Kernel Articles From LWN (Just Released From Paywall) FIPS-compliant random numbers for the kernel [LWN.net] The Linux random-number generator (RNG) seems to attract an outsized amount of attention (and work) for what is, or seemingly should be, a fairly small component of the kernel. In part that is because random numbers, and their quality, are extremely important to a number of security protections, from unpredictable IP-packet sequence numbers to cryptographic keys. A recent post of version 43 of the Linux Random Number Generator (LRNG) by Stephan Müller is not likely to go any further than its predecessors, but the discussion around it may lead to support for a feature that some distributions need. The cover letter for the LRNG patch set is titled "/dev/random - a new approach", which is true, but also sure to elicit highly skeptical responses or cause the patches to be ignored entirely. As was reiterated in the discussion, kernel development generally does not proceed along the "wholesale replacement" path; features are added slowly, in bite-sized chunks, instead. But LRNG is meant to be a drop-in replacement for the existing kernel RNG, while adding a long list of additional features—some of which would likely be welcome if they were separated out.

A reference-count tracking infrastructure [LWN.net] Reference counts are a commonly used mechanism for tracking the life cycle of objects in a computing system. As long as every user of an object correctly maintains its references by incrementing and decrementing the reference count, that object will persist for as long as it is needed and will be properly destroyed once the last user is done. The "correctly" in that sentence is important, though; things do not work as well in the presence of reference-counting errors. Networking developer Eric Dumazet is working on a reference-count tracking system that could prove useful for finding these errors in the networking subsystem and, someday, throughout the kernel. Bugs in reference-count manipulation can be hard to find because the references themselves are anonymous. It may become clear, for example, that some user of an object has failed to release a reference before forgetting about that object, but there is generally no way to know which user has done this. So the kernel ends up with an unused object that cannot be released, but there is no way to know where the reference-counting mechanism failed, or even which reference was lost. If there were a way to determine which of (say) several dozen references to an object was leaked, the task of finding the erroneous release path would be made considerably easier.

A filesystem for namespaces [LWN.net] It is natural, when looking at the kernel development process, to focus on patches that find their way to acceptance and become a part of future kernels. But there can be value in looking at work that doesn't clear the bar; in failing, these patches often reveal things about the kernel and the community that creates it. Such is the case with the proof-of-concept namespacefs patch series recently posted by Yordan Karadzhov. One should not expect to see namespacefs in a future kernel but, in failing, this work showed a real use case and why it is hard to satisfy that use case in the kernel. Namespacefs is, as one might expect, a virtual filesystem implemented by the kernel. Its job is to display the hierarchy of namespaces running on the system; this information reflects the hierarchy of containers that are running. By using namespacefs, administrators can more readily see what is happening on their systems; it is also meant to facilitate complicated use cases like tracing multiple containers and watching how they interact. The initial implementation was limited to the PID and time namespaces. One can use it to traverse the hierarchy of PID namespaces (time namespaces are not hierarchical) and obtain the list of processes running in each. Other types of namespaces are not supported in this posting, but the intent was seemingly to add that support in a future version if namespacefs looked like the right solution to the problem.

Detecting missing memory barriers with KCSAN [LWN.net] Writing (correct) concurrent code that uses locking to avoid race conditions is difficult enough. When the objective is to use lockless algorithms, relying on memory barriers instead of locks to eliminate locking overhead, the problem becomes harder still. Bugs are easy to create and hard to find in this type of code. There may be some help on the way, though, in the form of this patch set from Marco Elver that enhances the Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer (KCSAN) with the ability to detect some types of missing memory barriers. KCSAN works in a statistical manner by watching accesses to specific memory addresses and trying to detect racy patterns; the algorithm used is described in this article. In its current form, though, KCSAN can only catch certain types of race conditions, specifically those that arise from locking errors. Other types of races remain invisible to this tool, including a number that can arise in incorrect lockless code. KCSAN is, by design, blind to the kinds of problems that occur when CPUs and memory controllers reorder the visibility of memory writes.

today's leftovers Slackware: Another Chromium 96 update to patch a 0-day exploit I have uploaded a set of new packages for Chromium 96.0.4664.110. The package updates for chromium-ungoogled will follow shortly, they are still compiling.

