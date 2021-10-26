today's howtos
How To Use Sleep Command in Linux: Explained with Examples
Linux operating systems are all about commands and the way you use them to complete your task. Sleep command in Linux is one of the commands you can use to delay a specific time during a script’s execution process. It benefits the developers when they want to pause the command execution for one particular time. So if you also want to learn everything about sleep commands, this article is just for you. In this article, you will learn about every possible detail of the sleep command in Linux.
How to Use Ansible to Install and Configure Postgres 14 on Ubuntu 20.04
In this guide we are going to install and configure Postgresql 14 in Ubuntu 20.04 using Ansible.
Postgresql is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance.
Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.
How to update/upgrade Debian/Ubuntu Linux using Ansible
It is essential to keep your system up to date and to apply all security patches. If you are tasked with managing multiple servers, the process of logging in to each and every server to perform the task can be cumbersome. You can use Ansible to achieve the functionality. The Ansible apt module can be used to manage apt updates and apt upgrades. The module uses either aptitude or the apt-get command on the remote server for package management.
Similarly, if there are kernel updates that require OS reboot, it would be best to use the reboot ansible module to reboot the machine, wait for it to go down, come back up and to respond to commands
In this guide, we will create a script to update Debian based systems cache and upgrade packages installed. We will also include a task to restart the server if there were kernel updates that requires reboot.
Install Grafana Server On Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Grafana is free and open-source software. That visualizes and monitors data from sources such as Prometheus, InfluxDB, Graphite, and ElasticSearch. The built-in sharing feature is there in Grafana. Which allows you to share data.
Today we will learn to install and secure Grafana.
Install PIP for Python 3 in CentOS 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
PIP is a package manager used to install and manage software packages written in Python. CentOS repository allow both pip2 and pip3 for python 2 and python 3 respectively using dnf command. Python 3 is the most recent, stable, long-term supported version of Python. If you don’t specifically need Python 2 for compatibility with older applications use Python 3.
In this tutorial we will install PIP 3 for python 3.
What Is Swap Space In Linux? - Fossbytes
So, you finally decided to switch to Linux from Windows. You search the internet for tutorials, and halfway through the installation process, you hear about the term “Linux Swap,” wonder what it is, and one search on the internet brought you to this article. Let’s look at Swap Space is in Linux and if it’s essential or not.
[...]
Creating Swap space is unnecessary to install Linux, but if your computer has less RAM and more storage space, you can salvage some to make some swap space as it might come in handy in some situations.
[...]
Considering you’re already in the installer and created / and /home partitions, the next step would be creating swap space. All you need to do is create an empty partition of size depending on how much RAM you have (Minimum 2GB to 4GB of swap space if you have 8GB RAM). In the options, select “use it as swap” or any word that correlates to Swap and click on create. You can then go ahead with the installation process.
Set The Currently Playing Spotify Song Title And Album Cover As Your GNOME Wallpaper With This Script - Linux Uprising Blog
Blueberry is a new Python scripts that sets your currently playing Spotify song title and album cover as your GNOME desktop wallpaper. To use it, you need Spotify Premium.
The wallpaper includes the album cover in the center, while also using the 2 main colors from the cover to paint the rest of the wallpaper. The artist and song title are also displayed on the wallpaper.
The script changes your background to the currently playing Spotify song album cover and song title, no matter how you listen to music on Spotify. You can use the native desktop app, the Spotify snap or flatpak packages, Spotify web, using some other desktop Spotify clients, and even Spotify running on your phone.
Write your screenplay on Linux in Fountain markdown | Opensource.com
A screenplay is the blueprint for a movie, and it used to be written on a typewriter. You bought the typewriter, and you could write a screenplay. And not just one screenplay, but lots of them. You could write screenplays until typewriters fell out of fashion.
The puzzling thing is, though, that as technology for writing became "better," the harder it got to write screenplays. There are strict formatting rules in the screenplay world implemented to help the Assistant Director (AD) on a film shoot estimate how long each scene would take to shoot. You'd think that a computer would make this easier than the exclusively manual process required on a typewriter. Yet, popular computers managed to restrict writers with expensive software that became embedded in Hollywood culture. If you didn't have the right software, you were told that you could never be a serious screenwriter.
All that changed with open source software, though, and one of the simplest methods of writing screenplays is not to use special software at all. The Fountain markdown technique requires just a plain text editor, like Atom, Kate, Gedit, or similar, and it exports to a properly formatted HTML or PDF screenplay.
New GNU/Linux Videos: Pop!_OS, JingPad, and Distro Digest
KDE: Setting a default global theme has just become much easier
Just set the default global theme in /etc/xdg/kdeglobals and your good to go. In the last years System Settings has been gradually improved with each release featuring more pages being cleaned up, redesigned or even rewritten from scratch. In this process there was also focus on proper state handling, adding ‘Defaults’ button where missing and sensible, adding highlighting of changed settings and making sure that these systems do the correct thing. In this post I will explain how Global Themes factor into this and how their pre-run set-up is now much simpler for distributions starting with Plasma 5.24.
LibreOffice has been awarded the Editor’s Pick badge by Software Informer
Work with document files either imported from programs like MS Word, Excel and other office tools or created natively in formats like ODF or PDF compatible with modern and open standards. Editing, copying and incorporating data in databases is possible. LibreOffice is an open-source free alternative to heavy commercial office suites like MS Office. While having generally the same functionality, LibreOffice is more open to modification and updates, making it a more attractive suite if you want a comfortable and adjustable tool for working with documentation.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
