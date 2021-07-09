Software and Programming Leftovers QEMU 6.2 Emulator Released - itsfoss.net The presented release of the project is QEMU 6.2 . As an emulator, QEMU allows you to run a program compiled for one hardware platform on a system with a completely different architecture, for example, to run an application for ARM on an x86-compatible PC. In virtualization mode in QEMU, the performance of code execution in an isolated environment is close to the hardware system due to the direct execution of instructions on the CPU and the use of the Xen hypervisor or the KVM module. The project was originally created by Fabrice Bellard to enable x86-built Linux binaries to run on non-x86 architectures. Over the years, support for full emulation has been added for 14 hardware architectures, the number of emulated hardware devices has exceeded 400. In the preparation of version 6.2, more than 2300 changes were made from 189 developers.

PAPPL 1.1 Open-Source Printer Framework Adds WiFi Configuration, IPP-USB While CUPS 2.4 was recently released as the first big update in years and since OpenPrinting took over upstream development, CUPS founder Michael Sweet continues concurrently developing PAPPL as a modern, open-source printer appication framework. Wednesday marked the release of PAPPL 1.1.

New user guide for Base Another user guide was published by the LibreOffice documentation team on December 8: the LibreOffice 7.2 Base Guide, for the database component. It is available in free PDF or ODT from the LibreOffice website, or in a low-cost printed copy from Lulu.com. Given the very few changes in Base since LibreOffice 6.4, the team decided to just rebrand the previous book, as part of an effort to produce a complete set of books for v7.2. If you want printed copies and already have the Base 6.4 book, you could choose to save some money by not buying this one.

Sublime ❤︎ Clojure REPL is Clojure’s superpower. For a long time, I’ve been enjoying Sublime Text but was unable to match it with Clojure. This ends today: I’m happy to present my new Sublime Text plugin, Sublime Clojure.

Python discusses deprecations [LWN.net] Feature deprecations are often controversial, but many projects find it necessary, or desirable, to lose some of the baggage that has accreted over time. A mid-November request to get rid of three Python standard library modules provides a case in point. It was initially greeted as a good idea since the modules had been officially deprecated starting with Python 3.6; there are better ways to accomplish their tasks now. But, of course, removing a module breaks any project that uses it, at least without the project making some, perhaps even trivial, changes. The cost of that is not insignificant, and the value in doing so is not always clear, which led to higher-level conversation about deprecations.

How we designed Ubuntu Pro for Confidential Computing on Azure

Finding Ubuntu (and Debian) packages that are in odd state The other day, we discovered that an important package on one of our Ubuntu servers had wound up in what the package system considered an odd state. The only relatively obvious sign of this was that 'apt-get -u upgrade' reported that there was work to do despite not having any packages to install or upgrade (unfortunately I didn't save the specific output). This state was sticky because for reasons beyond the scope of this entry, the package's postinstall script was reporting an error.

The Raspberry Pi A+, and Pi-Hole Installation of Pi-Hole was as easy as any console-based tool I’ve ever used. I didn’t think I needed the web-based GUI, and wasn’t sure how well it’d run with the A+’s limited resources, but I opted to install it anyway. It’s been a month or so now, and the A+ has been sitting on top of my bhyve box with just a USB power lead and the Wi-Pi module, filtering our DNS. It works a treat, and the GUI uses very little memory. I suspect these were the sorts of use cases the A+ was designed for.