Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance re-release is out now with Linux support | GamingOnLinux
Only a day after we mentioned that Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance would be getting a new PC release and it's here already, along with Linux support! Your chance to relive another classic thanks to Interplay Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast.
"This revival of the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance puts the ‘action’ back into the action-RPG genre, plunging players into the heart of Faerûn. As well as looting and leveling, players must actively defend against and dodge attacks, evade deadly traps, and fight hordes of monsters ranging from swarming kobolds to the iconic and all-consuming Gelatinous Cube.
Two Tribes open sourced their game engine for RIVE and Toki Tori 2+ | GamingOnLinux
Netherlands based Two Tribes is an indie game developer who worked on titles like RUSH, EDGE, Toki Tori, RIVE and more just open sourced their game engine. This is the game engine that was used for the likes of RIVE and Toki Tori 2+ and it's now under the GPL2.
Get a look at the Total War: WARHAMMER III campaign map and more battles | GamingOnLinux
Creative Assembly continue rolling out more teaser videos of the upcoming Total War: WARHAMMER III, which will be ported to Linux by Feral Interactive.
Just recently CA put up a video finally giving us a proper look at the campaign map. Going over many different biomes you can expect to move armies through and perhaps conquer. It sure does look pretty and might have one of the best looking campaign maps of any similar strategy game.
