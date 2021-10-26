today's howtos
-
[Solved] Target Packages is configured multiple times Error in Ubuntu
Recently, when I was updating Ubuntu via command line, I encountered a warning that complained about target package being configured multiple times.
-
Using the timedatectl command to control your Linux time and time zone | Network World
The timedatectl command allows you to both query and change the system clock and its settings on Linux systems.
To display the current settings, use the command by itself—with no arguments.
-
Virtualization: A Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
Virtualization in today's time plays a critical role. From consumer level desktop usage to enterprise level cloud services, there are a variety of applicabilities.
This guide will help you to get started with virtualization in a comprehensive manner. This will give you enough fundamental knowledge to you as a student, engineer or even as a CTO to understand different types of virtualization and how it is used in the industry today.
-
Localtunnel - Expose your Localhost to the Internet
Want to Expose your localhost on the Internet? Often, clients ask for an update, or your friends want to know the site you were working on. We can solve all these problems using Localtunnel.
Localtunnel exposes your localhost to the Internet without foul play on DNS or deploying on another commit. Apache, Nginx, and Node Js application can be easily accessed by your friends or client for updates.
-
Manage your APC battery backup system with this Linux command | Opensource.com
Back in the early days of personal computers, I wrote the IBM training course for the original IBM PC. To complete the course in time for the IBM, ComputerLand, and Sears training, IBM gave me a PC to take home so I could work over evenings and weekends—arguably the first instance of anyone having an IBM PC in their home.
I did this work in Boca Raton, Florida, where the small, local power company was commonly known as "Florida Flicker and Flash," with good reason. The short but frequent power outages caused me to lose my work more than once. Unfortunately, there were no Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems to keep my PC up and running through these annoying and sometimes destructive incidents.
A UPS keeps a computer running long enough to last through minor power events, such as outages and surges of a few seconds up to as much as 20 or 30 minutes. In the case of these longer outages, the function of the modern UPS is to notify the computer to power down before the UPS runs out of battery power. Otherwise, the sudden loss of power can lead to loss of data.
The computer and UPS communicate through a serial or USB cable. A system service manages the communications and sends appropriate commands to both the UPS and the computer. Windows computers generally use a free version of the software provided by the UPS vendor. However, the apcupsd utility supports Linux, Windows, BSD, Solaris, and macOS, providing consistency across operating systems.
This set of tools supports APC UPS systems and provides varying degrees of support for UPS systems produced by Tripp-Lite, CyberPower, and others. I currently have UPS systems from all three of these manufacturers running on networks for which I have responsibility. I have not found a list of supported UPS systems. Nor is the apcupsd documentation helpful on this, and I have seen nothing definitive in any web searches.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 557 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
2,000 fonts for Debian
Debian comes with tons of fonts for all kinds of purposes, you can easily list them (almost) all with: apt-cache search ^fonts-. However, sometimes they are not in their latest version, or as a user you would like to get access to new fonts that are not present in Debian stable yet. With the tool fnt you can easily preview, and install fonts from Debian sid and Google Web Fonts (that's about 2,000 fonts that are DSFG compliant). Any user can use the tool to install fonts only for the user itself, or the system administrator can run it as root to install the fonts system wide. The package fnt is already in Bookworm, so if you run Debian testing you can use it to get, test and use many fonts that are in their way of being packaged in Debian...
EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo Brings Much-Needed Fixes and a Christmas Surprise
Coming just two weeks after the major EndeavourOS Atlantis release, the EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo is here as an interim release that addresses a few issues present in the Atlantis ISO. For example, EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo improves the Calamares graphical installer, which has been updated to version 3.2.49, to support encrypted Btrfs installations when selecting Swap partition and hibernation, as well as to allow users to install EndeavourOS on machines with less than 2 GB of RAM.
Kernel: AMDGPU, Loongson, and More
Games: Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, Two Tribes, Total War: WARHAMMER III
Recent comments
19 min 23 sec ago
30 min 52 sec ago
33 min 13 sec ago
47 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago