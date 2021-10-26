Contrary to the assumption that user experience (UX) design is all about "making things pretty," UX design extends far beyond simple aesthetics. Let me tell you a story of how Red Hat’s User Experience Design (UXD) team worked closely with our engineering team to improve performance on Red Hat 3scale API Management using design. But before we get into potential UX solutions, we first need to establish the user frustrations that sparked our explorations in the first place.

Apache Kafka has had a major impact in a short time. With the project reporting more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies using it today to modernize their data architecture, Kafka has proven to be a popular event streaming platform across a range of industries. Apache Kafka is an open source software platform developed by the Apache Software Foundation that can publish, subscribe to, store, and process streams of records in real time. Some use cases of Apache Kafka include messaging, website activity tracking, metrics, and log aggregation.

If you are looking to troubleshoot issues in your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) hosts more easily, Drift is the right tool for you. Drift is part of Red Hat Insights, and Insights is included with your RHEL, Red Hat OpenShift or Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform subscription. In this post, we will explore new features added to Drift that support RHEL and, most recently, Ansible Automation Platform, including enhancements to Drift notifications and its user interface (UI) and user experience (UX).

Performance enhancements in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 With the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5, we continue our efforts to harden performance tooling, listen to customer feedback and improve our workload tuning recommendations. Specifically in 8.5, we are announcing... With the release of RHEL 8.5, we have rebased Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) to 5.3.1. This release allows for better scalability and we are now providing guidance on how to architect PCP environments that monitor up to 1,000 hosts. Details on how to set up a decentralised or federated configuration that enables a large setup can be found here.