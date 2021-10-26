today's howtos
How to install Linux on your Windows PC | ZDNet
First, download the newest version of Linux Mint. As I write this, that's Mint 20.2, but Linux Mint 20.3 will be out in early 2022. At about 1.5GB, depending on your internet speed, this may take a while.
Mint comes with three different desktop interfaces. These are MATE, Xfce, and its default desktop, Cinnamon. I recommend you go with Cinnamon, for starters. If it turns out you really want to get deep into Linux, you'll have plenty of opportunities to explore the various Linux interfaces.
Once you've downloaded Mint, you should try the Linux distro before installing it. Fortunately, unlike other operating systems, Linux distros like Mint make it easy to give them a test run before committing to it.
If you don't have an ISO burner program, download one. I recommend freeware programs ImgBurn for optical drives and Yumi for Windows for USB sticks. Other good choices are LinuxLive USB Creator and UNetbootin. These are all free programs.
Unless you're using an older PC that won't boot from a USB stick, I strongly recommend using a USB flash drive for your test drive. You can run Linux from a DVD, but it's very slow. But, I might add, Linux Mint will run on pretty much any PC that hasn't turned 10 yet. So, if you have a computer collecting dust in the closet that you want to get some use from, go for it.
How to set JAVA_HOME path on Ubuntu
JAVA_HOME is an operating system environment variable that stores the location of the java installation folder. Every time a java program or application is run, this variable is invoked. You need to set up the JAVA_HOME variable correctly to run your java program otherwise you will encounter this error message “Error: JAVA_HOME is not defined correctly.”.
In this tutorial, you will learn different methods to set up the JAVA_HOME variable and different configuration options that are available to you while setting up this system variable.
How to create an SNS Topic and a Subscriber on AWS
Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS) is a web service that coordinates and manages the delivery of messages. It is a highly available, durable, secure, fully managed pub/sub messaging service. It uses cross availability zone message storage to provide high message durability. Amazon SNS also ensures that data is encrypted in transit. It is used to broadcast the messages of a message-producer system.
To receive messages published to an SNS topic, we must subscribe to an endpoint. We can have endpoints such as AWS Lambda, Amazon SQS, HTTP/S, or an email address to the topic we create. When we subscribe to an endpoint to a topic and confirm the subscription, the endpoint begins to receive messages published to the associated topic.
How to configure a Nessus Vulnerability Scan Policy
Vulnerabilities arise every day with the security specialist engaged in fixing it and the hackers working to exploit it. A Vulnerability scanner checks a system with the already known vulnerabilities which can be exploited by attackers to compromise a system. There are many tools available in the market for vulnerability scanning. Nessus is one such powerful scanning tool for discovering vulnerabilities. It is developed and maintained by Tenable Network Security Inc. It was once ranked first in the security tools checklist of Nmap Software LLC. Although it is now dropped to the third position in the list, it is still a powerful remote security scanning tool.
How to using Ansible to install and configure Redis 6 on Rocky Linux 8
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install and configure Redis 6 on Rocky Linux 8 using Ansible. This guide will also work on other RHEL 8 based servers like Oracle Linux and Alma Linux.
Redis is an in-memory data structure store, used as a distributed, in-memory key–value database, cache and message broker, with optional durability. Redis supports different kinds of abstract data structures, such as strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indices.
Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.
Install and Use Oh My Zsh Framework for Zsh on Linux
zsh (Z Shell) is a very popular Unix shell. It’s similar to Bash but comes with many added features that change its appearance and behavior.
zsh is also very customizable, which allows users to create their own themes and plugins, which further extends its features.
How to install OpenProject on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server - Linux Shout
Tutorial to install self-hosted web-based open-source project management software known as “OpenProject” on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa using command terminal. OpenProject enables companies to have project references, documentation, user manuals, and more, all in one central location, accessible from anywhere to share information with teams.
OpenProject is a web-based project management software available in the Community Edition, Enterprise on-premises, and Enterprise cloud. Of course, the Enterprise editions will have some premium features along with support & hosting facilities. Whereas the community edition is free to download and can be hosted on any server, well, the user will be responsible for the installation and configuration, here.
We can use Opensource for universities, educational institutions, research, IT / technology companies, NGOs, administrations, foundations, public institutions, authorities, banks and insurance companies, and the automotive industry.
2,000 fonts for Debian
Debian comes with tons of fonts for all kinds of purposes, you can easily list them (almost) all with: apt-cache search ^fonts-. However, sometimes they are not in their latest version, or as a user you would like to get access to new fonts that are not present in Debian stable yet. With the tool fnt you can easily preview, and install fonts from Debian sid and Google Web Fonts (that's about 2,000 fonts that are DSFG compliant). Any user can use the tool to install fonts only for the user itself, or the system administrator can run it as root to install the fonts system wide. The package fnt is already in Bookworm, so if you run Debian testing you can use it to get, test and use many fonts that are in their way of being packaged in Debian...
EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo Brings Much-Needed Fixes and a Christmas Surprise
Coming just two weeks after the major EndeavourOS Atlantis release, the EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo is here as an interim release that addresses a few issues present in the Atlantis ISO. For example, EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo improves the Calamares graphical installer, which has been updated to version 3.2.49, to support encrypted Btrfs installations when selecting Swap partition and hibernation, as well as to allow users to install EndeavourOS on machines with less than 2 GB of RAM.
Kernel: AMDGPU, Loongson, and More
Games: Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, Two Tribes, Total War: WARHAMMER III
