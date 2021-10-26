Devices/Embedded Leftovers
NXP promotes Hailo-8 NPU on its automotive S32G and LX1062 platforms
NXP and Hailo agreed to promote the use of the Hailo-8 NPU on products using NXP’s S32G and LX1062 automotive SoCs, including several MicroSys Miriac boards and its own BlueBox and GoldBox automotive development platforms.
NXP is making Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU the favored AI chip on its S32G and Layerscape automotive SoCs, starting with the LX2160A. The partnership is aimed at bringing AI to automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs) with requirements for sensor fusion and other AI-related automotive tasks.
PinePhone Pro can run full blown LibreOffice
U-M, Humotech partner to bring open-source bionic leg to research labs
“The open-source leg is now being used by over 10 other research groups to develop control strategies on a common platform, but we noticed some research groups would rather not build it themselves. To maximize the benefit to the public, a product-like solution was needed.”
First released in 2019, the open-source leg’s free-to-copy design is intended to accelerate scientific advances by offering a unified platform to fragmented research efforts across the field of bionics. Now, for labs that need an off-the-shelf robotic prosthesis for research and development, Humotech will provide an assembled version of the open-source leg, including warranty service and technical support.
“We see many benefits to standardizing the hardware and software used by the research community,” said Josh Caputo, president and CEO of Humotech. “The fully contained and powerful open-source leg is a natural expansion of what we can do to support our mission to transform the way the world develops wearable robotics.
