour, 8 votes against, and 46 abstentions. With this vote the principle of Device Neutrality is introduced. At the same time, the Parliament missed the chance to introduce strong requirements for interoperability based on Open Standards.
"We strongly believe the digital markets will benefit by facilitating access to Free Software in devices. Device Neutrality translates in the DMA as stricter consent rules for pre-installed apps, safeguards against vendor lock-in, and real-time data portability. Interoperability of services was also introduced, but not with the requirement to be based on Open Standards. This is a lost chance to leverage competition with accessible and non-discriminatory technical specifications. Open Standards are an important element for innovation by allowing market actors to innovate on top of technical specification standards and build their own services.", says Lucas Lasota, the FSFE's Deputy Legal Coordinator.
[...]
The FSFE has been working for two decades empowering people to control technology in their devices.
-
Highlights from State of the Word 2021
State of the Word 2021, the annual keynote from WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg, happened on December 14. The hybrid event took place in New York City with a small audience (proof of vaccination required). As Matt said, “we had people join by plane, train, and automobile.” Those who didn’t make the trek to the live event watched the livestream from wherever they call home, all around the world.
It was an exciting moment for the WordPress community which also celebrated its first in-person WordCamp in Sevilla, Spain, after a lengthy hiatus for in-person events.
You can view the full recording, complete with captions and transcripts on WordPress.tv.
It was thrilling to see so many meetup organizers host watch parties worldwide. Twenty-six watch parties were held across 11 countries, with more than 300 RSVPs.
-
PostgreSQL: Citus Con: An Event for Postgres—the CFP is open [Ed|: PostgreSQL promoting proprietary Microsoft garbage in their Web site. Not good...]
Citus Con: An Event for Postgres is free, virtual, and global developer event happening Apr 12-13, 2022.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 656 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Servers: Kubernetes and More
Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Old School Runescape, Wii Hacking
Best PDF Editors for Linux That You Should Know
PDF ( Portable Document Format) is a widely used document format used for creating documents. It’s a hugely popular format thanks to its portability, ease of use, and readability. The PDF format preserves all the aspects of the document such as Font size and color as well as other elements such as images, tables, and forms to mention a few. This makes reading PDF documents convenient across a wide range of devices since all the aspects of the document are unaltered. Occasionally, however, you may want to alter a few aspects of your document. While this is totally possible by converting your document to a Word document ( you can do this online ) and later saving the document as a PDF document, it’s often tedious. In addition, this restricts you to the number of pages that you can convert. Thankfully, there are a few PDF editing tools that you can leverage to make changes to your PDF documents. In this guide, we present some of the best PDF editors for Linux that you can use to make changes to your PDF documents. Also: How to merge PDF files on Linux | FOSS Linux
Recent comments
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 55 min ago