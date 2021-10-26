Programming Leftovers Error Codes And The Law Of Least Astonishment | Hackaday Do you know the law of least astonishment? I am not sure of its origin, but I first learned it from the excellent “Tao of Programming.” Simply put, it is the principle that software should always respond to the users in a way that least astonishes them. In other words, printing a document shouldn’t erase it from your file system. Following the law of least astonishment, what should a program do when it hits a hard error? You might say that it should let the user know. Unfortunately, many systems just brush it under the rug these days. I think it started with Windows. Or maybe the Mac. The thinking goes that end users are too stupid or too afraid of error codes or detailed messages so we are just leaving them out. Case in point: My wife’s iPhone wouldn’t upload pictures. I’m no expert since I carry an Android device, but I agreed to look at it. No matter what I tried, I got the same useless message: “Can’t upload photos right now. Please try again later.” Not only is this not very informative, but it also implies the problem is in something that might fix itself later like the network.

GStreamer ❤ Windows: A primer on the cool stuff you’ll find in the 1.20 release The GStreamer community keeps focusing their efforts on improving Windows support and is still adding various super fascinating features for Windows. GStreamer is about to release a new stable release (1.20) very soon, so you may want to know what’s new on the Windows front

webrtcsink, a new GStreamer element for WebRTC streaming webrtcsink is an all-batteries included GStreamer WebRTC producer, that tries its best to do The Right Thing™. Following up on the last part of my last blog post, I have spent some time these past few months working on a WebRTC sink element to make use of the various mitigation techniques and congestion control mechanisms currently available in GStreamer. This post will briefly present the implementation choices I made, the current features and my ideas for future improvements, with a short demo at the end. Note that webrtcsink requires latest GStreamer main at the time of writing, all required patches will be part of the 1.20 release.

awstranscriber awstranscriber, a GStreamer wrapper for AWS Transcribe API If all you want to know is how to use the element, you can head over here. I actually implemented this element over a year ago, but never got around to posting about it, so this will be the first post in a series about speech-to-text, text processing and closed captions in GStreamer. Speech-to-text has a long history, with multiple open source libraries implementing a variety of approaches for that purpose[1], but they don't necessarily offer either the same accuracy or ease of use as proprietary services such as Amazon's Transcribe API. My overall goal for the project, which awstranscriber was only a part of, was the ability to generate a transcription for live streams and inject it into the video bitstream or carry it alongside. The main requirements were to keep it as synchronized as possible with the content, while keeping latency in check. We'll see how these requirements informed the design of some of the elements, in particular when it came to closed captions. My initial intuition about text was, to quote a famous philosopher: "How hard can it be?"; turns out the answer was "actually more than I would have hoped".

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.10.7.5.0 on CRAN: Bugfixes Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 937 other packages on CRAN, and downloaded over 22 million times (per the partial logs from the cloud mirrors of CRAN). This release brings another bug fix release 10.7.5 by Conrad in the ‘long-term support’ 10.7.* series we started with 0.10.7.0 on September 30. As the bug fixes can come a little quicker than the desired monthly cadence CRAN aims for, we skipped a few of those release for CRAN only but of course still provide them via the Rcpp drat repo.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RProtoBuf 0.4.18: Multiple Updates A new release 0.4.18 of RProtoBuf arrived on CRAN earlier today. RProtoBuf provides R with bindings for the Google Protocol Buffers (“ProtoBuf”) data encoding and serialization library used and released by Google, and deployed very widely in numerous projects as a language and operating-system agnostic protocol. This release, the first since March of last year, contains two contributed pull requests improving or extending the package, some internal maintance updating the CI setup as well as retiring an old-yet-unused stub interface for RPC, as well as an update for UCRT builds on Windows.

Qt5 qtbase compiled in OE But, would really like to compile the latest Scribus. Also, Vym is a great mind-mapping tool that requires qt5. What else? -- krita is another qt5-base app I think. So, I examined the error message where it failed. It is code supporting the AVX instructions. These are instructions that were added onto Intel x86 CPUs in 2011, though even now not all recent Intel CPUs support AVX. Apparently, although qt5 will compile-in support for these instructions, it will detect support in the CPU at run-time, and fallback if AVX not supported.

Qt4 and Scribus 1.4.8 compiled Back in OE Pyro-series, I compiled Qt5 and Scribus 1.5.x in OpenEmbedded. Now on the OE Dunfell-series, no such luck. OE has a 'meta-qt5' layer, which is supposed to be compatible with the Dunfell release, however compile fails. The error message looks like it might be related to the gcc version. My guess is that the meta-qt5 developers are focussed on OE releases after Dunfell and have neglected the Dunfell release. OE does have a 'meta-qt4' layer, and that has recently had commits to make it compatible with the Dunfell release. It just needed a couple of little patches, and it compiled.

First stable release of the Mold linker developed by the developer LLVM lld Rui Ueyama, author compositor LLVM lld and compiler chibicc , introduced the first stable release of the new high-linker the Mold , well ahead of the binding rate of object files linkers GNU gold and LLVM lld. The project is considered ready for production deployments and can be used as a faster transparent replacement for GNU linker on Linux systems. The plans for the next significant release include bringing support for the macOS platform to readiness, after which work will begin to adapt Mold for Windows. Mold is written in C ++ (C ++ 20) and is distributed under the AGPLv3 license, which is compatible with GPLv3, but not compatible with GPLv2, since it requires opening changes when developing network services. This choice is explained by the desire to receive funding for the development – the author is ready to sell the rights to the code for relicensing under a permissive license such as MIT, or to provide a separate commercial license for those who are not satisfied with the AGPL.

Day 17 – Generic data structure traversals with roles and introspection – Raku Advent Calendar I am a lambdacamel and therefore I like to adapt concepts and techniques from functional programming, and in particular from the Haskell language, to Raku. One of the techniques that I use a lot is generic traversals, also known as “Scrap Your Boilerplate” after the title of the paper by Simon Peyton Jones and Ralf Lämmel that introduced this approach.

Follow-up on the moderation issue Last week, the following e-mail was sent to all members of the Rust project (including all working groups) to follow up on the moderation issue. The footnotes have been added to provide additional context to the wider Rust community, and were not part of the original e-mail.

2,000 fonts for Debian Debian comes with tons of fonts for all kinds of purposes, you can easily list them (almost) all with: apt-cache search ^fonts-. However, sometimes they are not in their latest version, or as a user you would like to get access to new fonts that are not present in Debian stable yet. With the tool fnt you can easily preview, and install fonts from Debian sid and Google Web Fonts (that's about 2,000 fonts that are DSFG compliant). Any user can use the tool to install fonts only for the user itself, or the system administrator can run it as root to install the fonts system wide. The package fnt is already in Bookworm, so if you run Debian testing you can use it to get, test and use many fonts that are in their way of being packaged in Debian...