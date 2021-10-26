Coming just two weeks after the major EndeavourOS Atlantis release, the EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo is here as an interim release that addresses a few issues present in the Atlantis ISO. For example, EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo improves the Calamares graphical installer, which has been updated to version 3.2.49, to support encrypted Btrfs installations when selecting Swap partition and hibernation, as well as to allow users to install EndeavourOS on machines with less than 2 GB of RAM.

Debian comes with tons of fonts for all kinds of purposes, you can easily list them (almost) all with: apt-cache search ^fonts-. However, sometimes they are not in their latest version, or as a user you would like to get access to new fonts that are not present in Debian stable yet. With the tool fnt you can easily preview, and install fonts from Debian sid and Google Web Fonts (that's about 2,000 fonts that are DSFG compliant). Any user can use the tool to install fonts only for the user itself, or the system administrator can run it as root to install the fonts system wide. The package fnt is already in Bookworm, so if you run Debian testing you can use it to get, test and use many fonts that are in their way of being packaged in Debian...

Kernel: AMDGPU, Loongson, and More AMD Radeon GPU Driver Code Sees More Fixes For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix A new batch of AMDGPU DRM-Next patches were sent in on Thursday and mostly revolve around fixes. Among the notable fixes is reducing buffer object memory usage for multi-GPU systems by being able to share the system memory DMA mapping address and thus in turn reducing memory usage by avoiding the duplicating of that information. There are also fixes around RAS, SR-IOV, compiler warnings, power management, IP discovery, and SVM fixes to the AMDKFD compute code. There are also some new display-related bits exposed via DebugFS, new SMU debug options, and various driver documentation updates.

China's Loongson Looks To Mainline LoongArch Support In LLVM - Phoronix Not only is Loongson working on bringing up LoongArch ISA support for the GCC compiler and related GNU toolchain components, but the Chinese company has now laid out their plans for LoongArch on LLVM. Loongson has been very busy this year bringing up LoongArch, their new downstream of the MIPS CPU architecture. They have been working on porting the Linux kernel to LoongArch as well as the open-source code compilers and related components for what they aim to be a Chinese domestic high performance CPU. Current LoongArch-based 3A5000 CPU benchmarks are not so impressive but will be interesting to see how this new MIPS-based architecture evolves.

Apple macOS Monterey 12 Performance Is Surprisingly Competitive With Linux - Phoronix It's been a while since last comparing the Apple macOS performance to Linux since in part because the newer Apple Silicon (M1) hardware isn't yet in good enough shape for performance tests on Linux. But for those wondering about the Intel-powered Macs and how the performance of the latest Linux distributions compare to that of macOS 12 Monterey, here are some benchmarks of the new macOS 12.1 up against Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu 21.10, and Intel's own Clear Linux.

Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 Linux Driver Released - Phoronix Following the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 Windows driver that released earlier in the month, this week brought the similar quarterly enterprise graphics driver update to Linux. Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 for Linux released this week and is officially supported on RHEL/CentOS 7 and RHEL/CentOS 8, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS, and SUSE SLED/SLES 15 SP3. This Radeon PRO 21.Q4 Linux driver continues to officially support the AMD Radeon Pro W/WX GPUs, Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, Radeon Pro Duo, and the Radeon PRO VII.

Micron HSE 2.1 Open-Source Storage Engine Released - Phoronix Since early 2020 Micron went public with HSE as an open-source storage engine for SSDs and persistent memory. The HSE key-value store proved to be extremely performant with the likes of a MongoDB implementation but required changes to the Linux kernel that made it initially a higher barrier for entry. HSE 2.0 shipped in October that no longer required those kernel changes while still offering blistering fast performance. Now to round out the year they have HSE 2.1.

Xen pvUSB Front-End Driver Coming For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix After being more than ten years in the making after being started by Fujitsu engineers in 2008 but never going through all the steps for upstreaming, thanks to a SUSE engineer the Linux 5.17 kernel will finally have the Xen USB virtual host driver. Juergen Gross of SUSE recently has been cleaning up, updating, and getting the Xen pvUSB Linux front-end driver in a state for upstream. Earlier this week the goal was realized when Greg Kroah-Hartman pulled this driver into the USB subsystem tree he maintains ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.17 merge window.