How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment.” For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users with an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement.
In AlmaLinux’s case, this is GNOME. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions.
In the following tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your AlmaLinux 8 desktop environment.
How to Use lsusb in Linux (With a Practical Example) – CloudSavvy IT
lsusb is a command-line tool in Linux, installed by default as part of your (modern) Linux Operating System, which can list and enumerate all USB devices, including USB hubs found within the system on which it is being executed. It will work on desktops, servers, and other common Linux-running hardware like Raspberry Pi’s, etc.
As the tool is installed by default, there is no need to install it, and it cannot be uninstalled. The only way to remove it completely from a system would be to use sudo to remove (rm) the actual binary (commonly at /usr/bin/lsusb) and the manual (commonly at /usr/share/man/man8/lsusb.8.gz).
You can access the complete but small lsusb manual by issuing man lsusb at a Terminal command prompt.
What Is BusyBox and Where Is It Used? – CloudSavvy IT
BusyBox is a collection of core Unix utilities packaged as a single binary. This makes it ideal for resource-constrained environments such as embedded devices. The complete distribution has almost 400 of the most common commands.
BusyBox is open-source and licensed under the GPL. It was created in 1995 with the intention of making a bootable system fit onto a single floppy. Bundling commands together into one binary reduces overheads and permits code-sharing between seemingly independent applications.
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3 Una - LinuxCapable
Linux Mint has dubbed the new 20.3 release with the codename Una, the third major upgrade in the Linux Mint 20 series, which most would know is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa distribution that will be supported until 2025.
The Linux Mint 20.3 release will have similar upgrades that were seen in the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release; however will be sticking with Linux Kernel 5.4,
One of the more exciting things in this upgrade is dark mode support Celluloid, GNOME Terminal, Hypnotix, Pix, and XViewer applications in Cinnamon and MATE. Still, XFCE will not feature dark mode support Pix and XViewer due to the Xfwm window manager not having the ability to support it.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to upgrade to Linux Mint 20.3 codenamed Una using the terminal method.
How to Convert Image to PDF - TREND OCEANS
Snapped a picture of different subject notes in your class and want to align them in PDF? Maybe this or something else will be your reason, but converting the image to pdf is just a piece of cake.
How to Debug Your Application’s Performance – CloudSavvy IT
How to Debug Your Application's Performance – CloudSavvy IT
How to Migrate an AWS S3 Bucket to Another Account or Service – CloudSavvy IT
AWS’s Simple Storage Service (S3) is great for storing large amounts of objects, but it’s also an API that’s compatible with many other competiting services. If you want to move off AWS, transferring an S3 bucket is easy to do.
The Perfect Server CentOS 8 with Apache, PHP, Postfix, Dovecot, Pure-FTPD, BIND and ISPConfig 3.2
This tutorial shows the installation of ISPConfig 3.2 on a CentOS 8 (64Bit) server. ISPConfig is a web hosting control panel that allows you to configure the following services through a web browser: Apache web server, PHP, Postfix mail server, MySQL, BIND nameserver, PureFTPd, SpamAssassin, ClamAV, Mailman, and many more.
How To Run A Command Or Script As Root On Startup / Boot Using systemd or A Cron Job - Linux Uprising Blog
This article explains how to run a command or script at startup / boot as root on Linux, in two ways: using systemd or a cron job.
How To Install SysStat on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SysStat on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Sysstat is a free and open-source system monitoring tool. This is the best tool I found for the debugging of performance issues on my Linux systems. You can view the system performance data in real-time or analyze data from the saved archives.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the SysStat monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Unix / Linux: Maximum Character Length of Arguments In a Shell Command - nixCraft
What is the maximum character length of arguments in a shell command? How do I find out the maximum length of arguments for a new process under Linux or Unix like operating systems?
If you get an error that read as – command: Argument list too long due to limit for the command line length.
How to force Composer to use a specific PHP version - nixCraft
have multiple versions of PHP installed on my development VM. I am migrating all my projects from PHP 7.x to 8.x and testing it. However, this leads to specific problems. For example, my production Linux container is on PHP 7.4.26, while the development VM is on PHP 8.1. So they don’t match and causes problem even in the dev environment because I have 7.x and 8.x. Here is how to tell the composer to use different PHP versions per project requirements.
A guide to Kubernetes pod eviction | Opensource.com
One of the strengths of Kubernetes is scheduling. It handles application pod placement across nodes in a cluster and their resource allocation, so you don't have to worry about balancing resources yourself. When it runs out of resources, Kubernetes can evict pods—but how does Kubernetes decide which pod to evict?
Commands to install Caddy web server on AlmaLinux 8 | Rocky Linux 8
Caddy is an HTTP web server, under an open-source license, written in GO language. Here we will learn how to install Caddy Server on RHEL based AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux 8 using the command line (terminal) on VPS, cloud, or local machines.
Although Caddy is not popular as Apache or Nginx, yet a powerful web server that is ready to cater to enterprises’ needs. It is modular and can be used for static file serving, reverse proxying, Kubernetes ingress, and more… Further, Caddy can fetch and renew TLS certificates for the website you are running automatically.
Here are a few of its offerings, caddy supports HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and experimental HTTP/3, scalability, HTTPS support by the box; Dynamic configuration, low memory consumption, No Dependencies; Modular Stack, Caddy’s REST API makes it easy to automate; due to Go language – Caddy is a cross-platform web server that can run on Windows, macOS, Linux, BSD, Android, Solaris, 32-bit, amd64, ARM, aarch64, mips64… Its features can be extended with plugins.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Two ODF Toolkit releases in a row!
ODF is the OpenDocument Format, the native format used by LibreOffice (and supported by many other apps too). Then there’s the ODF Toolkit, a set of Java modules that allow programmatic creation, scanning and manipulation of ODF files.
