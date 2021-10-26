Ubuntu: Yaru GTK Theme, Robotics, and Snapcraft
-
Ubuntu Yaru Theme To Lose Its Aubergine Accent Color For Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish - Linux Uprising Blog
For the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 release, the Yaru developers are removing the aubergine (eggplant) color from the default Ubuntu theme, replacing it with orange, since libadwaita will only allow Ubuntu to use one accent color.
The work for this has already started, with orange now being used throughout the Yaru GTK and GNOME Shell theme for every element that was previously aubergine - sliders, switches, checkboxes, etc. What's more, the orange from the window close button was also removed, I assume also due to libadwaita.
-
Robotics and Ubuntu rewind 2021
A year packed with news and events. A year where great competitions came to an end. A year that made us dream with new robots. 2021 inspired us to reach new heights and pursue new breakthroughs.
As we power millions of robotics developers with Ubuntu and our robotics open source tools, we present a recap of what marked this year. Discover the victories and defeats of 2021. Those product launches that made the front page. Our best tutorials and whitepapers. And the work of the R&D community that captured our imagination. This was 2021!
-
Snapcrafters – One for all, all for one
In mid-2017, a small group of techies banded together and formed a team that would specialize in creating community-supported snaps of applications for which there was or would be no upstream support. This team called itself: Snapcrafters.
Over time, it slowly, gradually grew, attracting more people and bringing yet more snaps under its umbrella, some fairly popular ones, others a bit more obscure. Then, for a while, the effort lost some of its momentum, and the Snapcrafters settled into a steady rhythm, with a few passionate contributors who couldn’t really cover it all. Fast forward to early summer 2021, the community veterans felt it was their make it or break it moment. They could close shop, or try to infuse their team with a breath of fresh ideas and work. They decided on the latter, and thus the Snapcrafters community effort was revived.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 532 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New GNU/Linux Videos: Pop!_OS, JingPad, and Distro Digest
KDE: Setting a default global theme has just become much easier
Just set the default global theme in /etc/xdg/kdeglobals and your good to go. In the last years System Settings has been gradually improved with each release featuring more pages being cleaned up, redesigned or even rewritten from scratch. In this process there was also focus on proper state handling, adding ‘Defaults’ button where missing and sensible, adding highlighting of changed settings and making sure that these systems do the correct thing. In this post I will explain how Global Themes factor into this and how their pre-run set-up is now much simpler for distributions starting with Plasma 5.24.
LibreOffice has been awarded the Editor’s Pick badge by Software Informer
Work with document files either imported from programs like MS Word, Excel and other office tools or created natively in formats like ODF or PDF compatible with modern and open standards. Editing, copying and incorporating data in databases is possible. LibreOffice is an open-source free alternative to heavy commercial office suites like MS Office. While having generally the same functionality, LibreOffice is more open to modification and updates, making it a more attractive suite if you want a comfortable and adjustable tool for working with documentation.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 4 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
17 hours 18 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago