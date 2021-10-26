Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Safari
Safari is a graphical web browser. It is primarily based on open-source software properties, and mainly WebKit.
However, this freeware browser is not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
Fortunately, there are tons of open source web browsers available for Linux.
This week in KDE: kind of everything
Today’s post should have something in it for everyone! Early holiday gifts!
Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing.
Top 5 key features in Linux Mint 20.3 Cinnamon
To users who love testing out the latest features in newly released Linux distribution, well, you have reason to smile. Linux Mint 20.3 beta is out and available for the masses to download and test. This release comes only a few months after the Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” release, packaged with many updated software refinements and new and improved features.
The Linux Mint 20.3 stable release is expected to launch around Christmas 2021. According to the chatter on the internet, that should lay between 18th to 25th December 2021. Additionally, we know Linux Mint operating systems are based on the LTS versions of Ubuntu, and they release a new version after every six months (specifically, Linux Mint 20 series is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS). This release comes only a few months after the Ubuntu interim releases. By doing the math and looking at the history of previous releases, Christmas is the best time we can expect Linux Mint 20.3 stable release.
today's leftovers
-
With the development of open source software-defined networking solutions, virtualisation took a progressively more important place in modern data centres. Concepts like virtual switching and routing became part of the data centre networking scene, with OVS as a pioneering example. Virtual switches nevertheless did initially miss very important networking features and standards, which hardware-based network devices already had – and which were proven and widely implemented. OVN came to represent those network features in virtual switching environments and address their extensibility across multi-host clusters. Let’s first take a closer look in order to understand what OVN is.
-
With the explosion of application traffic and the multiplication of data centre workloads during the last decade, east-west traffic greatly increased and ended up impacting the traditional north-south based architectures. This raised the need to review the entire data centre architecture while keeping the goal of meeting performance, security, and monitoring requirements.
From a performance and security perspective, rather than shunting the traffic to centralised security and management blocks within the data centre (which might cause performance issues) or accepting uncontrolled zones, the forwarding and security intelligence can be distributed throughout the data centre.
-
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 10 to December 17.
-
In the last few years I started to use Telegram as my main messenger, beside good old SMS/e-mail.
I never used WhatsApp as I try to stay away from the Facebook/Meta/… ecosystem.
Telegram seemed like a good choice as a lot of people I know are there and we e.g. mirror our KDE channels often to Telegram for better outreach, too. And all old messengers like ICQ more or less were abandoned by everybody I know including myself ;=)
Unfortunately, during the current pandemic, I met more and more people that went down into the rabbit hole thanks to totally uncontrolled Telegram groups.
Yes, you can say: this is free speech.
It is.
But on the other side, I think it can’t really be tolerated that people start to live in some parallel universe that completely ignores any science/laws/facts of the real world.
-
Apple evidently has decided against forcing customers to run its sex crime detection software on their iPhones in order to refer those stashing illegal child abuse images in iCloud to authorities.
We say "evidently" because the iTitan has simply erased the explanatory text it posted in August that describes its non-consensual image vetting system and has not responded to a request to clarify its plans.
That month, Apple announced its intention to implement Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) Detection [PDF], one of two initiatives that it detailed on its Child Safety webpage. The other, a parental control for its Message app to "warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually explicit photos," debuted in iOS 15.2, which was released on Monday.
-
After the open-source NVIDIA Tegra DRM driver changes intended for Linux 5.16 weren't pulled due to timing, they are back around for Linux 5.17 with most notably the open-source Tegra driver feature pull request introducing NVDEC video decoding.
NVIDIA's Thierry Reding sent out the Linux 5.17 Tegra DRM driver changes to DRM-Next today. Like the work that was intended for Linux 5.16 but un-merged, the big items are a rework to buffer object handling to better match DMA-BUF expectations and then the NVDEC driver.
