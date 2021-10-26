IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat and Boston University Announce Red Hat Collaboratory Research Incubation Award Recipients
Those attending Red Hat Summit this past April heard Red Hat CEO Paul Cormier announce our partnership with Boston University, which included expanding the Red Hat Collaboratory to drive innovative research and education in open source technology. Today, I’m very excited to share the inaugural recipients of the Red Hat Collaboratory Research Incubation Award.
CPE Weekly Update – Week of December 13th – 17th – Fedora Community Blog
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team.
Red Hat Insights feature highlights: Latest additions to Drift for RHEL troubleshooting and alerting
If you are looking to troubleshoot issues in your Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) hosts more easily, Drift is the right tool for you. Drift is part of Red Hat Insights, and Insights is included with your RHEL, Red Hat OpenShift or Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform subscription. In this post, we will explore new features added to Drift that support RHEL and, most recently, Ansible Automation Platform, including enhancements to Drift notifications and its user interface (UI) and user experience (UX).
3 common challenges of using Apache Kafka
Apache Kafka has had a major impact in a short time.
With the project reporting more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies using it today to modernize their data architecture, Kafka has proven to be a popular event streaming platform across a range of industries.
Apache Kafka is an open source software platform developed by the Apache Software Foundation that can publish, subscribe to, store, and process streams of records in real time. Some use cases of Apache Kafka include messaging, website activity tracking, metrics, and log aggregation.
Can UX solve software performance issues? Spoiler: Yes, we can!
Contrary to the assumption that user experience (UX) design is all about "making things pretty," UX design extends far beyond simple aesthetics. Let me tell you a story of how Red Hat’s User Experience Design (UXD) team worked closely with our engineering team to improve performance on Red Hat 3scale API Management using design.
But before we get into potential UX solutions, we first need to establish the user frustrations that sparked our explorations in the first place.
Performance enhancements in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5
With the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5, we continue our efforts to harden performance tooling, listen to customer feedback and improve our workload tuning recommendations. Specifically in 8.5, we are announcing... With the release of RHEL 8.5, we have rebased Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) to 5.3.1. This release allows for better scalability and we are now providing guidance on how to architect PCP environments that monitor up to 1,000 hosts. Details on how to set up a decentralised or federated configuration that enables a large setup can be found here.
Play a digital orchestra with Linux Sampler
Synthesizers have been attempting to emulate real-world musical instruments for decades. Famous synthesist Wendy Carlos worked hard to understand (and document, in her Secrets of Synthesis album) how synthesizers could capture the intent of music initially written for physical instruments. Musicians came to understand, though, that if you wanted to capture the exact sound and feel of an instrument, you had to record it, and the Mellotron famously pioneered this idea with tape loops connected to a keyboard. When synthesizer technology transitioned from analog to digital, sampling became a standard practice. In the context of musical synthesis, sampling is the process of recording a real instrument and then using that recording to make new music. It's an important idea in music because few people have access to every instrument they happen to want to compose music for. And if you want to write a score featuring a full symphonic orchestra for a video game, it's likely out of your budget to hire an orchestra, a studio, and engineers. However, with open source, you can certainly afford to hook your MIDI keyboard up to Linux Sampler.
