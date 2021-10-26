Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 17th of December 2021 07:38:40 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to install Linux on your Windows PC | ZDNet

    First, download the newest version of Linux Mint. As I write this, that's Mint 20.2, but Linux Mint 20.3 will be out in early 2022. At about 1.5GB, depending on your internet speed, this may take a while.

    Mint comes with three different desktop interfaces. These are MATE, Xfce, and its default desktop, Cinnamon. I recommend you go with Cinnamon, for starters. If it turns out you really want to get deep into Linux, you'll have plenty of opportunities to explore the various Linux interfaces.

    Once you've downloaded Mint, you should try the Linux distro before installing it. Fortunately, unlike other operating systems, Linux distros like Mint make it easy to give them a test run before committing to it.

    If you don't have an ISO burner program, download one. I recommend freeware programs ImgBurn for optical drives and Yumi for Windows for USB sticks. Other good choices are LinuxLive USB Creator and UNetbootin. These are all free programs.

    Unless you're using an older PC that won't boot from a USB stick, I strongly recommend using a USB flash drive for your test drive. You can run Linux from a DVD, but it's very slow. But, I might add, Linux Mint will run on pretty much any PC that hasn't turned 10 yet. So, if you have a computer collecting dust in the closet that you want to get some use from, go for it.

  • How to set JAVA_HOME path on Ubuntu

    JAVA_HOME is an operating system environment variable that stores the location of the java installation folder. Every time a java program or application is run, this variable is invoked. You need to set up the JAVA_HOME variable correctly to run your java program otherwise you will encounter this error message “Error: JAVA_HOME is not defined correctly.”.

    In this tutorial, you will learn different methods to set up the JAVA_HOME variable and different configuration options that are available to you while setting up this system variable.

  • How to create an SNS Topic and a Subscriber on AWS

    Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS) is a web service that coordinates and manages the delivery of messages. It is a highly available, durable, secure, fully managed pub/sub messaging service. It uses cross availability zone message storage to provide high message durability. Amazon SNS also ensures that data is encrypted in transit. It is used to broadcast the messages of a message-producer system.

    To receive messages published to an SNS topic, we must subscribe to an endpoint. We can have endpoints such as AWS Lambda, Amazon SQS, HTTP/S, or an email address to the topic we create. When we subscribe to an endpoint to a topic and confirm the subscription, the endpoint begins to receive messages published to the associated topic.

  • How to configure a Nessus Vulnerability Scan Policy

    Vulnerabilities arise every day with the security specialist engaged in fixing it and the hackers working to exploit it. A Vulnerability scanner checks a system with the already known vulnerabilities which can be exploited by attackers to compromise a system. There are many tools available in the market for vulnerability scanning. Nessus is one such powerful scanning tool for discovering vulnerabilities. It is developed and maintained by Tenable Network Security Inc. It was once ranked first in the security tools checklist of Nmap Software LLC. Although it is now dropped to the third position in the list, it is still a powerful remote security scanning tool.

  • How to using Ansible to install and configure Redis 6 on Rocky Linux 8

    In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install and configure Redis 6 on Rocky Linux 8 using Ansible. This guide will also work on other RHEL 8 based servers like Oracle Linux and Alma Linux.

    Redis is an in-memory data structure store, used as a distributed, in-memory key–value database, cache and message broker, with optional durability. Redis supports different kinds of abstract data structures, such as strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indices.

    Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.

  • Install and Use Oh My Zsh Framework for Zsh on Linux

    zsh (Z Shell) is a very popular Unix shell. It’s similar to Bash but comes with many added features that change its appearance and behavior.

    zsh is also very customizable, which allows users to create their own themes and plugins, which further extends its features.

  • How to install OpenProject on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server - Linux Shout

    Tutorial to install self-hosted web-based open-source project management software known as “OpenProject” on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using command terminal. OpenProject enables companies to have project references, documentation, user manuals, and more, all in one central location, accessible from anywhere to share information with teams.

    OpenProject is a web-based project management software available in the Community Edition, Enterprise on-premises, and Enterprise cloud. Of course, the Enterprise editions will have some premium features along with support & hosting facilities. Whereas the community edition is free to download and can be hosted on any server, well, the user will be responsible for the installation and configuration, here.

    We can use Opensource for universities, educational institutions, research, IT / technology companies, NGOs, administrations, foundations, public institutions, authorities, banks and insurance companies, and the automotive industry.

