Games: AI Kingdoms, Steam Deck, amd Godot Engine 3.4.1
-
AI Kingdoms arrive for Kingdoms and Castles in a new Beta | GamingOnLinux
The massive AI Kingdoms update for Kingdoms and Castles has finally hit Open Beta for anyone who owns it, so you can now see what the developer has been working on for quite some time.
Kingdoms and Castles is a city-building simulation game about growing a kingdom from a tiny hamlet to a sprawling city and imposing castle. It has gradually grown from quite a small and relaxed game into a much bigger city-builder / RTS hybrid, although you can still pretty much play how you want and AI Kingdoms are optional to add in.
-
Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC Poised for Big Streaming Gains
According to a new Steam Update for the Steam app, Valve's next line of work revolves around improving Steam's Remote Play service within Linux. The update comes as Valve prepares for the Steam Deck and its proprietary Linux operating system, so this prep work will likely benefit the forthcoming handheld.
The update greatly improves Video Acceleration API (VA-API) hardware decoding on Linux. The touch controls settings have also been fixed to save the settings correctly in the Steam Link app. So there's a lot of work being undertaken to ensure that Remote Play works well within Linux.
VA-API support is important, as it's an open-source video API used by Linux operating systems, and the Steam Deck will presumably use the API to decode game streams with Remote Play. VAPPI is used by popular applications such as VLC within Linux and supports Intel and AMD open-source video drivers. The video API also supports many video codecs, including MPEG-2, H.264, H.265, VP9, and more.
-
Godot Engine - Maintenance release: Godot 3.4.1
Godot 3.4 was released a month ago, and it went fairly smoothly! Many thanks to all the contributors who worked on it, including all testers who tried beta and RC releases to ensure that the 3.4-stable branch would be an easy and worthwhile upgrade path for all users.
No software release is perfect though, so there will always be some things to iron out, which is why we provide maintenance releases for stable branches, focusing on bugfixing and preserving compatibility (see our release policy). Godot 3.4.1 is the first maintenance release in the 3.4 stable branch, and a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.4 users.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 428 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
2,000 fonts for Debian
Debian comes with tons of fonts for all kinds of purposes, you can easily list them (almost) all with: apt-cache search ^fonts-. However, sometimes they are not in their latest version, or as a user you would like to get access to new fonts that are not present in Debian stable yet. With the tool fnt you can easily preview, and install fonts from Debian sid and Google Web Fonts (that's about 2,000 fonts that are DSFG compliant). Any user can use the tool to install fonts only for the user itself, or the system administrator can run it as root to install the fonts system wide. The package fnt is already in Bookworm, so if you run Debian testing you can use it to get, test and use many fonts that are in their way of being packaged in Debian...
EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo Brings Much-Needed Fixes and a Christmas Surprise
Coming just two weeks after the major EndeavourOS Atlantis release, the EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo is here as an interim release that addresses a few issues present in the Atlantis ISO. For example, EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo improves the Calamares graphical installer, which has been updated to version 3.2.49, to support encrypted Btrfs installations when selecting Swap partition and hibernation, as well as to allow users to install EndeavourOS on machines with less than 2 GB of RAM.
Kernel: AMDGPU, Loongson, and More
Games: Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, Two Tribes, Total War: WARHAMMER III
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
24 min 8 sec ago
35 min 37 sec ago
37 min 58 sec ago
52 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago