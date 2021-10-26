Fedora and IBM/Red Hat: Fedora Stats, New ISOs, and Red Hat's Latest Markerting Dross
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-50
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Ben Williams: F35-20211216 updated Live isos released
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F35-20211216-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.15-7-200 kernel.
The next set of isos will be released around 20220115.
This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 950MB of updates savings )).
Davie Street Enterprises embraces cloud technologies and services
Throughout our fictional case study of Davie Street Enterprises (DSE), we have witnessed how embracing modern tech industry best practices have drastically increased the speed at which the company can accomplish its goals while improving overall operational efficiency.
DSE has done this by finding platforms, services, and processes that best align with its goals—made possible by the combination of Red Hat products and our partner ecosystem. In this post, we will focus on those operational efficiencies and how they can be further enhanced through the use of Red Hat Cloud Services, all of which are built on Red Hat OpenShift.
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform delivers on high ROI expectations
In a world where organizations are continually asked to do more with less, IT leaders are always looking for new technologies and strategies that can help their teams become more agile and efficient. Doing so frees up time and resources that can be better used to deliver the essential technologies needed to drive business success.
Manually performing routine tasks and complicated processes eats up both time and money, and automating those efforts can make the difference between keeping pace with customer demand and falling behind.
Videos: Blender, Kali Linux, Hackaday, and Clown Computing
today's howtos
Today in Techrights
The 10 Best Linux Apps for Digital Artists
Linux continues to be in demand, given its open-source nature, ease-of-use, and various apps and packages. Add a healthy mix of digital art tools to this list, and you will already have a fantastic operating system to work on. The highly coveted tools mentioned below promise to deliver highly functional and powerful graphic design utilities to digital artists. Check out these 10 authentic tools tailor-made for digital artists and creative people alike.
