Purism and Librem
-
Video Editing with Linux: Dialing in the Framerate
Next in our video editing series for the Librem 14, Gardiner Bryant dives into standard frame rates and when to use which rate. You’ll learn how to make a video feel quick or slow things down for a cinematic shot. This video will help those looking to level up their overall video production.
-
We're puttin' the Band back together – Purism
They kept practicing and moved into a drier more comfortable garage for practising on Purism’s gitlab – close buddies like wlroots liked to stick around during their sessions and party out but that’s a different story.They soon got their first gig in PureOS with a short playlist but the audience was freaking out. So they continued to play gigs, got better over time and even played shows in pmOS and Mobian and other spots. While that was all going nicely, Calls always wanted to hang around with the other rock stars in GNOME core, do a solo album and participate in the GNOME 41 all stars project so it moved in with the GNOME folks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 570 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing and Proprietary Software
Programming and Howtos
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Purism and Librem
Recent comments
15 min 5 sec ago
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago
17 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 25 min ago