Openwashing and Proprietary Software

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of December 2021 01:23:31 PM
Misc
  • NAB to 'innersource' some of its business platforms

    NAB said that code quality, collaboration and learning opportunities had all increased under innersource.

    “When we write code in the open, we tend to write better code,” Cobby said.

    “We’re improving discoverability and the ease of finding the source of truth for a piece of information, and we’re reusing intellectual property across the different domains.”

    Cobby said that the openness made it easier to understand why certain architectural decisions were made.

    “We peer review each other’s work and our discussions are in the open, so that we can always find out why a certain architectural decision was made or why this decision was made not to use a particular technology,” he said.

  • NY Man Pleads Guilty in $20 Million SIM Swap Theft

    A 24-year-old New York man who bragged about helping to steal more than $20 million worth of cryptocurrency from a technology executive has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Nicholas Truglia was part of a group alleged to have stolen more than $100 million from cryptocurrency investors using fraudulent “SIM swaps,” scams in which identity thieves hijack a target’s mobile phone number and use that to wrest control over the victim’s online identities.

  • Avast claims to have found backdoor in US Govt commission network

    Security provider [sic] Avast claims to have found a backdoor on the Windows network of a US Government commission that is associated with international rights, but has been unable to get the body to engage in order to resolve the problem.

Programming and Howtos

  • Inserting 130M SQLite Rows per Minute...from a Scripting Language

    The benchmark was a slightly modified version of the script that serves as a tasks backend. Like said sample script it also creates a tasks database and inserts some example rows. Instead of inserting two rows, it inserts 10 million. Or a hundred million.

  • Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n Report: December 2021 Edition
  • State Machines in Qt 6.2

    State machines are abstract computational machines that can be in only one of their finite number of states at any given time. They can change from one state to another in response to inputs. State machines can be defined by the list of their states, their initial state and the inputs that trigger the state transitions.

  • Time to Say Goodbye: Python 3.6 Is End-of-Life

    Why? Because it will no longer receive either bug or security fixes. What does that mean? It means if you’re using Python 3.6 past this month, you do so at your own risk. Trust me when I say you do not want that. This is especially so with the recent discovery of the Log4j vulnerability. No, that doesn’t directly involve Python, but it makes a very loud and painful case for always staying up to date. That’s a problem. Consider this: As of Dec. 16, 2021, at least 17.39% of packages that were downloaded from PyPI were based on Python 3.6. And that’s knowing this version of Python was about to reach end of life.

  • How to Setup and Configure UFW Firewall on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable

    One of the keystones of any operating system is a properly configured firewall for complete system security. Linux Mint uses IP tables; however, most users will opt to use software that works as a front end with UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall). Some of the great benefits of UFW are its simplicity, user-friendly and easy-to-use command line, making it great for beginners in Linux to the most advanced power users. In the following tutorial, you will learn to install and set up UFW Firewall on Linux Mint 20 distribution series.

  • How to back up and restore MySQL/MariaDB data for a website - TechRepublic

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Open source takes on diabetes

    People with type 1 diabetes navigate complex systems of devices, insurers, manufacturers, and doctors. Those systems, though, don’t always serve the patients who use them. Our latest film introduces you to the community of makers, patients, and caregivers using open source solutions to reshape those systems.

  • We see DevSecOps differently

    Security is often an afterthought. Something that’s done at the end of the development life cycle by the security and IT operations teams. When software updates are made once or maybe twice a year, this process is manageable. But when software developers start opting for shorter, agile software development life cycles that take a few days or even a few hours, this approach to security becomes a hindrance to launching necessary updates or even launching the application quickly to production.

  • Red Hat launches beta test of automated image-building service for hybrid clouds - SiliconANGLE

    IBM Corp. subsidiary Red Hat today launched a public beta test of a new hosted service called Image Builder that the company said can streamline the process of assembling customized Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system images for hybrid cloud environments. The service addresses the tedious and error-prone process of building or installing operating systems for deployment across a hybrid infrastructure composed of public and private clouds. Images built on virtualization platforms can require different tools and risky modifications in the public cloud, Red Hat said. The same holds true for small edge data centers. Image Builder, which requires no setup or infrastructure, provides a single and consistent platform that can be applied to all RHEL system images, Terry Bowling, a Red Hat senior technical product manager, wrote in a blog post being published today. “No more guessing about which cloud or virtual guest agents need to be installed,” he wrote. “Simply define your very own ‘gold’ template package set and build for each target deployment environment.”

  • Red Hat Expands Application Services Portfolio Capabilities to Optimize Cloud-Native Application Development

    Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced sweeping updates throughout its portfolio of application services. These updates deliver a more seamless and unified experience for application development, delivery, integration, and automation across hybrid cloud environments.

Purism and Librem

  • Video Editing with Linux: Dialing in the Framerate

    Next in our video editing series for the Librem 14, Gardiner Bryant dives into standard frame rates and when to use which rate. You’ll learn how to make a video feel quick or slow things down for a cinematic shot. This video will help those looking to level up their overall video production.

  • We're puttin' the Band back together – Purism

    They kept practicing and moved into a drier more comfortable garage for practising on Purism’s gitlab – close buddies like wlroots liked to stick around during their sessions and party out but that’s a different story.They soon got their first gig in PureOS with a short playlist but the audience was freaking out. So they continued to play gigs, got better over time and even played shows in pmOS and Mobian and other spots. While that was all going nicely, Calls always wanted to hang around with the other rock stars in GNOME core, do a solo album and participate in the GNOME 41 all stars project so it moved in with the GNOME folks.

