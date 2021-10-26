Openwashing and Proprietary Software
NAB to 'innersource' some of its business platforms
NAB said that code quality, collaboration and learning opportunities had all increased under innersource.
“When we write code in the open, we tend to write better code,” Cobby said.
“We’re improving discoverability and the ease of finding the source of truth for a piece of information, and we’re reusing intellectual property across the different domains.”
Cobby said that the openness made it easier to understand why certain architectural decisions were made.
“We peer review each other’s work and our discussions are in the open, so that we can always find out why a certain architectural decision was made or why this decision was made not to use a particular technology,” he said.
NY Man Pleads Guilty in $20 Million SIM Swap Theft
A 24-year-old New York man who bragged about helping to steal more than $20 million worth of cryptocurrency from a technology executive has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Nicholas Truglia was part of a group alleged to have stolen more than $100 million from cryptocurrency investors using fraudulent “SIM swaps,” scams in which identity thieves hijack a target’s mobile phone number and use that to wrest control over the victim’s online identities.
Avast claims to have found backdoor in US Govt commission network
Security provider [sic] Avast claims to have found a backdoor on the Windows network of a US Government commission that is associated with international rights, but has been unable to get the body to engage in order to resolve the problem.
