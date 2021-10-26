GCompris Releases Version 2.0
GCompris 2.0 improves classic favorites loved by children of all ages, and adds even more activities for more fun and learning.
GCompris is KDE's educational suite of more than 170 activities and pedagogical games. It is used by teachers, parents and, most importantly, children worldwide. GCompris is a fixture in classrooms and at home, giving kids the opportunity to practice a wide range of skills while having fun at the same time.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 522 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing and Proprietary Software
Programming and Howtos
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Purism and Librem
Recent comments
15 min 5 sec ago
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 43 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago
17 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 25 min ago