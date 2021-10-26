IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Being autistic in an open organization In many ways, I'm surprised at the level of success I've had. Corporate success didn't just feel out of reach when I was younger; it was something I never really aspired to at all. During college, when I did an internship at a corporate giant in New York City, and after college when I tentatively started navigating the working world, I had some very negative work experiences. This was driven largely by my behavior, my confusion of how to "be" in a corporate setting, and my ambivalent career aspirations. After several years of a winding and incoherent path, through a series of lucky coincidences, I found a job at Red Hat. It was here that I started to feel like I'd "figured out" the formula for navigating life and work in an organization, which eventually led to some tangible success. Inseparable from my success, I believe, is the fact that I have spent the majority of my career working in an open organization.

CentOS Stream 9 Improves Performance For Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC Earlier this month marked the general availability of CentOS Stream 9 as the bleeding-edge of Red hat Enterprise Linux 9 development. Since then I've been running benchmarks of CentOS Stream 9 and with modern hardware it's been offering some nice performance upgrades over CentOS Stream 8 / RHEL8 especially with modern hardware platforms like Intel Xeon Scalable "Ice Lake" and AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" servers. Here are benchmarks of CentOS Stream8, CentOS Stream 9, Intel's Clear Linux, Fedora Server 35, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, and Ubuntu 21.10 on both AMD and Intel servers.

Kubernetes labels: 11 things to know Using Kubernetes labels effectively requires an understanding of tagging methods, labeling use cases, best practices, and things you definitely want to avoid.

IT security: 4 issues to watch in 2022 You can say this with confidence about security: It’s not boring. From ransomware to initial access brokers to automated attacks to data poisoning and adversarial ML, 2021 was plenty exciting in the IT security realm. On the brighter side, the days of security as an IT hanger-on are coming to an end, at least in larger organizations. Security ranked as the number-one IT funding priority in Red Hat’s Global Tech Outlook 2021 report, with 45 percent of respondents listing it as their top funding focus. “Security has historically often been underfunded and under-prioritized but there’s quite a bit of evidence here and elsewhere that a shift may be underway,” Red Hat technology evangelist Gordon Haff said about the finding. Paired with the growth of DevSecOps culture and practices, that becomes a powerful force for shrinking the threat landscape down to a manageable scope and improving your security readiness – which is good because the attackers and their methods don’t take days off. “Hackers won’t wait for you to write a policy or procedure, ransomware won’t wait for you to encrypt those databases, and script kiddies won’t wait for your next patch management cycle before they launch their latest exploit,” says Aladdin Elston, head of information security at Altimetrik.

IT careers: 10 essential skills for 2022 | The Enterprisers Project Are you looking to thrive or reinvent yourself in the IT profession? The first step is to be fully aware of your weaknesses, strengths, and passions, and then build upon your assets or gaps from there. Soft skills play an important role in workplace success, along with other key traits and talents.

Two ODF Toolkit releases in a row! ODF is the OpenDocument Format, the native format used by LibreOffice (and supported by many other apps too). Then there’s the ODF Toolkit, a set of Java modules that allow programmatic creation, scanning and manipulation of ODF files.