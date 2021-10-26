Programming and Howtos
-
Inserting 130M SQLite Rows per Minute...from a Scripting Language
The benchmark was a slightly modified version of the script that serves as a tasks backend. Like said sample script it also creates a tasks database and inserts some example rows. Instead of inserting two rows, it inserts 10 million. Or a hundred million.
-
Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n Report: December 2021 Edition
-
State Machines in Qt 6.2
State machines are abstract computational machines that can be in only one of their finite number of states at any given time. They can change from one state to another in response to inputs. State machines can be defined by the list of their states, their initial state and the inputs that trigger the state transitions.
-
Time to Say Goodbye: Python 3.6 Is End-of-Life
Why? Because it will no longer receive either bug or security fixes. What does that mean? It means if you’re using Python 3.6 past this month, you do so at your own risk.
Trust me when I say you do not want that. This is especially so with the recent discovery of the Log4j vulnerability. No, that doesn’t directly involve Python, but it makes a very loud and painful case for always staying up to date.
That’s a problem. Consider this: As of Dec. 16, 2021, at least 17.39% of packages that were downloaded from PyPI were based on Python 3.6. And that’s knowing this version of Python was about to reach end of life.
-
How to Setup and Configure UFW Firewall on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
One of the keystones of any operating system is a properly configured firewall for complete system security. Linux Mint uses IP tables; however, most users will opt to use software that works as a front end with UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall).
Some of the great benefits of UFW are its simplicity, user-friendly and easy-to-use command line, making it great for beginners in Linux to the most advanced power users.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install and set up UFW Firewall on Linux Mint 20 distribution series.
-
How to back up and restore MySQL/MariaDB data for a website - TechRepublic
One of the keystones of any operating system is a properly configured firewall for complete system security. Linux Mint uses IP tables; however, most users
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing and Proprietary Software
Programming and Howtos
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Purism and Librem
Recent comments
15 min 5 sec ago
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago
17 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 25 min ago