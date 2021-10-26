IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Open source takes on diabetes
People with type 1 diabetes navigate complex systems of devices, insurers, manufacturers, and doctors. Those systems, though, don’t always serve the patients who use them. Our latest film introduces you to the community of makers, patients, and caregivers using open source solutions to reshape those systems.
We see DevSecOps differently
Security is often an afterthought. Something that’s done at the end of the development life cycle by the security and IT operations teams. When software updates are made once or maybe twice a year, this process is manageable. But when software developers start opting for shorter, agile software development life cycles that take a few days or even a few hours, this approach to security becomes a hindrance to launching necessary updates or even launching the application quickly to production.
Red Hat launches beta test of automated image-building service for hybrid clouds - SiliconANGLE
IBM Corp. subsidiary Red Hat today launched a public beta test of a new hosted service called Image Builder that the company said can streamline the process of assembling customized Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system images for hybrid cloud environments.
The service addresses the tedious and error-prone process of building or installing operating systems for deployment across a hybrid infrastructure composed of public and private clouds. Images built on virtualization platforms can require different tools and risky modifications in the public cloud, Red Hat said. The same holds true for small edge data centers.
Image Builder, which requires no setup or infrastructure, provides a single and consistent platform that can be applied to all RHEL system images, Terry Bowling, a Red Hat senior technical product manager, wrote in a blog post being published today. “No more guessing about which cloud or virtual guest agents need to be installed,” he wrote. “Simply define your very own ‘gold’ template package set and build for each target deployment environment.”
Red Hat Expands Application Services Portfolio Capabilities to Optimize Cloud-Native Application Development
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced sweeping updates throughout its portfolio of application services. These updates deliver a more seamless and unified experience for application development, delivery, integration, and automation across hybrid cloud environments.