EU Digital Markets Act makes it easier for people to pick the software of their choice - Open Policy & Advocacy “With today’s vote, the European Parliament sends the clear signal that gatekeepers must not undermine merit-based competition. The EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) gives consumers and businesses more freedom to deploy and use a variety of non big-tech software that can shape our lives in pivotal ways. We stand ready to support EU lawmakers in getting this ambitious new regulatory standard over the line. People deserve a variety of products that are personalised to their preferences and localised to their communities. When it comes to software products, people should have the ability to simply and easily try new apps, delete unwanted apps, switch between apps, change app defaults, and expect similar functionality and use. The same is true of operating systems and online marketplaces—developers and merchants should be empowered to offer their products to consumers on an even footing with gatekeepers. This means gatekeepers must respect consumer choice and make space for competitors. A software war is still taking place and tech giants control the space. We look forward to European authorities enforcing these rules – with strength.” – Mozilla

Writer embedded objects: reliably update object previews Embedded objects in Writer consist of a native data part and a preview part. Until now, there was no way to force the update of the preview part in case it was empty. Now the Tools → Update → Update all menu item updates such previews as well. This is especially useful if you manipulate the ZIP/XML document directly to insert native data, then load it into Writer to generate a preview.

PRELIMINARY results of the elections for the next Board of Directors at The Document Foundation TDF Membership Committee announces the PRELIMINARY results of the elections for the next Board of Directors at The Document Foundation. The number of TDF Members who voted is 120, from a total amount of 211 eligible voters. This means that 91 TDF Members did not vote. The Membership Committee would like to thanks all the voters, as the elections are the most significant time of the year for TDF Members, because they can decide about the project’s governance.

December 2021 Newsletter A couple of weeks ago, the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) filed suit against television maker Vizio, alleging that Vizio took advantage of open source software without playing by open source rules. It’s a shame that SFC had to take this step, but I think it’s a milestone moment that underscores the value of open source software to our society and how we must vigilantly and proactively protect the rights of the both the user/consumer and those who have contributed code in good faith. Please read my blog that explains the lawsuit and its constructive benefits, and let me know your thoughts.

Flexera Achieves the FinOps Foundation Certified Platform Badge Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announces that it has achieved the status of FinOps Certified Platform by the FinOps Foundation. FinOps Certified Platform (FCP) is a pre-qualified tier of vetted technology providers that offer software solutions which enable their customers to successfully adopt cloud financial management practices. “The FinOps practice has experienced rapid growth within the industry,” said Brian Adler, Senior Director, Cloud Market Strategy. “Earning this certification from the FinOps Foundation increases Flexera’s leadership position in helping companies save money through providing insights into optimizing their cloud spend. Ultimately, this helps us better serve our customers.”

An Introduction to REUSE for Free Software License Compliance Copyright and licensing can be difficult, especially when reusing software from different projects that are released under various, different licenses. REUSE was started by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) to provide a set of recommendations to make licensing your Free Software projects easier. Not only do these recommendations make it easier for you to declare the licenses under which your works are released, but they also make it easier for a computer to understand how your project is licensed.

Digital Markets Act: Device Neutrality finally becomes a reality After many iterations and amendments, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Markets Act by 642 votes in favour, 8 votes against, and 46 abstentions. With this vote the principle of Device Neutrality is introduced. At the same time, the Parliament missed the chance to introduce strong requirements for interoperability based on Open Standards. "We strongly believe the digital markets will benefit by facilitating access to Free Software in devices. Device Neutrality translates in the DMA as stricter consent rules for pre-installed apps, safeguards against vendor lock-in, and real-time data portability. Interoperability of services was also introduced, but not with the requirement to be based on Open Standards. This is a lost chance to leverage competition with accessible and non-discriminatory technical specifications. Open Standards are an important element for innovation by allowing market actors to innovate on top of technical specification standards and build their own services.", says Lucas Lasota, the FSFE's Deputy Legal Coordinator. [...] The FSFE has been working for two decades empowering people to control technology in their devices.

Highlights from State of the Word 2021 State of the Word 2021, the annual keynote from WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg, happened on December 14. The hybrid event took place in New York City with a small audience (proof of vaccination required). As Matt said, “we had people join by plane, train, and automobile.” Those who didn’t make the trek to the live event watched the livestream from wherever they call home, all around the world. It was an exciting moment for the WordPress community which also celebrated its first in-person WordCamp in Sevilla, Spain, after a lengthy hiatus for in-person events. You can view the full recording, complete with captions and transcripts on WordPress.tv. It was thrilling to see so many meetup organizers host watch parties worldwide. Twenty-six watch parties were held across 11 countries, with more than 300 RSVPs.

PostgreSQL: Citus Con: An Event for Postgres—the CFP is open

Citus Con: An Event for Postgres is free, virtual, and global developer event happening Apr 12-13, 2022.