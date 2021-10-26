Migrating to Fedora 35
Over the past couple of years, interest in Linux on the desktop has slowly increased. While running any Linux distribution on a personal computer is still uncommon, an increasing amount of people have heard of it. Thus, it would be good to talk about the steps that it takes, in case you’re interested in trying another operating system. Today we’ll talk about migrating to Fedora Linux.
A primary goal of this article is to also dispel some myths about changing your operating system. There is a tendency amongst niche audiences to over-promise their preferred product, and it would be disingenuous to claim that anybody can install Fedora Linux today.
As to why you might want to migrate to Fedora Linux, that’s a bit beyond the scope of this article. But if this is the first time you hear about Fedora, then feel free to read here Fedora’s mission statement: Freedom, Friends, Features, and First.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 528 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Who is the first Executive Director of the Open Source Initiative?
I started my career as an architect, trained to design cities and buildings. I realized early in my career that software has the power to influence outcomes in architectures: some designs from the archistars are possible because of the software they use. When I started using CAD and GIS software at the Joint Research Center of the European Commission, I first noticed they were hard to procure and hard to use. Managing license keys alone was a job. Also, after acquiring those packages I still had to write code in order to be productive. I realized that software was going to both allow and prevent me from doing my job well. Also, software was too hard to buy and use despite being very expensive. There had to be a better way. I started looking into alternatives and I stumbled upon the GNU project and its manifesto. Then I discovered Linux, a GIS tool called GRASS and more. Such free/libre software was not always functionally better than proprietary alternatives but felt "right" to me: a much better philosophical approach to developing the science of computing. I started advocating for free and open source software then, and never stopped.
Excellent Utilities: PDF Mix Tool - perform common editing operations on PDF files
This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. Portable Document Format (PDF) is a file format created by Adobe Systems in 1993 for document exchange. The format includes a subset of the PostScript page description programming language, a font-embedding system, and a structural storage system. PDF Mix Tool is a small utility that allows you to perform common editing operations on PDF files. It’s a Qt-based tool that’s written in C++.
Latest Steam Client Update Greatly Improves VA-API Hardware Decoding on Linux
The new Steam Client update comes less than a month after the previous update, which added support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux, to greatly improves VA-API (Video Acceleration API) hardware decoding for Linux gamers using Steam’s Remote Play feature for playing local multiplayer games online. Also for Linux gamers, the new Steam Client release updates the Linux runtime ‘scout’ to version 0.20211207.0, adding support for the WebP image format in SDL2_image, fixes an issue with the starting directory, which sometimes could be incorrect when launching devkit titles, along with the ability to cleanly report an error if a devkit title is configured without a command-line.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
5 hours 36 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
9 hours 55 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago