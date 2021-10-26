This was the birth of our beloved openSUSE BAR! Since then, the BAR has been a place for contributions, for fixing things together and just hanging out. The BAR evolved into an important part of our community that helps people get to know each other in the project. It has on-boarded new contributors, strengthened old friendships, brought fixes for various issues on the way and was the place for historical events, such as probably the oldest openSUSE User (89 y.o.) meeting the youngest openSUSE Member (16 y.o.). During the online openSUSE Leap 15.3 release party, which was aimed to last for 24 hours, the bar passed the marks of a 50+ guests and a 100-hour-BAR session on June 6, 2021, which was followed by reaching a mark of a 200-hour-BAR session on June 10, 2021.

Every month we review the work funded by Freexian’s Debian LTS offering. Please find the report for November below. [...] We continue to looking forward to hearing about Debian project proposals from various Debian stakeholders. This month has seen work on a survey that will go out to Debian Developers to gather feedback on what they think should be the priorities for funding in the project.

When it comes to the Radeon ROCm GPU software support AMD only officially supports it on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, RHEL / CentOS, and Ubuntu LTS releases. But Arch Linux already makes it fairly easy to deploy with their third-party packages and now Fedora and Debian have developers also eyeing possible packaging of the Radeon Open eCosystem software for more easily deploying on those distributions. If you are on Ubuntu, RHEL/CentOS, or SUSE as the supported enterprise Linux distributions, AMD has an installation guide and packages available for setting up their open-source GPU compute software. But for those on other distributions, your mileage may vary with no universal installer and rather complicated build steps in rolling your own ROCm binaries.

The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 6.3. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 31 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes. pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website.

In this is guide i will explain how to create a Kubernetes Cluster on Digitalocean using Terraform, then i will deploy the Harbor on Cluster as a internal container registry

Öppna skolplattformen was developed out of the frustration of some parents in Stockholm when they noticed some irregularities and security issues in the proprietary school platform provided by the city. The original app cost the city one billion Swedish krona (around €100 million) and it turned out to be badly flawed. [...] Over the last four years, the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) has been advocating for more software freedom in the public sector in the framework of the Public Money? Public Code! initiative. It requires that publicly financed software developed for the public sector should be made publicly available under Free Software licenses. The arguments for this demand are based on the benefits that Free Software can foster, such as saving long-term costs, promotion and support of the local economy, transparency, interoperability, and more.

GNOME-focused Ubuntu desktop developer Daniel Van Vugt of Canonical has proposed an optimization that could help with running NVIDIA graphics on high refresh rate displays. For those using a high refresh rate display with NVIDIA graphics on GNOME, especially with today's 240Hz or even 360Hz displays, better handling is on the way to allow more time for rendering each frame to complete before GNOME's Mutter falls back to a slower frame interval.

The board of the Free Software Foundation (FSF) has approved and implemented two new measures designed to help make FSF governance more transparent, accountable, ethical, and responsible. They are a Board Member Agreement that enumerates the responsibilities of board members, and a Code of Ethics that lays out principles to guide their decision-making and activities. "The FSF has always been a steady beacon for freedom and against the widespread mistreatment of computer users," said FSF president Geoffrey Knauth. "In the last year, the board realized that we faced a challenge and opportunity to improve our governance practices and recruit new leaders to the FSF board. I'm proud of this important step in that ongoing work." The new measures are the first products of a six-month, consultant-led review. They formalize crucial aspects of the FSF's governance, and will guide board members to understand and embrace their responsibilities to the nonprofit's worldwide mission to promote computer user freedom. The new Board Member Agreement spells out nineteen duties and responsibilities, including minimum expectations for organizational and financial oversight, participation in board activities, the recruitment of associate members, and annual performance reviews. The Code of Ethics details thirteen specific provisions establishing how the board of directors will conduct the business affairs of the organization in good faith and with honesty, integrity, due diligence, and competence.

Linux Hardware and Open Hardware/Modding 8Bit Computer Made in Germany it ain’t fast, but it is fast enough, to run a web stack and serve the http://mycpu.eu/ website, absolutely amazing!

UP Squared 6000 - AAEON introduces Elkhart Lake SBC and Edge computer - CNX Software AAEON has unveiled a new single board computer and edge system from the “UP bridge the gap” family with UP Squared 6000 equipped with Intel Atom x6000, Celeron, or Pentium Elkhart Lake processor, up to 8GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC flash, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0b, eDP video interfaces, SATA and M.2 storage, and more. The UP Squared 6000 is available in four different SKUs with notably an industrial SKU powered by the Intel Atom x6425RE optimized for automation, robotics, and industrial applications with support for Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC), Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) via its 2.5GbE port.

Rockchip RK3588 datasheet available, SBC's coming soon - CNX Software We had most Rockchip RK3588 specifications so far for the long-awaited Cortex-A76/Cortex-A55 processor, but at today’s Rockchip Developer Conference 2021, more information surfaces with impressive CPU and GPU benchmarks, and the Rockchip RK3588 datasheet has just dropped from the sky directly into my laptop, as such document usually does. At least two single board computers are expected to soon follow from Radxa and Pine64.

Keynote Video: Elecia White Finds Treasure In The Memory Map | Hackaday Elecia starts out with the map file from a “hello world” program, but it’s a hello world running on an RTOS, so already there’s enough meat to dig into. She starts out with the top-level overview: flash for the code and RAM for the program to use. In flash, the code lives in .text and .const, and RAM has sections that should be familiar to you like .heap and .stack, but also .data and .bss. The memory map file also follows this structure: first an overview, then the section markers, and then the details of what’s inside each section. If you get a crash, for instance, and you know where the numerical value of program counter when it went all pear-shaped, the .text section lists the function name where that happened. The section with global variable definitions, listed alphabetically? You can probably just scroll on by that — there’s a lot of redundancy in the map file, sometimes sorted by memory address, sometimes sorted alphabetically. You don’t want to read a map file, you just want to dip in, get what you need, and get out. Got a variable that you think is getting overwritten? Find it in the section listed by address, and look at its neighbors — one of them might be overrunning.

Small-scale autonomous boat made out of recycled water bottles and a Tupperware container | Arduino Blog As part of their city’s beach restoration project, Instructables users Kousheek Chalraborty and Satya Schiavvina, who go by the team name Technovation, needed to construct a small and cheap boat that could assist in mapping the depth of the sea floor at various locations. The design they were able to come up with achieved this goal and even went beyond it by incorporating an autonomous navigation system into their watercraft. The hull of the boat was made from a leftover Tupperware container and discarded water bottles, therefore reducing the cost significantly and integrating recycled materials. After the pontoons were attached to the bottom, a pair of brushless DC motors were screwed into place at the top, along with an 11.1v LiPo battery and dual 30-amp ESC modules.

This maker designed an interactive LED-lit dress inspired by Katniss Everdeen's | Arduino Blog Inspired by Katniss Everdeen’s burning dress from the Hunger Games series, Cindy Li set out to create her own version that uses fabric-attached LEDs to both simulate fire when movement is detected and illuminate in other ways when a certain button is pressed. This light-up dress was based around two development boards: a Circuit Playground Bluefruit from Adafruit that handles the lights and an Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect, which connects to a sensor, some buttons, and a speaker for extra functionality. Li started building this project by sewing the Circuit Playground onto he fabric and then running a strip of individually addressable LEDs in an arch shape, with conductive thread tying it all together. Next, the Nano RP2040 Connect was wired to the speaker, buttons, and APDS-9960 sensor and placed within a custom-cut acrylic enclosure. Finally, another string of LEDs was wrapped around the bottom of the dress to act as the “fire” component.