»

More in Tux Machines

2,000 fonts for Debian

Debian comes with tons of fonts for all kinds of purposes, you can easily list them (almost) all with: apt-cache search ^fonts-. However, sometimes they are not in their latest version, or as a user you would like to get access to new fonts that are not present in Debian stable yet. With the tool fnt you can easily preview, and install fonts from Debian sid and Google Web Fonts (that's about 2,000 fonts that are DSFG compliant). Any user can use the tool to install fonts only for the user itself, or the system administrator can run it as root to install the fonts system wide. The package fnt is already in Bookworm, so if you run Debian testing you can use it to get, test and use many fonts that are in their way of being packaged in Debian... Read more

EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo Brings Much-Needed Fixes and a Christmas Surprise

Coming just two weeks after the major EndeavourOS Atlantis release, the EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo is here as an interim release that addresses a few issues present in the Atlantis ISO. For example, EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo improves the Calamares graphical installer, which has been updated to version 3.2.49, to support encrypted Btrfs installations when selecting Swap partition and hibernation, as well as to allow users to install EndeavourOS on machines with less than 2 GB of RAM. Read more

Kernel: AMDGPU, Loongson, and More

  • AMD Radeon GPU Driver Code Sees More Fixes For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    A new batch of AMDGPU DRM-Next patches were sent in on Thursday and mostly revolve around fixes. Among the notable fixes is reducing buffer object memory usage for multi-GPU systems by being able to share the system memory DMA mapping address and thus in turn reducing memory usage by avoiding the duplicating of that information. There are also fixes around RAS, SR-IOV, compiler warnings, power management, IP discovery, and SVM fixes to the AMDKFD compute code. There are also some new display-related bits exposed via DebugFS, new SMU debug options, and various driver documentation updates.

  • China's Loongson Looks To Mainline LoongArch Support In LLVM - Phoronix

    Not only is Loongson working on bringing up LoongArch ISA support for the GCC compiler and related GNU toolchain components, but the Chinese company has now laid out their plans for LoongArch on LLVM. Loongson has been very busy this year bringing up LoongArch, their new downstream of the MIPS CPU architecture. They have been working on porting the Linux kernel to LoongArch as well as the open-source code compilers and related components for what they aim to be a Chinese domestic high performance CPU. Current LoongArch-based 3A5000 CPU benchmarks are not so impressive but will be interesting to see how this new MIPS-based architecture evolves.

  • Apple macOS Monterey 12 Performance Is Surprisingly Competitive With Linux - Phoronix

    It's been a while since last comparing the Apple macOS performance to Linux since in part because the newer Apple Silicon (M1) hardware isn't yet in good enough shape for performance tests on Linux. But for those wondering about the Intel-powered Macs and how the performance of the latest Linux distributions compare to that of macOS 12 Monterey, here are some benchmarks of the new macOS 12.1 up against Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu 21.10, and Intel's own Clear Linux.

  • Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 Linux Driver Released - Phoronix

    Following the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 Windows driver that released earlier in the month, this week brought the similar quarterly enterprise graphics driver update to Linux. Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 for Linux released this week and is officially supported on RHEL/CentOS 7 and RHEL/CentOS 8, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS, and SUSE SLED/SLES 15 SP3. This Radeon PRO 21.Q4 Linux driver continues to officially support the AMD Radeon Pro W/WX GPUs, Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, Radeon Pro Duo, and the Radeon PRO VII.

  • Micron HSE 2.1 Open-Source Storage Engine Released - Phoronix

    Since early 2020 Micron went public with HSE as an open-source storage engine for SSDs and persistent memory. The HSE key-value store proved to be extremely performant with the likes of a MongoDB implementation but required changes to the Linux kernel that made it initially a higher barrier for entry. HSE 2.0 shipped in October that no longer required those kernel changes while still offering blistering fast performance. Now to round out the year they have HSE 2.1.

  • Xen pvUSB Front-End Driver Coming For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    After being more than ten years in the making after being started by Fujitsu engineers in 2008 but never going through all the steps for upstreaming, thanks to a SUSE engineer the Linux 5.17 kernel will finally have the Xen USB virtual host driver. Juergen Gross of SUSE recently has been cleaning up, updating, and getting the Xen pvUSB Linux front-end driver in a state for upstream. Earlier this week the goal was realized when Greg Kroah-Hartman pulled this driver into the USB subsystem tree he maintains ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.17 merge window.

Games: Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, Two Tribes, Total War: WARHAMMER III

  • Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance re-release is out now with Linux support | GamingOnLinux

    Only a day after we mentioned that Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance would be getting a new PC release and it's here already, along with Linux support! Your chance to relive another classic thanks to Interplay Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast. "This revival of the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance puts the ‘action’ back into the action-RPG genre, plunging players into the heart of Faerûn. As well as looting and leveling, players must actively defend against and dodge attacks, evade deadly traps, and fight hordes of monsters ranging from swarming kobolds to the iconic and all-consuming Gelatinous Cube.

  • Two Tribes open sourced their game engine for RIVE and Toki Tori 2+ | GamingOnLinux

    Netherlands based Two Tribes is an indie game developer who worked on titles like RUSH, EDGE, Toki Tori, RIVE and more just open sourced their game engine. This is the game engine that was used for the likes of RIVE and Toki Tori 2+ and it's now under the GPL2.

  • Get a look at the Total War: WARHAMMER III campaign map and more battles | GamingOnLinux

    Creative Assembly continue rolling out more teaser videos of the upcoming Total War: WARHAMMER III, which will be ported to Linux by Feral Interactive. Just recently CA put up a video finally giving us a proper look at the campaign map. Going over many different biomes you can expect to move armies through and perhaps conquer. It sure does look pretty and might have one of the best looking campaign maps of any similar strategy game.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6