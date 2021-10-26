Games: Steam Deck, Insurgency: Sandstorm, and More
There's been a lot of Steam Deck news in the last few days
I'm super stoked for the Steam Deck, but I gotta admit. I'm a bit triggered by the way the premium carrying case looks. Every indication said it should be blue inside.
Steam Deck 'on track' for February, Valve hopes for millions by end of 2023 | GamingOnLinux
Seems Valve really are expecting big things from the SteamOS 3 Linux-powered Steam Deck handheld, according to a new report from PC Gamer. Originally due to be launching this month, Valve ended up delaying it until February 2022. Due to all the worldwide shortages, many were worried about another delay but Valve appear confident in hitting that new date.
In the new report Valve sound very bullish, with designer Greg Coomer mentioning how different their shipping will be compared to traditional consoles. Valve don't need to ship masses of boxes around to traditional stores, as it's only sold in the one place - Steam.
Seems no hope for Insurgency: Sandstorm on Steam Deck / Linux | GamingOnLinux
Sadly it seems like Insurgency: Sandstorm is not one you'll be enjoying on the Linux desktop or Valve's Steam Deck any time soon, even with Epic Games supporting Easy Anti-Cheat with Wine / Proton.
A game that originally planned Linux support, which New World Interactive decided not to do while also cancelling the planned story campaign back in 2019. The last hope was Steam Play Proton but it appears the developer will not be enabling support for it in EAC.
Project Zomboid reintroduces multiplayer with the newest Beta build | GamingOnLinux
After multiple years working on Build 41 of Project Zomboid, The Indie Stone have now finally hooked up multiplayer for it and you can test it yourself now.
Project Zomboid did already have multiplayer but Build 41 that's available in an opt-in Beta is a massive overhaul of the entire game. It is the single biggest update the game has ever seen and it's still not done, which is why it's left in an opt-in Beta but most people generally play on that version now. Build 41 has all sorts like revamped animations and combat, a whole new sound design by some who did the incredible Alien: Isolation, a huge map expansion and the list of what's new and improved at this point is practically endless.
Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out! has officially launched | GamingOnLinux
After a year in Early Access, the Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out! expansion has now officially launched.
This is a pretty great looking expansion for a game that I already firmly loved, with Klei Entertainment really putting in the effort on this one to give players many reasons to go out and buy it. The idea of sending your little people off into the unknown to start another colony is great. If you were after the ability to build up a whole lot more, this is an essential purchase for ONI fans.
