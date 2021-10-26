Language Selection

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat: Fedora Stats, New ISOs, and Red Hat's Latest Markerting Dross

Red Hat
  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-50

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

  • Ben Williams: F35-20211216 updated Live isos released

    The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F35-20211216-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.15-7-200 kernel.

    The next set of isos will be released around 20220115.

    This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 950MB of updates savings )).

  • Davie Street Enterprises embraces cloud technologies and services

    Throughout our fictional case study of Davie Street Enterprises (DSE), we have witnessed how embracing modern tech industry best practices have drastically increased the speed at which the company can accomplish its goals while improving overall operational efficiency.

    DSE has done this by finding platforms, services, and processes that best align with its goals—made possible by the combination of Red Hat products and our partner ecosystem. In this post, we will focus on those operational efficiencies and how they can be further enhanced through the use of Red Hat Cloud Services, all of which are built on Red Hat OpenShift.

  • Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform delivers on high ROI expectations

    In a world where organizations are continually asked to do more with less, IT leaders are always looking for new technologies and strategies that can help their teams become more agile and efficient. Doing so frees up time and resources that can be better used to deliver the essential technologies needed to drive business success.

    Manually performing routine tasks and complicated processes eats up both time and money, and automating those efforts can make the difference between keeping pace with customer demand and falling behind.

Videos: Blender, Kali Linux, Hackaday, and Clown Computing

today's howtos

  • How To Check OS Version In Linux?

    GNU/Linux distros have lots of good things going for them. For example, they can be a refresher for someone from Windows or macOS. A lot of things in Linux are pretty similar to Windows, but what’s not identical is checking the OS version in Linux. One can, arguably, go to the Settings > System Info on a Linux distribution, but provided there are tons of distributions out there, it’ll be hard for us to cover every single one of them as some of them differ. Therefore, in this article, let’s look at the three commands to check the OS version in Linux.

  • How to install Gparted on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS Linux

    Command to install Gparted on Debian-based Linux systems such as Ubuntu 22.04 Focal Fossa and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jelly Fish using command terminal. GParted is a GTK -based graphical user interface for GNU Parted. With GParted the partitioning of a drive can easily be changed, for example, partitions can be enlarged or reduced, newly created, moved, or reformatted. General information and safety instructions on partitioning can be found in the article Partitioning.

  • How to Use the Terraform Join Function - buildVirtual

    For Terraform 0.12 and later, you can use the join() function, to allow you to join or concatenate strings in your Terraform plans. The terraform join function has two inputs, the separator character and a list of strings we wish to join together.

  • How to install MetaTrader 4 with the Hugosway Broker on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the Hugosway Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to play Timelie on Linux

    Timelie is a single-player stealth and puzzle game developed and published by Urnique Studio. The game was developed in Unity and was released on Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. Here’s how you can play it on Linux.

The 10 Best Linux Apps for Digital Artists

Linux continues to be in demand, given its open-source nature, ease-of-use, and various apps and packages. Add a healthy mix of digital art tools to this list, and you will already have a fantastic operating system to work on. The highly coveted tools mentioned below promise to deliver highly functional and powerful graphic design utilities to digital artists. Check out these 10 authentic tools tailor-made for digital artists and creative people alike. Read more

