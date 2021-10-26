Linux in Devices and Hardware Hacking
Linux vs Windows 10 IoT. How to Choose the Best OS for Your Medical Device?
Linux has become one of the most user-beloved operating systems since it was released in 1991. Linux, based on the kernel combined with the GNU Project, was actually the first complete open-source operating system.
Linux is characterized by the great versatility of its use. You can run it on a credit-card-sized single-board computer, such as the Raspberry Pi, to teach kids computer science at school. At the same time, Linux assists in performing computations in quantum mechanics on the most powerful supercomputers.
There are a wide variety of Linux distributions and operating systems based on the Linux kernel. Some of them are purely open-source, like Debian or Gentoo, while the others are provided by commercial vendors (for example, Red Hat and Ubuntu). Probably, the most prominent Linux-based OS is Android, which is an absolute winner in the market of mobile operating systems.
The Linux OS is widely used in embedded systems due to its high flexibility. Embedded Linux development is aimed at customizing Linux to make it fully compliant with your product requirements.
Linux is compatible with almost any modern hardware platform. If you need to move to different electronics or update the current hardware version, it won’t be a problem to port your operating system and run it successfully on the new system on a chip or desktop platform.
If you want to get a more detailed understanding of Linux and its strengths for healthcare, please check out our guide on why choose Linux for medical devices.
Build a DIY FM Radio with this $12 kit - CNX Software
I’ve not used an FM radio for years, but if you’d like to teach younger generations about older technology and show them how to solder components there’s an RDA5807 based kit that would allow you to build DIY FM Radio operating in the 87 MHz to 108 MHz range.
The JC-300 kit comes with a bare PCB, and all components required including a speaker, an antenna, and a holder for a 18650 battery. Some of the main components of the kit include...
Inforce 68A1 SoM supports up to seven 4Kp120 cameras, dual 4Kp120 video encoding/decoding - CNX Software
SMART Wireless Computing has announced the Inforce 68A1, a compact system-on-module based on Qualcomm QCS8250 IoT processor with support for up to seven concurrent 4Kp120 camera inputs, and decode/encode two 4Kp120 video streams simultaneously.
Equipped with 8GB PoP DDR5 memory, 64GB UFS storage, a wireless module supporting 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, the module is designed for high-end IoT applications such as smart cameras, video collaboration, AI hubs, connected healthcare, and smart retail.
Qualcomm QCS8250 module and kit can handle seven 4K120 cam inputs
Smart Wireless unveiled an “Inforce 68A1 SoM” that runs Android 10 on a Qualcomm QCS8250 with 8GB LPDDR5, 64GB UFS, and 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E) that supports dual 4K120 displays and up to 7x 4K120 camera inputs. An “ACC1C20” dev kit is also available.
In July, we reported on Thundercomm’s TurboX C865 SOM and dev kit, as well as eInfochips’ EIC-QCS8250-210 Mini-ITX board, both of which run Android on Qualcomm’s octa-core QCS8250. The octa-core SoC is an embedded oriented variant of the Snapdragon 865. Now, Smart Wireless has launched an Inforce 68A1 SoM and ACC1C20 reference board based on the QCS8250.
Year End Update for 2021, Looking Forward to 2022
2021 was a year of transformation and growth for Purism, amidst real challenges. Thank you for all your support and contribution! This has been a particularly daunting year for the supply chain. Really, the global pandemic has made supply chains less reliable, and lead times and shipping times for various parts incredibly unpredictable. In midst of these, we deeply sympathize with those who are waiting on their devices. We assure you that our teams have been working overtime to fulfill orders and build the inventory of critical parts.
Open Source Advent Calendar (Automated Translations)
Window Shuffler: Tiling Window Management From Ubuntu Budgie
This tutorial will showcase how you can be very productive with an on-demand tiling system that does not require you to make a hard choice at login. Window Shuffler allows you to use tiling only when you want, on the monitor or virtual desktop you want, without requiring you to log off your regular DE and switch to a tiling environment. Since I started using it, I have a hard time using any other desktop environment that does not bring the features of Window Shuffler. Window Shuffler is developed by Jacob Vlijm of Ubuntu Budgie. It is installed by default on Ubuntu Budgie. Various users reported that it works well on other GTK desktop environments, such as Ubuntu MATE. I believe it is also available on the AUR for arch users… btw. Having said that, there are some integrations that are done very well on Ubuntu Budgie, so for anyone willing to give it a try, I recommend to spin up a live ISO of the latest Ubuntu Budgie. By doing so, you will be able to have a taste of the full experience of Window Shuffler. [...] Window Shuffler applet is a nice, optional feature introduced by Jacob Vlijm with Ubuntu Budgie 21.10. It allows us to add an applet to Budgie panel, which controls Shuffler tiling. This is very useful especially for users that are new to tiling, or those that have not learned the shortcuts, or that like tiling windows but are not keyboard fanatics. In order to get started, we first have to open Budgie Desktop Settings, Panels, Top Panel, and click the + Icon next to Add applet. Scroll to the bottom, and add Window Shuffler. I am going to leave it in the default position, next to the clock in the middle of my top panel. Feel free to move it around as needed. We can now close Budgie Desktop Settings. Next step is to open our Window Shuffler Control. We can now do this from the gear icon in our new Applet.
The Wine development release 7.0-rc2 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.0-rc2 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc2.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc2.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 7.0-rc2 Released With 34 Fixes This Week
