New GNU/Linux Videos: Pop!_OS, JingPad, Pinephone
-
PopOS 21.10 is out - Linux News - Invidious
-
Pop!_OS 21.10 overview | Streamline your Workflow. - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Pop!_OS 21.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Pop!_OS 21.10 - Full Review! - Invidious
Released on December 14th, Pop!_OS 21.10 is built on the latest Ubuntu base, and features a new application library feature.
-
JingPad Review: The KDE Plasma Fork iPad? (Music fixed) - Kockatoo Tube
-
First Look At The Pinephone Successor! - Kockatoo Tube
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 604 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Performance enhancements in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5
With the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5, we continue our efforts to harden performance tooling, listen to customer feedback and improve our workload tuning recommendations. Specifically in 8.5, we are announcing... With the release of RHEL 8.5, we have rebased Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) to 5.3.1. This release allows for better scalability and we are now providing guidance on how to architect PCP environments that monitor up to 1,000 hosts. Details on how to set up a decentralised or federated configuration that enables a large setup can be found here.
Play a digital orchestra with Linux Sampler
Synthesizers have been attempting to emulate real-world musical instruments for decades. Famous synthesist Wendy Carlos worked hard to understand (and document, in her Secrets of Synthesis album) how synthesizers could capture the intent of music initially written for physical instruments. Musicians came to understand, though, that if you wanted to capture the exact sound and feel of an instrument, you had to record it, and the Mellotron famously pioneered this idea with tape loops connected to a keyboard. When synthesizer technology transitioned from analog to digital, sampling became a standard practice. In the context of musical synthesis, sampling is the process of recording a real instrument and then using that recording to make new music. It's an important idea in music because few people have access to every instrument they happen to want to compose music for. And if you want to write a score featuring a full symphonic orchestra for a video game, it's likely out of your budget to hire an orchestra, a studio, and engineers. However, with open source, you can certainly afford to hook your MIDI keyboard up to Linux Sampler.
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 4 sec ago
2 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 28 min ago