2,000 fonts for Debian
Debian comes with tons of fonts for all kinds of purposes, you can easily list them (almost) all with: apt-cache search ^fonts-.
However, sometimes they are not in their latest version, or as a user you would like to get access to new fonts that are not present in Debian stable yet.
With the tool fnt you can easily preview, and install fonts from Debian sid and Google Web Fonts (that's about 2,000 fonts that are DSFG compliant). Any user can use the tool to install fonts only for the user itself, or the system administrator can run it as root to install the fonts system wide.
The package fnt is already in Bookworm, so if you run Debian testing you can use it to get, test and use many fonts that are in their way of being packaged in Debian...
