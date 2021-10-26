today's leftovers Slackware: Another Chromium 96 update to patch a 0-day exploit I have uploaded a set of new packages for Chromium 96.0.4664.110. The package updates for chromium-ungoogled will follow shortly, they are still compiling.

EU Digital Markets Act makes it easier for people to pick the software of their choice - Open Policy & Advocacy “With today’s vote, the European Parliament sends the clear signal that gatekeepers must not undermine merit-based competition. The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) gives consumers and businesses more freedom to deploy and use a variety of non big-tech software that can shape our lives in pivotal ways. We stand ready to support EU lawmakers in getting this ambitious new regulatory standard over the line. People deserve a variety of products that are personalised to their preferences and localised to their communities. When it comes to software products, people should have the ability to simply and easily try new apps, delete unwanted apps, switch between apps, change app defaults, and expect similar functionality and use. The same is true of operating systems and online marketplaces—developers and merchants should be empowered to offer their products to consumers on an even footing with gatekeepers. This means gatekeepers must respect consumer choice and make space for competitors. A software war is still taking place and tech giants control the space. We look forward to European authorities enforcing these rules – with strength.” – Mozilla

Writer embedded objects: reliably update object previews Embedded objects in Writer consist of a native data part and a preview part. Until now, there was no way to force the update of the preview part in case it was empty. Now the Tools → Update → Update all menu item updates such previews as well. This is especially useful if you manipulate the ZIP/XML document directly to insert native data, then load it into Writer to generate a preview.

PRELIMINARY results of the elections for the next Board of Directors at The Document Foundation TDF Membership Committee announces the PRELIMINARY results of the elections for the next Board of Directors at The Document Foundation. The number of TDF Members who voted is 120, from a total amount of 211 eligible voters. This means that 91 TDF Members did not vote. The Membership Committee would like to thanks all the voters, as the elections are the most significant time of the year for TDF Members, because they can decide about the project’s governance.

December 2021 Newsletter A couple of weeks ago, the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) filed suit against television maker Vizio, alleging that Vizio took advantage of open source software without playing by open source rules. It’s a shame that SFC had to take this step, but I think it’s a milestone moment that underscores the value of open source software to our society and how we must vigilantly and proactively protect the rights of the both the user/consumer and those who have contributed code in good faith. Please read my blog that explains the lawsuit and its constructive benefits, and let me know your thoughts.

Flexera Achieves the FinOps Foundation Certified Platform Badge Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announces that it has achieved the status of FinOps Certified Platform by the FinOps Foundation. FinOps Certified Platform (FCP) is a pre-qualified tier of vetted technology providers that offer software solutions which enable their customers to successfully adopt cloud financial management practices. “The FinOps practice has experienced rapid growth within the industry,” said Brian Adler, Senior Director, Cloud Market Strategy. “Earning this certification from the FinOps Foundation increases Flexera’s leadership position in helping companies save money through providing insights into optimizing their cloud spend. Ultimately, this helps us better serve our customers.”

An Introduction to REUSE for Free Software License Compliance Copyright and licensing can be difficult, especially when reusing software from different projects that are released under various, different licenses. REUSE was started by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) to provide a set of recommendations to make licensing your Free Software projects easier. Not only do these recommendations make it easier for you to declare the licenses under which your works are released, but they also make it easier for a computer to understand how your project is licensed.

Digital Markets Act: Device Neutrality finally becomes a reality After many iterations and amendments, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Markets Act by 642 votes in favour, 8 votes against, and 46 abstentions. With this vote the principle of Device Neutrality is introduced. At the same time, the Parliament missed the chance to introduce strong requirements for interoperability based on Open Standards. "We strongly believe the digital markets will benefit by facilitating access to Free Software in devices. Device Neutrality translates in the DMA as stricter consent rules for pre-installed apps, safeguards against vendor lock-in, and real-time data portability. Interoperability of services was also introduced, but not with the requirement to be based on Open Standards. This is a lost chance to leverage competition with accessible and non-discriminatory technical specifications. Open Standards are an important element for innovation by allowing market actors to innovate on top of technical specification standards and build their own services.", says Lucas Lasota, the FSFE's Deputy Legal Coordinator. [...] The FSFE has been working for two decades empowering people to control technology in their devices.

Highlights from State of the Word 2021 State of the Word 2021, the annual keynote from WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg, happened on December 14. The hybrid event took place in New York City with a small audience (proof of vaccination required). As Matt said, “we had people join by plane, train, and automobile.” Those who didn’t make the trek to the live event watched the livestream from wherever they call home, all around the world. It was an exciting moment for the WordPress community which also celebrated its first in-person WordCamp in Sevilla, Spain, after a lengthy hiatus for in-person events. You can view the full recording, complete with captions and transcripts on WordPress.tv. It was thrilling to see so many meetup organizers host watch parties worldwide. Twenty-six watch parties were held across 11 countries, with more than 300 RSVPs.

PostgreSQL: Citus Con: An Event for Postgres—the CFP is open [Ed|: PostgreSQL promoting proprietary Microsoft garbage in their Web site. Not good...] Citus Con: An Event for Postgres is free, virtual, and global developer event happening Apr 12-13, 2022.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Red Hat Shares ― Special edition: This year in open source (2021) We made it through another year of mostly virtual meetings. The virtual fatigue was real, but so were the achievements in open source in 2021. In April and June, we staged our 22nd overall and second fully virtual Red Hat Summit. While we missed gathering in person, 43,712* session views from around the globe prove that virtual conferences can provide greater reach and easier access—and that's a win for everyone involved. In August, open source enthusiasts celebrated 30 years of the Linux kernel and the second version of the GNU General Public License (GPLv2). Without GPLv2’s tenets, it’s unlikely Linux would have made it all the way to Mars. Back on planet Earth, climate change was a hot topic in 2021 (pun very much intended). In September, Red Hat joined OS-Climate, an open source project that aims to build the tech and data platforms needed to better assess climate risk and opportunity as elements of financial decision-making. October brought another all-virtual conference in AnsibleFest, which included the general availability of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2. And while we’re on the subject of product announcements, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 made its debut in November.

Binary Blobs Continue To Prove Challenging For POWER10 Plus Very Expensive Motherboards - Phoronix While POWER CPUs have generally been well received by the free software community for being open-source friendly especially with the OpenPOWER Foundation, IBM's latest-generation POWER10 processors are continuing to be an upset. In particular, not all of the POWER10 firmware is open-source and there are no indications of that changing in the near-term. There are firmware blobs still necessary for POWER10 when it comes to the DDR memory support and PCI Express, which obviously are crucial with today's systems.

Red Hat Updates Application Services Portfolio Red Hat has announced updates throughout its portfolio of application services to deliver a more seamless and unified experience for application development, delivery, integration, and automation across hybrid cloud environments. The modularity of the Red Hat Application Services portfolio contributes to a unified environment for application development, delivery, integration, and automation. The combination of the Quarkus platform with the connectivity capabilities of Apache Camel, the intelligent decisioning of Kogito, API management with Red Hat 3scale API Management, and the power of Red Hat OpenShift enables Java developers to fully embrace cloud-and Kubernetes-native development.