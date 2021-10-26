Videos: Blender, Kali Linux, Hackaday, and Clown Computing
Blender As A Video Editor? It's Actually Really Good! - Invidious
Blender, which is free and open source software, is one of the best programs for creating professional-quality 3D animations.
c’t 3003: This is how hacking works | Kali Linux tutorial
Kali Linux is the standard hacking toolbox – and pretty confusing at first glance, too. c’t 3003 is therefore taking a short tour of Kali.
Hackaday Podcast 149: Ballerina Bot Balances, Flexures Track Cat Food, PCB Goes Under The Knife, And An ATtiny Does The 555 | Hackaday
Newly ordained Hackaday editor-in-chief Elliot Williams and staff writer Dan Maloney jump behind the podcast mic to catch you up on all this week’s essential hacks. We’ll have a Bob Ross moment with an iPad, go to ridiculous lengths to avoid ordering a 555, and cook up a Wii in toaster. Need to make a VGA adapter from logic chips? Or perhaps you want to quantify the inner depths of human consciousness? Either way, we’ve got you covered.
Someone Else's Computer | Self-Hosted 60
Recent AWS outages sent Alex on a hunt to find more self-hosted alternatives, and Chris digs into the latest Home Assistant release.
Plus a frenzy of your excellent feedback and questions.
The 10 Best Linux Apps for Digital Artists
Linux continues to be in demand, given its open-source nature, ease-of-use, and various apps and packages. Add a healthy mix of digital art tools to this list, and you will already have a fantastic operating system to work on. The highly coveted tools mentioned below promise to deliver highly functional and powerful graphic design utilities to digital artists. Check out these 10 authentic tools tailor-made for digital artists and creative people alike.
