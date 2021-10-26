today's leftovers
-
Data centre networking: What is OVN? | Ubuntu
With the development of open source software-defined networking solutions, virtualisation took a progressively more important place in modern data centres. Concepts like virtual switching and routing became part of the data centre networking scene, with OVS as a pioneering example. Virtual switches nevertheless did initially miss very important networking features and standards, which hardware-based network devices already had – and which were proven and widely implemented. OVN came to represent those network features in virtual switching environments and address their extensibility across multi-host clusters. Let’s first take a closer look in order to understand what OVN is.
-
Data centre networking: SmartNICs
With the explosion of application traffic and the multiplication of data centre workloads during the last decade, east-west traffic greatly increased and ended up impacting the traditional north-south based architectures. This raised the need to review the entire data centre architecture while keeping the goal of meeting performance, security, and monitoring requirements.
From a performance and security perspective, rather than shunting the traffic to centralised security and management blocks within the data centre (which might cause performance issues) or accepting uncontrolled zones, the forwarding and security intelligence can be distributed throughout the data centre.
-
Felix Häcker: #23 Modernized Settings
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 10 to December 17.
-
Farewell Telegram - Hello Signal! - Ignorance is bliss...
In the last few years I started to use Telegram as my main messenger, beside good old SMS/e-mail.
I never used WhatsApp as I try to stay away from the Facebook/Meta/… ecosystem.
Telegram seemed like a good choice as a lot of people I know are there and we e.g. mirror our KDE channels often to Telegram for better outreach, too. And all old messengers like ICQ more or less were abandoned by everybody I know including myself ;=)
Unfortunately, during the current pandemic, I met more and more people that went down into the rabbit hole thanks to totally uncontrolled Telegram groups.
Yes, you can say: this is free speech.
It is.
But on the other side, I think it can’t really be tolerated that people start to live in some parallel universe that completely ignores any science/laws/facts of the real world.
-
Apple quietly deletes details of derided CSAM scanning tech from its Child Safety page without explanation [Ed: Apple does not care about the US Constitution; it'll treat all of its clients like pedophiles (until they prove otherwise)]
Apple evidently has decided against forcing customers to run its sex crime detection software on their iPhones in order to refer those stashing illegal child abuse images in iCloud to authorities.
We say "evidently" because the iTitan has simply erased the explanatory text it posted in August that describes its non-consensual image vetting system and has not responded to a request to clarify its plans.
That month, Apple announced its intention to implement Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) Detection [PDF], one of two initiatives that it detailed on its Child Safety webpage. The other, a parental control for its Message app to "warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually explicit photos," debuted in iOS 15.2, which was released on Monday.
-
NVIDIA NVDEC Video Decode Support Sent Out For Linux 5.17, Better Power Management - Phoronix
After the open-source NVIDIA Tegra DRM driver changes intended for Linux 5.16 weren't pulled due to timing, they are back around for Linux 5.17 with most notably the open-source Tegra driver feature pull request introducing NVDEC video decoding.
NVIDIA's Thierry Reding sent out the Linux 5.17 Tegra DRM driver changes to DRM-Next today. Like the work that was intended for Linux 5.16 but un-merged, the big items are a rework to buffer object handling to better match DMA-BUF expectations and then the NVDEC driver.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 586 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Source Advent Calendar (Automated Translations)
Window Shuffler: Tiling Window Management From Ubuntu Budgie
This tutorial will showcase how you can be very productive with an on-demand tiling system that does not require you to make a hard choice at login. Window Shuffler allows you to use tiling only when you want, on the monitor or virtual desktop you want, without requiring you to log off your regular DE and switch to a tiling environment. Since I started using it, I have a hard time using any other desktop environment that does not bring the features of Window Shuffler. Window Shuffler is developed by Jacob Vlijm of Ubuntu Budgie. It is installed by default on Ubuntu Budgie. Various users reported that it works well on other GTK desktop environments, such as Ubuntu MATE. I believe it is also available on the AUR for arch users… btw. Having said that, there are some integrations that are done very well on Ubuntu Budgie, so for anyone willing to give it a try, I recommend to spin up a live ISO of the latest Ubuntu Budgie. By doing so, you will be able to have a taste of the full experience of Window Shuffler. [...] Window Shuffler applet is a nice, optional feature introduced by Jacob Vlijm with Ubuntu Budgie 21.10. It allows us to add an applet to Budgie panel, which controls Shuffler tiling. This is very useful especially for users that are new to tiling, or those that have not learned the shortcuts, or that like tiling windows but are not keyboard fanatics. In order to get started, we first have to open Budgie Desktop Settings, Panels, Top Panel, and click the + Icon next to Add applet. Scroll to the bottom, and add Window Shuffler. I am going to leave it in the default position, next to the clock in the middle of my top panel. Feel free to move it around as needed. We can now close Budgie Desktop Settings. Next step is to open our Window Shuffler Control. We can now do this from the gear icon in our new Applet.
Linux in Devices and Hardware Hacking
The Wine development release 7.0-rc2 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.0-rc2 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc2.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc2.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Also: Wine 7.0-rc2 Released With 34 Fixes This Week
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 56 min ago
6 hours 19 min ago
6 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago