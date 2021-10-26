Web Browser: Microsoft Breaking the Law Again, Mozilla on POWER
Windows 11 Officially Shuts Down Firefox’s Default Browser Workaround
Looks like Microsoft is hell bent on pushing Edge. Swallow the Edge pill, will you??
Microsoft is playing dirty in fight to squash Edge browser rivals [Ed: When the media says Microsoft "plays dirty" it's downplaying what actually happens; Microsoft is breaking the law, as usual]
Windows 11 update leaves you little choice but to use Microsoft Edge
The Talospace Project: 91ESR with Baseline Compiler/Baseline wasm for POWER9
It's heeeeeee-re. I've completed the pull-up of the POWER9 Firefox JavaScript JIT to the current ESR, Firefox 91. As a bonus I also completed the second-stage Baseline Compiler (Baseline Interpreter being the first-stage compiler) at the same time for a reason I'll explain in a minute.
The build process is the same as Firefox 91, using the 91ESR tree, but requires adding --enable-jit to your .mozconfig and applying this patch and set of files. Please note that POWER9 remains the only supported architecture (Power10 grudgingly, but it should work), and only on little-endian. If you compile big-endian, the JIT should statically disable itself, even with --enable-jit. If you compile with -mcpu=power9, which is recommended, the JIT is statically enabled with --enable-jit and becomes slightly faster because there are fewer runtime checks. If you don't explicitly specify POWER9, or do something like -mcpu=power8, but still specify --enable-jit, then runtime detection should be enabled (which right now disables the JIT). I have not tested this on POWER8 because I don't have a POWER8, so I can't fix it myself. If this doesn't work or builds a defective Firefox or JavaScript shell, please submit a correction and I'll incorporate it.
The Mozilla Blog: Pocket & Texas Monthly Take You Inside The World of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders With New Partnership
New GNU/Linux Videos: Pop!_OS, JingPad, and Distro Digest
KDE: Setting a default global theme has just become much easier
Just set the default global theme in /etc/xdg/kdeglobals and your good to go. In the last years System Settings has been gradually improved with each release featuring more pages being cleaned up, redesigned or even rewritten from scratch. In this process there was also focus on proper state handling, adding ‘Defaults’ button where missing and sensible, adding highlighting of changed settings and making sure that these systems do the correct thing. In this post I will explain how Global Themes factor into this and how their pre-run set-up is now much simpler for distributions starting with Plasma 5.24.
LibreOffice has been awarded the Editor’s Pick badge by Software Informer
Work with document files either imported from programs like MS Word, Excel and other office tools or created natively in formats like ODF or PDF compatible with modern and open standards. Editing, copying and incorporating data in databases is possible. LibreOffice is an open-source free alternative to heavy commercial office suites like MS Office. While having generally the same functionality, LibreOffice is more open to modification and updates, making it a more attractive suite if you want a comfortable and adjustable tool for working with documentation.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
