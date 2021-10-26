today's howtos
-
How to List Git Tags - buildVirtual
First of all, what are Git tags? Tags are labels or ref’s that point to specific points in your Git history. They are generally used to mark or highlight a significant git commit in your project, for example, when you have a version release (e.g. v1.0.1 could be the tag value). When a commit is tagged it is easy to find, so if you wanted to find a particular version release, you can find it quickly because of the git tag. This tutorial will show you how you can list git tags in your code repository.
-
How to connect Prometheus to OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka | Red Hat Developer
Configure Prometheus and Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka to work together, so you can get your cluster metrics all in one place.
-
How To Install OpenProject on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenProject on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenProject is an open-source task management system that is completely web-based written in Ruby on Rails and Angular js. It allows you to manage projects across a diversity of teams and departments. It is available in both community and enterprise editions. The community edition covers a wide range of features and plugins and is available for free.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenProject open-source task management on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to manage the system logs using Webmin - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. We continue our series of posts about webmin. Now we will show you something very simple but that can help us on many occasions. In this post, you will learn how to manage the system logs using Webmin.
-
How to install and configure QEMU 6.2 on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install and configure QEMU on Ubuntu 20.04.
QEMU is a free and open-source hypervisor, it emulates the machine’s processor through dynamic binary translation and provides a set of different hardware and device models for the machine, enabling it to run a variety of guest operating systems.
QEMU is capable of emulating a complete machine in software without the need for hardware virtualization support. It is also capable of providing userspace API virtualization for Linux and BSD kernel services. It is commonly invoked indirectly via libvirt library when using open source applications such as oVirt, OpenStack, and virt-manager.
-
