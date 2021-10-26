New GNU/Linux Videos: Pop!_OS, JingPad, and Distro Digest
In this video, I am going to show how to install Pop!_OS 21.10.
Just switched out to a 1440p with 165mhz refresh, working on scaling, mirroring for recordings, and more on the new desktop!
KDE: Setting a default global theme has just become much easier
Just set the default global theme in /etc/xdg/kdeglobals and your good to go.
In the last years System Settings has been gradually improved with each release featuring more pages being cleaned up, redesigned or even rewritten from scratch. In this process there was also focus on proper state handling, adding ‘Defaults’ button where missing and sensible, adding highlighting of changed settings and making sure that these systems do the correct thing. In this post I will explain how Global Themes factor into this and how their pre-run set-up is now much simpler for distributions starting with Plasma 5.24.
LibreOffice has been awarded the Editor’s Pick badge by Software Informer
Work with document files either imported from programs like MS Word, Excel and other office tools or created natively in formats like ODF or PDF compatible with modern and open standards. Editing, copying and incorporating data in databases is possible.
LibreOffice is an open-source free alternative to heavy commercial office suites like MS Office. While having generally the same functionality, LibreOffice is more open to modification and updates, making it a more attractive suite if you want a comfortable and adjustable tool for working with documentation.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
“A winning digital strategy requires new twists to familiar moves,” said a recent McKinsey article, Strategy for a digital world. “Competitive differentiation, now more than ever, emerges from superior digital capabilities and technology endowment, more agile delivery, and a progressively more tech-savvy C-suite.”
According to the latest McKinsey Global Survey on digital strategy, the pandemic has sped up the adoption of digital technologies by several years. While the imperative for a strategic approach to technology is universal, the survey found that some companies are already leading the pack because they have better overall technology capabilities, talent, leadership, and resources, and their superior technology endowment is linked to better economic outcomes.
The pandemic has accelerated the pace of change of the leading technology companies as well as the industry leaders who’ve been investing heavily in new digital-enabled strategies and business models, widening the gap between these top economic performers and all other companies. At the same time, the survey showed that many of the organizations that are being left behind could be missing opportunities to catch up by investing in the areas of their business most at risk of digital advances.
Traditional legacy companies should revisit the classic strategies that may have worked well for them in decades past but that must now be updated given the accelerated pace of digital disruption. The McKinsey article offers a road map for so doing based on five major changes.
I love a good text editor, and I was an aimless sometimes-Vim sometimes-Kate sometimes-Gedit user until I fell solidly into Emacs, thanks to a very wise boss who wanted to standardize tools within his team. I didn't intend to become a user of Emacs exclusively, but every time I used a different editor, I found myself missing an Emacs feature.
That's how text editors get you, though: You develop a subtle familiarity with an editor such that the "work" of translating thought—whether it's a network design idea, a specific configuration, or a Bash script—into text feels so natural that sometimes you have to type your thoughts just to make sense of them.
At some point, I accepted that I was an Emacs user, but I like a diverse toolset; I like alternatives and options. That's one reason I use open source! Emacs has a few key features that I consider essential, not necessarily in implementation but in concept. Here are five great text editor features I learned from Emacs and strive to implement, one way or another, in any text editor I use.
The recent 2.34 release of the GNU C library, glibc, removes libpthread as a separate library. This article explains the motivation behind this change and some consequences for developers and system administrators.
For a long time, glibc was split into multiple, separate, shared objects. For example, the threading library libpthread was contained in a shared object libpthread.so.0, and the application interface for the dynamic linker, libdl, in the file libdl.so.2. There was even a time, some twenty years ago, when there were two separate implementations of libpthread, the LinuxThreads implementation for Linux 2.4 and earlier and the Native POSIX Threads Library (NPTL) implementation for Linux 2.6 and later.
In the glibc 2.34 release, we have integrated most components that used to be in separate shared objects into the main libc object, libc.so.6. These changes have been implemented in a backward-compatible fashion, so even though libpthread is gone as a separate object, all the public functions it used to provide (such as pthread_create) are still available. In this consolidation effort, glibc follows the pioneering work of the musl C library, which provides absolutely everything (including the dynamic linker) in a single shared object.
The pressure on established enterprises to modernize and compete against agile, cloud-native startups has never been more intense – especially for those that continue to use a large amount of legacy technology. At a time when it’s crucial for organizations to address these issues to survive, leaders must find ways to bridge the skills gap between old and new.
The real solution lies in cross-training, reskilling, and upskilling IT teams now to ensure they understand both legacy environments and modern application development practices. That way, when the inevitable time comes to transform, the team will be prepared.
