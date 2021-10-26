Open Source Advent Calendar (Automated Translations) Open Source Advent Calendar: The WordPress Blog and Web Builder - Market Research Telecast This is an advent calendar for techies. In the fully commercialized digital world, almost everything belongs to a large Internet corporation. Their software is neither open nor free. As an alternative, there is this small island of the open source world: software whose code is publicly visible and can be independently checked for possible security gaps and backdoors. Software that can be freely used, distributed and improved. Often the drive for work is simply the joy of providing something useful to society.

Open source advent calendar: The Thunderbird email program - Market Research Telecast

Open source advent calendar: the Libreoffice office suite

Open source advent calendar: the image editing program Gimp

QEMU 6.2: Improved compatibility with Apple M1 - Market Research Telecast [Ed: Automated translation] Version 6.2 of the open source emulation and virtualization software QEMU has been released. 189 developers contributed over 2300 commits to the minor release. ARM virtualization in particular benefits from the innovations, but there are also innovations in the emulation of RISC-V and PowerPC architectures. Among other things, the team improved the compatibility with Apple’s silicon SoC: With the update, QEMU masters the Hypervisor.framework (hvf) accelerator for virtualizing AArch64 architectures on silicon hosts. In addition, virtual machines with QEMU 6.2 can use Intel’s SGX (Software Guard Extensions). The entire changelog can be found in QEMU-Wiki.

Window Shuffler: Tiling Window Management From Ubuntu Budgie This tutorial will showcase how you can be very productive with an on-demand tiling system that does not require you to make a hard choice at login. Window Shuffler allows you to use tiling only when you want, on the monitor or virtual desktop you want, without requiring you to log off your regular DE and switch to a tiling environment. Since I started using it, I have a hard time using any other desktop environment that does not bring the features of Window Shuffler. Window Shuffler is developed by Jacob Vlijm of Ubuntu Budgie. It is installed by default on Ubuntu Budgie. Various users reported that it works well on other GTK desktop environments, such as Ubuntu MATE. I believe it is also available on the AUR for arch users… btw. Having said that, there are some integrations that are done very well on Ubuntu Budgie, so for anyone willing to give it a try, I recommend to spin up a live ISO of the latest Ubuntu Budgie. By doing so, you will be able to have a taste of the full experience of Window Shuffler. [...] Window Shuffler applet is a nice, optional feature introduced by Jacob Vlijm with Ubuntu Budgie 21.10. It allows us to add an applet to Budgie panel, which controls Shuffler tiling. This is very useful especially for users that are new to tiling, or those that have not learned the shortcuts, or that like tiling windows but are not keyboard fanatics. In order to get started, we first have to open Budgie Desktop Settings, Panels, Top Panel, and click the + Icon next to Add applet. Scroll to the bottom, and add Window Shuffler. I am going to leave it in the default position, next to the clock in the middle of my top panel. Feel free to move it around as needed. We can now close Budgie Desktop Settings. Next step is to open our Window Shuffler Control. We can now do this from the gear icon in our new Applet.