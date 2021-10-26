Linux Hardware and Open Hardware/Modding 8Bit Computer Made in Germany it ain’t fast, but it is fast enough, to run a web stack and serve the http://mycpu.eu/ website, absolutely amazing!

UP Squared 6000 - AAEON introduces Elkhart Lake SBC and Edge computer - CNX Software AAEON has unveiled a new single board computer and edge system from the “UP bridge the gap” family with UP Squared 6000 equipped with Intel Atom x6000, Celeron, or Pentium Elkhart Lake processor, up to 8GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC flash, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0b, eDP video interfaces, SATA and M.2 storage, and more. The UP Squared 6000 is available in four different SKUs with notably an industrial SKU powered by the Intel Atom x6425RE optimized for automation, robotics, and industrial applications with support for Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC), Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) via its 2.5GbE port.

Rockchip RK3588 datasheet available, SBC's coming soon - CNX Software We had most Rockchip RK3588 specifications so far for the long-awaited Cortex-A76/Cortex-A55 processor, but at today’s Rockchip Developer Conference 2021, more information surfaces with impressive CPU and GPU benchmarks, and the Rockchip RK3588 datasheet has just dropped from the sky directly into my laptop, as such document usually does. At least two single board computers are expected to soon follow from Radxa and Pine64.

Keynote Video: Elecia White Finds Treasure In The Memory Map | Hackaday Elecia starts out with the map file from a “hello world” program, but it’s a hello world running on an RTOS, so already there’s enough meat to dig into. She starts out with the top-level overview: flash for the code and RAM for the program to use. In flash, the code lives in .text and .const, and RAM has sections that should be familiar to you like .heap and .stack, but also .data and .bss. The memory map file also follows this structure: first an overview, then the section markers, and then the details of what’s inside each section. If you get a crash, for instance, and you know where the numerical value of program counter when it went all pear-shaped, the .text section lists the function name where that happened. The section with global variable definitions, listed alphabetically? You can probably just scroll on by that — there’s a lot of redundancy in the map file, sometimes sorted by memory address, sometimes sorted alphabetically. You don’t want to read a map file, you just want to dip in, get what you need, and get out. Got a variable that you think is getting overwritten? Find it in the section listed by address, and look at its neighbors — one of them might be overrunning.

Small-scale autonomous boat made out of recycled water bottles and a Tupperware container | Arduino Blog As part of their city’s beach restoration project, Instructables users Kousheek Chalraborty and Satya Schiavvina, who go by the team name Technovation, needed to construct a small and cheap boat that could assist in mapping the depth of the sea floor at various locations. The design they were able to come up with achieved this goal and even went beyond it by incorporating an autonomous navigation system into their watercraft. The hull of the boat was made from a leftover Tupperware container and discarded water bottles, therefore reducing the cost significantly and integrating recycled materials. After the pontoons were attached to the bottom, a pair of brushless DC motors were screwed into place at the top, along with an 11.1v LiPo battery and dual 30-amp ESC modules.

This maker designed an interactive LED-lit dress inspired by Katniss Everdeen's | Arduino Blog Inspired by Katniss Everdeen’s burning dress from the Hunger Games series, Cindy Li set out to create her own version that uses fabric-attached LEDs to both simulate fire when movement is detected and illuminate in other ways when a certain button is pressed. This light-up dress was based around two development boards: a Circuit Playground Bluefruit from Adafruit that handles the lights and an Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect, which connects to a sensor, some buttons, and a speaker for extra functionality. Li started building this project by sewing the Circuit Playground onto he fabric and then running a strip of individually addressable LEDs in an arch shape, with conductive thread tying it all together. Next, the Nano RP2040 Connect was wired to the speaker, buttons, and APDS-9960 sensor and placed within a custom-cut acrylic enclosure. Finally, another string of LEDs was wrapped around the bottom of the dress to act as the “fire” component.

Programming Leftovers How we overcame performance nightmares in our monolith app – IBM Developer Subscriber and Subscription Management (SSM) is the system that funnels orders for IBM SaaS offerings offered through IBM and third-party marketplaces to the appropriate endpoints. This provisions orders for the customers and manages their entire subscriber and subscription lifecycle. It handles about 2,000 requests per hour. SSM is a legacy monolith app. However, dealing with such a mission-critical application with millions of lines of code can be a nightmare. Making it more complex is the transaction handling implemented at every smallest service layer unit. To support high-end business use cases, there are dozens of composite APIs that SSM supports. These composite APIs internally make calls to the smallest-unit APIs, holding multiple DB connections for a single composite API request.

BH 1.78.0-0: New Upstream, Two New Libraries Boost is a very large and comprehensive set of (peer-reviewed) libraries for the C++ programming language, containing well over 100 individual libraries. The BH package provides a sizeable subset of header-only libraries for (easier, no linking required) use by R. It is fairly widely used: the (partial) CRAN mirror logs (aggregated from the cloud mirrors) show over 40 million package downloads.

6 Excellent Free Books to Learn Racket - LinuxLinks Racket is a general-purpose, object-oriented, multi-paradigm, functional, imperative, logic based programming language based on the Scheme dialect of Lisp. It’s designed to be a platform for programming language design and implementation. Racket is also used to refer to the family of Racket programming languages and the set of tools supporting development on and with Racket. It has a powerful cross-platform GUI library built in. Racket’s core language includes macros, modules, lexical closures, tail calls, delimited continuations, parameters (fluid variables), software contracts, green and OS threads, and more. The language also comes with primitives, such as eventspaces and custodians, which control resource management and enables the language to act like an operating system for loading and managing other programs. Racket is often used for scripting, computer science education, and research. It’s an open-source project (Apache/MIT).

Qt Creator 6.0.1 released We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 6.0.1!

My Favorite Warnings: syntax Warnings category syntax contains a number of sub-categories representing possibly-problematic syntax. These include ambiguous syntax, problematic bareword usage, invalid printf conversions, and more. But there are also syntax diagnostics that do not fall under any of the sub-categories. These tend to be a miscellaneous group, and a normal-sized blog post can do no more than to give a sample.