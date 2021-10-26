Linux has become one of the most user-beloved operating systems since it was released in 1991. Linux, based on the kernel combined with the GNU Project, was actually the first complete open-source operating system. Linux is characterized by the great versatility of its use. You can run it on a credit-card-sized single-board computer, such as the Raspberry Pi, to teach kids computer science at school. At the same time, Linux assists in performing computations in quantum mechanics on the most powerful supercomputers. There are a wide variety of Linux distributions and operating systems based on the Linux kernel. Some of them are purely open-source, like Debian or Gentoo, while the others are provided by commercial vendors (for example, Red Hat and Ubuntu). Probably, the most prominent Linux-based OS is Android, which is an absolute winner in the market of mobile operating systems. The Linux OS is widely used in embedded systems due to its high flexibility. Embedded Linux development is aimed at customizing Linux to make it fully compliant with your product requirements. Linux is compatible with almost any modern hardware platform. If you need to move to different electronics or update the current hardware version, it won’t be a problem to port your operating system and run it successfully on the new system on a chip or desktop platform. If you want to get a more detailed understanding of Linux and its strengths for healthcare, please check out our guide on why choose Linux for medical devices.