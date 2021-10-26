today's howtos How To Check OS Version In Linux? GNU/Linux distros have lots of good things going for them. For example, they can be a refresher for someone from Windows or macOS. A lot of things in Linux are pretty similar to Windows, but what’s not identical is checking the OS version in Linux. One can, arguably, go to the Settings > System Info on a Linux distribution, but provided there are tons of distributions out there, it’ll be hard for us to cover every single one of them as some of them differ. Therefore, in this article, let’s look at the three commands to check the OS version in Linux.

How to install Gparted on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS Linux Command to install Gparted on Debian-based Linux systems such as Ubuntu 22.04 Focal Fossa and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jelly Fish using command terminal. GParted is a GTK -based graphical user interface for GNU Parted. With GParted the partitioning of a drive can easily be changed, for example, partitions can be enlarged or reduced, newly created, moved, or reformatted. General information and safety instructions on partitioning can be found in the article Partitioning.

How to Use the Terraform Join Function - buildVirtual For Terraform 0.12 and later, you can use the join() function, to allow you to join or concatenate strings in your Terraform plans. The terraform join function has two inputs, the separator character and a list of strings we wish to join together.

How to install MetaTrader 4 with the Hugosway Broker on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the Hugosway Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to play Timelie on Linux Timelie is a single-player stealth and puzzle game developed and published by Urnique Studio. The game was developed in Unity and was released on Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. Here’s how you can play it on Linux.